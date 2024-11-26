Jennifer Lawrence Makes Fall's Whimsical Charm Necklace Trend Look So Grown-Up

jennifer lawrence white coat outfit maternity
Though fashion as a whole has eased up on its bow obsession, for the most part, 2025 is still sure to be another year of the girl. This time around, the hyper-femme aesthetic will rear its head via other saccharine trends, like flippy mini skirts, tweed skirt suits, and indulgent charm necklaces.

The latter can easily be dubbed one of the buzziest jewelry trends of the fall season, and though it's often worn with equally playful ensembles, Jennifer Lawrence has proven even the most whimsical necklace can, in fact, look polished and grown-up.

Lawrence was spotted on Nov. 26 while out in the rain with her husband Cooke Maroney (who dutifully held an umbrella for his pregnant wife). She was as posh as posh can be, wearing a longline ivory jacket and a checked mini dress à la dark academia.

Her accessories were the epitome of opulence, as the actor carried a suede shoulder bag and wore a pair of patent leather croc boots—both of which are all but guaranteed to make you look wealthy. She stacked on dual chains: one diamond-encrusted, and the other yellow gold with several mismatched charms.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white coat and checked necklace with a charm necklace.

Lawrence's maternity wardrobe is hardly the only place where the charm necklace trend has taken hold. Gigi Hadid frequently stacks several charm necklaces on top of each other; Taylor Swift layers "T" charm necklaces with coordinating earrings. Tap over to TikTok, and personalized charm necklaces are a top recommendation for holiday gifting.

The shift from super girly to quietly feminine coincides with a larger change in overall aesthetics. This season's fall trends mostly highlight simple silhouettes, rich hues, and subtle—but noticeably luxurious—sophistication. Coincidentally, Lawrence's outfit touched on every single one of these design details, for a full-picture look at autumnal trends. Shop the look ahead.

Shop Luxe Staples Inspired By Jennifer Lawrence

Asos Design Cozy Boucle Dad Coat in Cream
ASOS Design Cozy Boucle Dad Coat in Cream

Cable-Link Gold-Plated Charm Necklace
Nialaya Jewelry Cable-Link Gold-Plated Charm Necklace

Leather Knee-High Boots
Toteme Leather Knee-High Boots

Shiny Check Jacquard Midi Dress
Ganni Shiny Check Jacquard Midi Dress

Bobbi Slouch Suede Tote
Free People Bobbi Slouch Suede Tote

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

