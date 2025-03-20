Katie Holmes Validates the Capri Pant Trend's Comeback in Metallic Mules and a Charm-Coated Micro-Bag
She's taking the pedal pusher revival in stride.
Katie Holmes knows public transportation is the ultimate catwalk. At least, when it comes to showing off your latest street style coup.
On Mar. 20, the Dawson's Creek alum was spotted taking the subway dressed from head to toe in the dreamiest workwear. Her office-ready ensemble swapped the previous day's striped shirt for an ivory silk button-down blouse. Atop her shiny chemise, the actor draped a crisp black single-breasted blazer over her shoulders. That said, you'll have to cast your gaze downward to catch the real intrigue in this look. In lieu of a standard trouser, Holmes paired her suiting with ruffle-trimmed capri pants.
The capri pants trend revival has been steadily building on the heels of the broader Y2K fashion renaissance. Designers like Coperni, Tory Burch, and Ferragamo were early to the nostalgic silhouette's comeback last year, with Bella Hadid leading the street style charge. Now, Holmes is putting pedal pushers back on the transitional spring wardrobe agenda.
To break up all the black, Holmes accessorized her ensemble with metallic gold mules from Franco Sarto. With a pointed toe, kitten heel, and cut-out details reminiscent of the jelly sandal trend, this under-$200 style makes for an incredibly wearable statement shoe. In lieu of bare feet or socks, the Broadway star slipped into a pair of opaque black tights as a dressy, elevated alternative.
Last but not least, Holmes also carried a blinged-out floral crochet micro-bag from Dolce & Gabbana—a top-handle style known as the Miss Sicily. Sequins were woven into the laser-cut black lace exterior for added glitz. Meanwhile, a brass chain strap laden with pearl and rosette charms hung from the embroidered satchel's clasp closure.
Holmes is a true trend fiend, and that yearning for novelty never fails to yield interesting results. But the mother of one takes it all in stride, thanks to her frilly capris and gilded slippers.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
