The Khaite Amelia Tote Bag is to Katie Holmes what the white rare Hermès Birkin is to Jennifer Lopez (read: the mascot of her closet). The Dawson's Creek actor has brought the camel-colored carry-all to every corner of New York City and styled it with virtually every type of outfit.

The bag in question is a $2,400 leather style from Khaite, a quiet luxury favorite. Its price tag might seem borderline outrageous at first glance, but Holmes has worn it so many times, cost-per-wear has likely brought her investment down to zero. I positively dare you to find me a look that can't be worn with it.

On Nov. 7, Holmes stepped out with her go-to accessory, yet again, and effectively proved my theory—it does, in fact, go with everything. Yesterday's styling played up the piece's caramel color with even more warm-toned neutrals. The star of her look—apart from the tote bag, that is—is a quilted military jacket covered in multicolored patches (pastel orange, olive green, and several shades of taupe).

Katie Holmes carries her favorite $2,400 Khaite tote bag in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Khaite Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag $2,400 at Mytheresa

She used the statement jacket to expertly elevate a pair of slate gray sweatpants and a comfy T-shirt—with that simple addition, her look went from lazy-girl to cool-girl. Her outfit only got more whimsical from there. Holmes popped on a pair of tortoise shell aviators and pink striped tube socks, which further drew attention to her $850 designer sneakers by Chloé (another favorite she's been wearing for years).

Take it from Katie (and from Khaite): this is one luxury piece worth investing in.

