Jennifer Lawrence Makes Fall's Whimsical Charm Necklace Trend Look So Grown-Up

Though fashion as a whole has eased up on its bow obsession, for the most part, 2025 is still sure to be another year of the girl. This time around, the hyper-femme aesthetic will rear its head via other saccharine trends, like flippy mini skirts, tweed skirt suits, and indulgent charm necklaces.

The latter can easily be dubbed one of the buzziest jewelry trends of the fall season, and though it's often worn with equally playful ensembles, Jennifer Lawrence has proven even the most whimsical necklace can, in fact, look polished and grown-up.

Lawrence was spotted on Nov. 26 while out in the rain with her husband Cooke Maroney (who dutifully held an umbrella for his pregnant wife). She was as posh as posh can be, wearing a longline ivory jacket and a checked mini dress à la dark academia.

Her accessories were the epitome of opulence, as the actor carried a suede shoulder bag and wore a pair of patent leather croc boots—both of which are all but guaranteed to make you look wealthy. She stacked on dual chains: one diamond-encrusted, and the other yellow gold with several mismatched charms.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white coat and checked necklace with a charm necklace. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence's maternity wardrobe is hardly the only place where the charm necklace trend has taken hold. Gigi Hadid frequently stacks several charm necklaces on top of each other; Taylor Swift layers "T" charm necklaces with coordinating earrings. Tap over to TikTok, and personalized charm necklaces are a top recommendation for holiday gifting.

The shift from super girly to quietly feminine coincides with a larger change in overall aesthetics. This season's fall trends mostly highlight simple silhouettes, rich hues, and subtle—but noticeably luxurious—sophistication. Coincidentally, Lawrence's outfit touched on every single one of these design details, for a full-picture look at autumnal trends. Shop the look ahead.

Shop Luxe Staples Inspired By Jennifer Lawrence

ASOS Design Cozy Boucle Dad Coat in Cream $139 at ASOS

Ganni Shiny Check Jacquard Midi Dress $255 at Ganni

Free People Bobbi Slouch Suede Tote $98 at Free People

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors