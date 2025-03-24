Katie Holmes Shuts Down the 'Othello' Broadway Premiere in Head-to-Toe Khaite and a Rising Heel Trend
It's the red carpet sequel to her viral Khaite cardigan look.
It's been nearly six years since Katie Holmes hailed a cab in a cashmere Khaite sweater and matching bralette—and launched one million mood boards in the process. Cut to 2025 and the Mar. 23 Broadway premiere of Othello, and you'll see Katie Holmes turned to Khaite yet again for the red carpet sequel.
Stylist Brie Welch channeled the casually undone look of Holmes's slouchy sweater and exposed bralette with a head-to-toe pull from Catherine Holstein's New York City-based label. The 2025 edition began with the $2,800 Khaite Yael dress, a strapless black maxi with structured satin along the bodice that resembles a bra sliding free from beneath.
This being a red-carpet outing with Jennifer Lopez and Questlove on the guest list, Holmes didn't follow her first major Khaite look's lead entirely. Her dress's silhouette wasn't amenable to layering with jeans, so she left it to a simple pair of T-strap sandals and a snakeskin bag—both from Khaite, of course. The Our Town star also let her beauty go the "everyday, but better" route with loose curls and a glossy pink lip.
Katie Holmes's rare red carpet appearances are often her chance to show the range of a little black dress. With the exception of a brilliant pink Carolina Herrera gown she wore to the 2024 CFDA Awards, Holmes has favored LBDs and sweeping black dresses by Michael Kors, Pucci, and more for her infrequent trips to the step-and-repeat.
Last night's Khatie-centric outing also allowed Holmes to endorse a new-to-her shoe trend. She set aside the metallic mules and Adidas sneakers of her everyday style for a pair of T-strap Khaite pumps—a heel trend that's recently been updated in luxury collections from Miu Miu and Toteme to Gabriela Hearst and Manolo Blahnik.
Khaite counts every A-lister with an enviable closet among its fans, from Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and even Taylor Swift. But Katie Holmes and Khaite have the sort of history that makes every outing a memorable one—red carpet or no red carpet.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
