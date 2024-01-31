There's never a dull day for street style when it comes to Katie Holmes. Yesterday, the actress was spotted in New York wearing a spruced-up version of her usual outfit formula: a cool coat and a great pair of shoes. But this time around, her look was a little different. Holmes did indeed step out in a statement jacket—more on that later—but as for footwear, she ditched her go-to pair of Adidas Sambas and instead opted for a style that’s already climbing the list as the hottest shoe trend of 2024 .

On the afternoon of January 30, Holmes was photographed wearing a black V-neck sweater on top of a cream-colored turtleneck with the slouchy neckline peaking from underneath. She styled the sweater with baggy scarlet trousers cinched with a black leather belt at the waist. She finished her look by throwing on a thigh-length leather jacket, a white beanie and a giant pair of black sunglasses.

Katie Holmes wore silver Mary Janes while out in New York City on Jan. 30, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But what caught our eye wasn't the jacket or the red pants. Instead, we're laser-focused on her shoes. You see, Holmes wasn't just wearing any regular shoes—she was wearing a pair of lace-up metallic ballet flats, which stood out against her black socks.

Now, Holmes's latest appearance isn't necessarily the most groundbreaking street-style outfit she's ever worn, but she is turning a casual look into something covetable. I'm always finding myself pinning her outfits for future reference, and this one will most definitely be added to my collection because it's foolproof. It's also clear that if the actress puts her stamp of approval on an accessory, it's going to become a go-to part of her wardrobe. Take, for instance, the Mansur Gavriel leather tote bag that she's worn over and over again recently!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With this outfit, Holmes debunks the unspoken fashion faux pas that all of the brightest and shimmery pieces must be reserved for a special occasion. As shown in her latest sighting, she proves that metallics, especially silver, can indeed be integrated into your everyday wardrobe. Not only does she nail 2024's silver shoe trend, but she also wore it in flats form—another oh-so-trendy silhouette. If you have yet to shop the metallics, flats, or both, take cues from Holmes and shop some of the best ones on the market, below. We found the best classic ballet flats and the sweetest Mary Jane flats that you can style now.