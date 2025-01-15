Keke Palmer Test-Drives the East-West Bag Trend With Dior's New Take on Princess Diana's Favorite Purse
The star looked ladylike at her latest 'One of Them Days' press tour stop.
Keke Palmer has always been a modern-day people's princess in my eyes, but her latest look makes the case for her coronation even more compelling. On Jan. 15, the star stopped by Good Morning America to promote her latest movie: One of Them Days, a buddy comedy also starring SZA in the singer's acting debut. Naturally, she looked stunning in her ladylike press tour outfit.
The mother of one matched her wavy honey-caramel highlights to a metallic bronze vintage Dolce & Gabbana sheath dress cinched with a wide zippered belt. To stay cozy despite New York City's wintery chill, the podcast host topped her knee-length frock with a plush baby pink teddy coat from Stella McCartney and wine-red Saint Laurent pumps.
That said, nothing could tear my gaze away from her white Dior Lady D-Joy bag, a new take on the brand's quilted top-handle style. With a shape that taps into 2024's east-west bag trend, the Lady D-Joy marks a horizontal reinterpretation of Princess Diana's namesake bag: the Lady Dior.
When the Lady Dior bag made its royal debut in 1995, it was actually named "Chouchou." (That's French for favorite.) Princess Diana carried the quilted style so often before her death in 1997 that it was rechristened in her honor.
Although it's been around for decades, the Lady Dior remains a popular choice for royals and celebrities alike. Jennifer Lopez carried the iconic purse in matte black at a Nov. 6 photo call for Unstoppable. Meghan Markle, meanwhile, toted a miniature version of the bag known as the Lady D-Lite to lunch with a friend in July.
Palmer finished the look with a shimmering ruby red manicure, sculptural gold earrings, two diamond cocktail rings, and a glossy nude lip. It's a much more feminine look than we're used to seeing from the Nope actor, but it makes perfect sense for her to adopt a more glamorous image amid her rise as a bona fide multimedia mogul. Needless to say, I'm looking forward to whatever she does—or wears—next.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Is Hollywood Finally Ready to Embrace Female Aging?
'The Last Showgirl' writer and the directors of 'The Substance' and 'Nightbitch' open up about creating nuanced stories about women over 40.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Minimalist Mocha Mousse Will Be Everywhere This Year
"It feels like mauve and taupe's rich cousin".
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
I Finally Snagged a Luxury Microcurrent Device Without Destroying My Budget
My girl math is working overtime at the Dermstore Last Chance Sale.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
5 Irresistible, Celebrity-Inspired Valentine's Day Outfits I Styled With J.Crew Sale Finds
Steal your Valentine's Day style cues from lover girls like Zendaya and Taylor Swift.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid Agree: The Penny Lane Coat Trend Will Always Be Famous
Celebrities can't get enough of this boho-chic closet staple.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs Her Post-Breakup Workout Outfit With the Coolest Under-$500 Tote Bag
Amid news of her split from Austin Butler, the model is sticking to her routines in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Dua Lipa Flashes a Closer Look at Her Rumored $30,000 Diamond Engagement Ring on "Date Night"
Her relationship status isn't confirmed, but the ring's valuation is.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Who Is Jessica McCormack? Zendaya's Engagement Ring Designer and a Celebrity-Beloved Jeweler
Jessica McCormack's pieces are red-carpet staples.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
J.Crew's Araks Lingerie Collab Is a Valentine You Can Send Yourself
The label teamed up with Araks to design decadent silk bralettes.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Wraps Up in a $5,900 Cashmere Robe and Hailey Bieber's Investment Ballet Flats
Cozy, comfortable, and quite expensive.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Self-Taught Designer Behind Taylor Swift's Custom Chiefs Jacket Just Officially Launched Her Own Brand
Off Season, designed by the maker of Swift's coat, just launched.
By Halie LeSavage Published