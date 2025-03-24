Jennifer Lopez Accentuates Her Skintight Broadway Premiere Look With a $2,950 Bag and Faux Fur Coat

Oh, she is so back.

Jennifer Lopez attends the &quot;Othello&quot; opening night at the Barrymore Theater in Midtown on March 23, 2025 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Things have been slow for the J.Lo hive lately, with the singer finally taking a beat after her post-separation revenge tour. But after a restful holiday with her family, Jennifer Lopez is returning to the spotlight in 2025.

Last night, Lopez turned Broadway into a circus, when she attended the opening night of Othello with her 17-year-old, Emme Maribel Muñiz. The two were in peak form, wearing their own unique versions of red carpet attire (the grown-up version of "mommy and me" dressing).

The Shotgun Wedding star revived one of 2022's most risqué Hollywood trends, in a crystal-coated trompe l'oeil two-piece. The glitzy design—which hails from Zuhair Murad's FW24 Couture collection—features a long sleeve, mock-neck crop top, with a coordinating maxi skirt, complete with a subtle train.

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Othello" opening night at the Barrymore Theater in Midtown on March 23, 2025 in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez attended the "Othello" opening night in a trompe l'oeil skirt set covered in crystals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled at the hands of Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez's accessories were kept just as luxe is her glimmering gown. The duo leaned into the pavé theme with a pair of diamond-encrusted earrings from Briony Raymond. Lopez then finished the 'fit with several sultry noir add-ons, including a faux fur jacket and $2,950 Tyler Elli bag.

Perry Clutch Small Satin With Silver Hardware
Tyler Ellis
Perry Clutch Small Satin With Silver Hardware

Brooklyn Jacket
NBD
Brooklyn Jacket

Muñiz, meanwhile, provided a dose of dapper androgyny to balance out Lopez's scalding-hot tribute to the female form. They wore a charcoal gray pinstripe suit with a contrasting plaid tie and several Vivienne Westwood chains. Between the two of them, this red carpet appearance is a mood board for every aesthetic.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel Muñiz attend the "Othello" opening night at the Barrymore Theater in Midtown on March 23, 2025 in New York City.

Lopez attended with their 17-year-old, Emme Maribel Muñiz, who wore a pinstripe suit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's latest gown picks up where her Sundance naked dress for Kiss of the Spider Woman left off: Her last red carpet appearance also went heavy on glitter embellishments and suggestive details. Even with new projects on the horizon, the multi-hyphenate is still staying true to her over-the-top style.

Shop Trompe L'oeil Dresses Inspired By Jennifer Lopez

Lily Illusion Print Dress - Multicolor
JW PEI
Lily Illusion Print Dress

Body Print Slinky Short Sleeve Bodycon Dress
Boohoo
Body Print Slinky Short Sleeve Bodycon Dress

White Trompe L'oeil Tall T-Shirt
Vaquera
White Trompe L'oeil Tall T-Shirt

Multi Body Print Low Rise Micro Mini Skirt,

PrettyLittleThing
Multi Body Print Low Rise Micro Mini Skirt

Blue 'the Short Spirale' Minidress
Jean Paul Gaultier
Blue 'the Short Spirale' Minidress

