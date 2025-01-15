Keke Palmer has always been a modern-day people's princess in my eyes, but her latest look makes the case for her coronation even more compelling. On Jan. 15, the star stopped by Good Morning America to promote her latest movie: One of Them Days, a buddy comedy also starring SZA in the singer's acting debut. Naturally, she looked stunning in her ladylike press tour outfit.

The mother of one matched her wavy honey-caramel highlights to a metallic bronze vintage Dolce & Gabbana sheath dress cinched with a wide zippered belt. To stay cozy despite New York City's wintery chill, the podcast host topped her knee-length frock with a plush baby pink teddy coat from Stella McCartney and wine-red Saint Laurent pumps.

Keke Palmer arrives at ABC Studios wearing a belted bronze sheath dress topped with a light pink teddy coat and a white Dior top-handle bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stella McCartney Oversized Plush Teddy Long Coat $4,900 at Stella McCartney

Saint Laurent Severine Pumps in Patent Leather $995 at Saks Fifth Avenue

That said, nothing could tear my gaze away from her white Dior Lady D-Joy bag, a new take on the brand's quilted top-handle style. With a shape that taps into 2024's east-west bag trend, the Lady D-Joy marks a horizontal reinterpretation of Princess Diana's namesake bag: the Lady Dior.

When the Lady Dior bag made its royal debut in 1995, it was actually named "Chouchou." (That's French for favorite.) Princess Diana carried the quilted style so often before her death in 1997 that it was rechristened in her honor.

Although it's been around for decades, the Lady Dior remains a popular choice for royals and celebrities alike. Jennifer Lopez carried the iconic purse in matte black at a Nov. 6 photo call for Unstoppable. Meghan Markle, meanwhile, toted a miniature version of the bag known as the Lady D-Lite to lunch with a friend in July.

Keke Palmer embraces the east-west bag trend with a quilted white Dior Lady D-Joy bag, a reimagining of the brand's classic Lady Dior style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer finished the look with a shimmering ruby red manicure, sculptural gold earrings, two diamond cocktail rings, and a glossy nude lip. It's a much more feminine look than we're used to seeing from the Nope actor, but it makes perfect sense for her to adopt a more glamorous image amid her rise as a bona fide multimedia mogul. Needless to say, I'm looking forward to whatever she does—or wears—next.