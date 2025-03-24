It's been nearly six years since Katie Holmes hailed a cab in a cashmere Khaite sweater and matching bralette—and launched one million mood boards in the process. Cut to 2025 and the Mar. 23 Broadway premiere of Othello, and you'll see Katie Holmes turned to Khaite yet again for the red carpet sequel.

Stylist Brie Welch channeled the casually undone look of Holmes's slouchy sweater and exposed bralette with a head-to-toe pull from Catherine Holstein's New York City-based label. The 2025 edition began with the $2,800 Khaite Yael dress, a strapless black maxi with structured satin along the bodice that resembles a bra sliding free from beneath.

Katie Holmes attends the Othello premiere on March 23 in a Khaite dress and Khaite accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This being a red-carpet outing with Jennifer Lopez and Questlove on the guest list, Holmes didn't follow her first major Khaite look's lead entirely. Her dress's silhouette wasn't amenable to layering with jeans, so she left it to a simple pair of T-strap sandals and a snakeskin bag—both from Khaite, of course. The Our Town star also let her beauty go the "everyday, but better" route with loose curls and a glossy pink lip.

Holmes complemented her structured Khaite gown with low-key beauty. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes's rare red carpet appearances are often her chance to show the range of a little black dress. With the exception of a brilliant pink Carolina Herrera gown she wore to the 2024 CFDA Awards, Holmes has favored LBDs and sweeping black dresses by Michael Kors, Pucci, and more for her infrequent trips to the step-and-repeat.

Last night's Khatie-centric outing also allowed Holmes to endorse a new-to-her shoe trend. She set aside the metallic mules and Adidas sneakers of her everyday style for a pair of T-strap Khaite pumps—a heel trend that's recently been updated in luxury collections from Miu Miu and Toteme to Gabriela Hearst and Manolo Blahnik.

Khaite counts every A-lister with an enviable closet among its fans, from Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and even Taylor Swift. But Katie Holmes and Khaite have the sort of history that makes every outing a memorable one—red carpet or no red carpet.

