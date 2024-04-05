Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship was confirmed through Gucci. The two sat in the front row at Sabato De Sarno's debut show for the brand at Milan Fashion Week—and later hard-launched their relationship in Gucci's Valigeria campaign in September.

But just as their relationship was immortalized then, so is their breakup, as seen in the latest installment of the brand's Valigeria campaign on Thursday. In it, Jenner is captured in faux paparazzi shots in what appear to be not just one but two (!) revenge outfits.

Kendall Jenner stars in the Gucci Valigeria campaign—without Bad Bunny. (Image credit: Gucci)

In a series of images shot by Anthony Seklaoui, Jenner is at the airport (again)—this time, appearing separately from Bad Bunny. Not that the Valigeria campaign is really about the breakup—instead, the house wants to focus on travel-friendly accessories from the Gucci Savoy collection, featuring duffle bags, backpacks, rigid suitcases, and trolleys just in time for summer.

As a face for the campaign, the supermodel is styled in head-to-toe Gucci by Alastair McKimm. She proved that solo travel is the way to go in a monochrome look, including a black turtleneck with matching flared-out trousers and white boots. She accessorized with the white Gucci Jackie handbag over her shoulder, oversized sunglasses, and the house's newest Savoy duffle bag in hand.

In another photo, the 28-year-old swapped out the all-black for an oversized gray suit. She styled the co-ord with a white short-sleeved crop top underneath, exposing a slice of her midriff, and dressed up the comfy set with a pair of black loafers. She kept the same white Jackie bag in hand, along with a few Gucci travel pieces—the Savoy duffle, the Ophidia backpack, and the Cabin trolley.

The 28-year-old made an outfit change for the house's recent campaign. She swapped out her monochrome black outfit for a gray suit. (Image credit: Gucci)

As for Bad Bunny? He's also traveling solo for Gucci. The Puerto Rican musician wore a leather jacket, black sunglasses, and a matching cap as he pushed around a stack of Gucci luggage from the new Savoy drop.

Bad Bunny appeared separately from Jenner in the Gucci Valigeria campaign. (Image credit: Gucci)

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were previously photographed for the first Gucci Valigeria drop in September. The two displayed affection in images inspired by "the intimacy of traveling together." In one image, the "Monaco" singer wrapped his arms around Jenner as she sat on a tower of Gucci suitcases.

The Kardashians star publicly dated the 30-year-old artist for seven months before reportedly calling it quits in December 2023. In January, however, the two vacationed with friends in Barbados for New Year's, with the model showing off a sheer cutout gown on Instagram.

Last year, the duo were rumored to be together at Sabato De Sarno's debut Milan Fashion Week show for the brand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It appears that while the Gucci universe brought them together, it also confirmed the tale of their separation—but at least, they both looked great in the process.