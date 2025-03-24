Things have been slow for the J.Lo hive lately, with the singer finally taking a beat after her post-separation revenge tour. But after a restful holiday with her family, Jennifer Lopez is returning to the spotlight in 2025.

Last night, Lopez turned Broadway into a circus, when she attended the opening night of Othello with her 17-year-old, Emme Maribel Muñiz. The two were in peak form, wearing their own unique versions of red carpet attire (the grown-up version of "mommy and me" dressing).

The Shotgun Wedding star revived one of 2022's most risqué Hollywood trends, in a crystal-coated trompe l'oeil two-piece. The glitzy design—which hails from Zuhair Murad's FW24 Couture collection—features a long sleeve, mock-neck crop top, with a coordinating maxi skirt, complete with a subtle train.

Jennifer Lopez attended the "Othello" opening night in a trompe l'oeil skirt set covered in crystals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled at the hands of Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez's accessories were kept just as luxe is her glimmering gown. The duo leaned into the pavé theme with a pair of diamond-encrusted earrings from Briony Raymond. Lopez then finished the 'fit with several sultry noir add-ons, including a faux fur jacket and $2,950 Tyler Elli bag.

Tyler Ellis Perry Clutch Small Satin With Silver Hardware $2,950 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Muñiz, meanwhile, provided a dose of dapper androgyny to balance out Lopez's scalding-hot tribute to the female form. They wore a charcoal gray pinstripe suit with a contrasting plaid tie and several Vivienne Westwood chains. Between the two of them, this red carpet appearance is a mood board for every aesthetic.

Lopez attended with their 17-year-old, Emme Maribel Muñiz, who wore a pinstripe suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's latest gown picks up where her Sundance naked dress for Kiss of the Spider Woman left off: Her last red carpet appearance also went heavy on glitter embellishments and suggestive details. Even with new projects on the horizon, the multi-hyphenate is still staying true to her over-the-top style.

Shop Trompe L'oeil Dresses Inspired By Jennifer Lopez

JW PEI Lily Illusion Print Dress $125 at JW PEI

Boohoo Body Print Slinky Short Sleeve Bodycon Dress $14.40 at Boohoo

PrettyLittleThing Multi Body Print Low Rise Micro Mini Skirt $22 at PrettyLittleThing

Jean Paul Gaultier Blue 'the Short Spirale' Minidress $435 at SSENSE

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors