Jennifer Lopez Accentuates Her Skintight Broadway Premiere Look With a $2,950 Bag and Faux Fur Coat
Oh, she is so back.
Things have been slow for the J.Lo hive lately, with the singer finally taking a beat after her post-separation revenge tour. But after a restful holiday with her family, Jennifer Lopez is returning to the spotlight in 2025.
Last night, Lopez turned Broadway into a circus, when she attended the opening night of Othello with her 17-year-old, Emme Maribel Muñiz. The two were in peak form, wearing their own unique versions of red carpet attire (the grown-up version of "mommy and me" dressing).
The Shotgun Wedding star revived one of 2022's most risqué Hollywood trends, in a crystal-coated trompe l'oeil two-piece. The glitzy design—which hails from Zuhair Murad's FW24 Couture collection—features a long sleeve, mock-neck crop top, with a coordinating maxi skirt, complete with a subtle train.
Styled at the hands of Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez's accessories were kept just as luxe is her glimmering gown. The duo leaned into the pavé theme with a pair of diamond-encrusted earrings from Briony Raymond. Lopez then finished the 'fit with several sultry noir add-ons, including a faux fur jacket and $2,950 Tyler Elli bag.
Muñiz, meanwhile, provided a dose of dapper androgyny to balance out Lopez's scalding-hot tribute to the female form. They wore a charcoal gray pinstripe suit with a contrasting plaid tie and several Vivienne Westwood chains. Between the two of them, this red carpet appearance is a mood board for every aesthetic.
Lopez's latest gown picks up where her Sundance naked dress for Kiss of the Spider Woman left off: Her last red carpet appearance also went heavy on glitter embellishments and suggestive details. Even with new projects on the horizon, the multi-hyphenate is still staying true to her over-the-top style.
Shop Trompe L'oeil Dresses Inspired By Jennifer Lopez
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
