There's never a dull day for street style when it comes to Katie Holmes. Yesterday, the actress was spotted in New York wearing a spruced-up version of her usual outfit formula: a cool coat and a great pair of shoes. But this time around, her look was a little different. Holmes did indeed step out in a statement jacket—more on that later—but as for footwear, she ditched her go-to pair of Adidas Sambas and instead opted for a style that’s already climbing the list as the hottest shoe trend of 2024.
On the afternoon of January 30, Holmes was photographed wearing a black V-neck sweater on top of a cream-colored turtleneck with the slouchy neckline peaking from underneath. She styled the sweater with baggy scarlet trousers cinched with a black leather belt at the waist. She finished her look by throwing on a thigh-length leather jacket, a white beanie and a giant pair of black sunglasses.
But what caught our eye wasn't the jacket or the red pants. Instead, we're laser-focused on her shoes. You see, Holmes wasn't just wearing any regular shoes—she was wearing a pair of lace-up metallic ballet flats, which stood out against her black socks.
Now, Holmes's latest appearance isn't necessarily the most groundbreaking street-style outfit she's ever worn, but she is turning a casual look into something covetable. I'm always finding myself pinning her outfits for future reference, and this one will most definitely be added to my collection because it's foolproof. It's also clear that if the actress puts her stamp of approval on an accessory, it's going to become a go-to part of her wardrobe. Take, for instance, the Mansur Gavriel leather tote bag that she's worn over and over again recently!
With this outfit, Holmes debunks the unspoken fashion faux pas that all of the brightest and shimmery pieces must be reserved for a special occasion. As shown in her latest sighting, she proves that metallics, especially silver, can indeed be integrated into your everyday wardrobe. Not only does she nail 2024's silver shoe trend, but she also wore it in flats form—another oh-so-trendy silhouette. If you have yet to shop the metallics, flats, or both, take cues from Holmes and shop some of the best ones on the market, below. We found the best classic ballet flats and the sweetest Mary Jane flats that you can style now.
Shop Katie Holmes' Silver Ballet Flats
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Hailey Bieber's Silver French Manicure Has Me Ready for Next Christmas
Yes, already!
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Prince George Is Truly His Mother Princess Kate’s Son When It Comes to This Signature Hair Move
A viral TikTok—viewed 750,000 times and counting—shows the deep mother/son connection.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
32 Times Celebrities Proved to Be Impeccable at Business
From popular clothing brands to owning sports teams!
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Katie Holmes Remixed Her Foolproof Outfit Formula with a New Piece—And It Worked
She's doubling down on the sweatpants and big coat combo - with one small switch up.
By Melony Forcier
-
Katie Holmes’ Tote Bag Is the Ultimate Everyday Essential
She's been spotted in it seven times.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
I'm Obsessed With How Much Katie Holmes Loves This Chic Camel Coat
She keeps wearing it over and over—and over.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Katie Holmes Concurs: Gucci's Horsebit Loafers Will Always Be In Style
The luxury shoe is well worth the investment.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Katie Holmes' Camel Coat Is the Secret to Her Effortlessly Chic Street Style
Easy, one-and-done dressing done Katie's way.
By Emma Childs
-
Katie Holmes' Sweatpants and Big Coat Combo Is Very, Very Relatable
Celebrities, they're just like us!
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Allow Katie Holmes to Introduce You to the 'Bustling Downtown Mom' Aesthetic
Strong "Real Moms of Williamsburg" energy.
By Melony Forcier
-
Katie Holmes Wears a Green Sweater, Single-Handedly Launching the Pistachio Trend
Barbie pink and cherry red, meet your match:
By Kaitlin Clapinski