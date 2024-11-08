Katie Holmes's Favorite $2,400 Khaite Tote Bag Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Investment Piece
She's proven time and again: It literally goes with everything.
The Khaite Amelia Tote Bag is to Katie Holmes what the white rare Hermès Birkin is to Jennifer Lopez (read: the mascot of her closet). The Dawson's Creek actor has brought the camel-colored carry-all to every corner of New York City and styled it with virtually every type of outfit.
The bag in question is a $2,400 leather style from Khaite, a quiet luxury favorite. Its price tag might seem borderline outrageous at first glance, but Holmes has worn it so many times, cost-per-wear has likely brought her investment down to zero. I positively dare you to find me a look that can't be worn with it.
On Nov. 7, Holmes stepped out with her go-to accessory, yet again, and effectively proved my theory—it does, in fact, go with everything. Yesterday's styling played up the piece's caramel color with even more warm-toned neutrals. The star of her look—apart from the tote bag, that is—is a quilted military jacket covered in multicolored patches (pastel orange, olive green, and several shades of taupe).
She used the statement jacket to expertly elevate a pair of slate gray sweatpants and a comfy T-shirt—with that simple addition, her look went from lazy-girl to cool-girl. Her outfit only got more whimsical from there. Holmes popped on a pair of tortoise shell aviators and pink striped tube socks, which further drew attention to her $850 designer sneakers by Chloé (another favorite she's been wearing for years).
Take it from Katie (and from Khaite): this is one luxury piece worth investing in.
Shop Casual-Cool Pieces Inspired By Katie Holmes
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
