Thus far on her Unstoppable press tour, Jennifer Lopez has been sticking to a very specific aesthetic. She's been mostly dressing in white, with crisp, clean lines and simple silhouettes. And since Princess Diana is the ultimate muse for subtle sophistication, J.Lo chose to channel the late royal's vibe down to her signature handbag.

At a Nov. 6 photo call for the new film, Lopez was photographed in the late royal's home country looking very Diana-like. She was outfitted entirely in Dior for the London event, her outfit awash with the luxury house's various style signatures. She started off with a white $4,700 double-breasted coat from the brand, which she layered over a black turtleneck.

Jennifer Lopez wears head-to-toe Dior on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, Lopez added several all-black accessories to play off her jacket's contrast buttons. The "Jenny From the Block" singer chose a Dior branded wide-brim hat and a handbag named after Princess Diana herself, the Lady Dior. This specific iteration was made of quilted leather and featured matte black hardware to match.

Her accessory of choice was the Lady Dior bag, an iconic purse named after Princess Diana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the front, it appeared as though Lopez had rounded out the royal-inspired look with a pair of simple knee-high patent leather boots. A side view, however, revealed them to be an avant garde backless style, which has buckles and a gold orb heel.

Lopez showed off her new favorite shoes, backless boots from Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Lopez's footwear was undeniably daring, the rest of her outfit felt 100 percent Diana. The late princess was partial to a white blazer, even having worn styles with black buttons, like J.Lo's. She was also a known fan of the Lady Dior bag, which was originally called the Chouchou, before being renamed in her honor.

Princess Diana wears a similar white blazer in 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep this look in your back pocket for the next time you need to look chic and polished. With supporters like J.Lo and Lady Di, you really can't go wrong.

Shop White Jackets Inspired By Jennifer Lopez (and Princess Diana)

