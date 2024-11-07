Jennifer Lopez Carries the $6,000 Lady Dior Bag Inspired By Princess Diana

She looks like a modern royal.

Jennifer Lopez attends the London photocall for &quot;Unstoppable&quot; on November 7, 2024 in London, England wearing a white trench coat and dior lady bag
Thus far on her Unstoppable press tour, Jennifer Lopez has been sticking to a very specific aesthetic. She's been mostly dressing in white, with crisp, clean lines and simple silhouettes. And since Princess Diana is the ultimate muse for subtle sophistication, J.Lo chose to channel the late royal's vibe down to her signature handbag.

At a Nov. 6 photo call for the new film, Lopez was photographed in the late royal's home country looking very Diana-like. She was outfitted entirely in Dior for the London event, her outfit awash with the luxury house's various style signatures. She started off with a white $4,700 double-breasted coat from the brand, which she layered over a black turtleneck.

Jennifer Lopez attends the London photocall for "Unstoppable" on November 7, 2024 in London, England wearing a white trench coat and dior lady bag

Jennifer Lopez wears head-to-toe Dior on the red carpet.

From there, Lopez added several all-black accessories to play off her jacket's contrast buttons. The "Jenny From the Block" singer chose a Dior branded wide-brim hat and a handbag named after Princess Diana herself, the Lady Dior. This specific iteration was made of quilted leather and featured matte black hardware to match.

Jennifer Lopez attends the London photocall for "Unstoppable" on November 7, 2024 in London, England wearing a white trench coat and dior lady bag

Her accessory of choice was the Lady Dior bag, an iconic purse named after Princess Diana.

Small Lady Dior My Abcdior Bag
Dior Small Lady Dior Bag

D-Bobby Large-Brim Hat
Dior D-Bobby Large-Brim Hat

From the front, it appeared as though Lopez had rounded out the royal-inspired look with a pair of simple knee-high patent leather boots. A side view, however, revealed them to be an avant garde backless style, which has buckles and a gold orb heel.

Jennifer Lopez attends the London photocall for "Unstoppable" on November 7, 2024 in London, England wearing a white trench coat and dior lady bag

Lopez showed off her new favorite shoes, backless boots from Dior.

D-Idole Heeled Boot
Dior D-Idole Heeled Boot

Though Lopez's footwear was undeniably daring, the rest of her outfit felt 100 percent Diana. The late princess was partial to a white blazer, even having worn styles with black buttons, like J.Lo's. She was also a known fan of the Lady Dior bag, which was originally called the Chouchou, before being renamed in her honor.

Diana, Princess of Wales lays the foundation stone of the new Sainsbury Wing at the National Gallery in London, 30th March 1988 in a white blazer

Princess Diana wears a similar white blazer in 1988.

Keep this look in your back pocket for the next time you need to look chic and polished. With supporters like J.Lo and Lady Di, you really can't go wrong.

Shop White Jackets Inspired By Jennifer Lopez (and Princess Diana)

WeWoreWhat Peplum Blazer Dress
WeWoreWhat Peplum Blazer Dress

Belted Crepe De Chine Trench Coat
Theory Belted Crepe De Chine Trench Coat

Elizabeth Coat
Marcella Elizabeth Coat

Whbm® 3-Button Signature Blazer
White House Black Market 3-Button Signature Blazer

Cream Textured Funnel Coat
Mint Velvet Cream Textured Funnel Coat

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

