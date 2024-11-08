Katie Holmes's Favorite $2,400 Khaite Tote Bag Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Investment Piece

She's proven time and again: It literally goes with everything.

Katie Holmes was seen flashing a smile in a trendy, oversized bomber jacket featuring warm tones of peach and olive green. Paired with jogger pants and chunky sneakers, her relaxed look was completed with a roomy leather tote and signature black sunglasses.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
The Khaite Amelia Tote Bag is to Katie Holmes what the white rare Hermès Birkin is to Jennifer Lopez (read: the mascot of her closet). The Dawson's Creek actor has brought the camel-colored carry-all to every corner of New York City and styled it with virtually every type of outfit.

The bag in question is a $2,400 leather style from Khaite, a quiet luxury favorite. Its price tag might seem borderline outrageous at first glance, but Holmes has worn it so many times, cost-per-wear has likely brought her investment down to zero. I positively dare you to find me a look that can't be worn with it.

On Nov. 7, Holmes stepped out with her go-to accessory, yet again, and effectively proved my theory—it does, in fact, go with everything. Yesterday's styling played up the piece's caramel color with even more warm-toned neutrals. The star of her look—apart from the tote bag, that is—is a quilted military jacket covered in multicolored patches (pastel orange, olive green, and several shades of taupe).

Katie Holmes carries her favorite $2,400 Khaite tote bag in New York City.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag
Khaite Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag

She used the statement jacket to expertly elevate a pair of slate gray sweatpants and a comfy T-shirt—with that simple addition, her look went from lazy-girl to cool-girl. Her outfit only got more whimsical from there. Holmes popped on a pair of tortoise shell aviators and pink striped tube socks, which further drew attention to her $850 designer sneakers by Chloé (another favorite she's been wearing for years).

Nama sneaker
Chloé Nama Sneaker

Take it from Katie (and from Khaite): this is one luxury piece worth investing in.

Shop Casual-Cool Pieces Inspired By Katie Holmes

Avec Les Filles Heart Quilted Jacket
Avec Les Filles Heart Quilted Jacket

Simple Stripe Sneaker Sock
Happy Socks Simple Stripe Sneaker Sock

Maui Jim Wedges 57MM Aviator Sunglasses
Maui Jim Wedges 57MM Aviator Sunglasses

French Terry Jogger | Steel Blue
Skims French Terry Jogger

