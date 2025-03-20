Katie Holmes knows public transportation is the ultimate catwalk. At least, when it comes to showing off your latest street style coup.

On Mar. 20, the Dawson's Creek alum was spotted taking the subway dressed from head to toe in the dreamiest workwear. Her office-ready ensemble swapped the previous day's striped shirt for an ivory silk button-down blouse. Atop her shiny chemise, the actor draped a crisp black single-breasted blazer over her shoulders. That said, you'll have to cast your gaze downward to catch the real intrigue in this look. In lieu of a standard trouser, Holmes paired her suiting with ruffle-trimmed capri pants.

The capri pants trend revival has been steadily building on the heels of the broader Y2K fashion renaissance. Designers like Coperni, Tory Burch, and Ferragamo were early to the nostalgic silhouette's comeback last year, with Bella Hadid leading the street style charge. Now, Holmes is putting pedal pushers back on the transitional spring wardrobe agenda.

Katie Holmes styles an ivory silk blouse with a black blazer and frilly capri pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To break up all the black, Holmes accessorized her ensemble with metallic gold mules from Franco Sarto. With a pointed toe, kitten heel, and cut-out details reminiscent of the jelly sandal trend, this under-$200 style makes for an incredibly wearable statement shoe. In lieu of bare feet or socks, the Broadway star slipped into a pair of opaque black tights as a dressy, elevated alternative.

Last but not least, Holmes also carried a blinged-out floral crochet micro-bag from Dolce & Gabbana—a top-handle style known as the Miss Sicily. Sequins were woven into the laser-cut black lace exterior for added glitz. Meanwhile, a brass chain strap laden with pearl and rosette charms hung from the embroidered satchel's clasp closure.

Katie Holmes accessorizes her outfit with metallic gold mules, black tights, and a floral Dolce & Gabbana crochet purse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes is a true trend fiend, and that yearning for novelty never fails to yield interesting results. But the mother of one takes it all in stride, thanks to her frilly capris and gilded slippers.

