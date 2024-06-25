Kendall Jenner Coordinates With Bad Bunny for a Paris Date in a Semi-Sheer Little Black Dress
The supermodel hosted a cocktail party with FWRD and brought along her beau for a night out afterward.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are (allegedly) back together again. After nine months together, the two split up before soft-launching their rekindled relationship during a New Year's getaway. Then, there was the run-in at the Met Gala in May. So, naturally, what does an A-list couple do when they're back in the spotlight? They jet set around the world, hand-in-hand, at every industry event—and in coordinating outfits, of course.
In celebration of Paris Couture Fashion Week, Jenner is fulfilling her duties not just as a supermodel but also as FWRD's creative director. Last night on Monday, June 24, the 28-year-old put together a cocktail event at La Suite Girafe in Paris.
Jenner was photographed at the event wearing a long black maxi gown, styled by Dani Michelle. The ensemble featured a halter neck and a deep, backless bodice. The top of her gown is satin and opaque before suddenly cutting into a sheer mesh fabric from the waist down, the skirt of the dress see-through for a subtle peek-a-boo moment at the legs.
The Kardashian star completed her night-out attire with a pair of matching heeled sandals, a tiny Bottega Veneta leather clutch, and chunky silver earrings. For glam, Jenner tied her dark brown hair into a high ponytail. She kept her makeup simple, relying on lightly dusted rosy cheeks and a pink matte lip for the night.
Bad Bunny was by her side to support Jenner for the evening. The famed Puerto Rican musician coordinated with Jenner in all-black, his monochrome outfit featuring a super baggy jacket and matching trousers. The 30-year-old accessorized with high-top leather shoes, black gloves, and a clutch in hand. He also wore sunglasses and diamond-studded earrings to pull his look together.
This obviously isn't their first lesson in couple-coordinating style, especially at fashion week. The past few days alone prove the two are not only back better than ever, but their outfits are stronger than ever.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny closed out Men's Fashion Week in Paris on Sunday by hitting up the Italian restaurant Ferdi before meeting up with fellow friend and supermodel Gigi Hadid for a late-night celebration at the Perfumery near the Palais-Royal.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
At the private bash, Jenner channeled her minimally chic personal style, tapping none other than her sister Kylie's fashion brand, Khy, for the job. Her look for the evening consisted of a slinky asymmetrical gray top paired with matching flared pants.
By her side, the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer matched in an oversized gray suit layered with a black shirt underneath. He completed his 'fit with tiny rectangular frames and—the hottest shoes of the moment—white Adidas Sambas.
The duo also walked the runway together for the Vogue World fashion show on Sunday, June 23. Jenner wore a deconstructed naked dress by Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier, featuring dainty crystal embellishments on the skirt and tiny white gloves.
Whether the two are actually back together again has yet to be 100% confirmed, but the nonstop sightings together, out in public, and the coordinating fashion moments could indicate that love is in the air again (or possibly just a summer fling). Regardless, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny prove that they strut in style together, and, for now, that's all fans could ever really ask for.
More is to come from the duo street style-wise at Paris Couture Fashion Week. In the meantime, you can shop pieces inspired by Kendall Jenner's semi-sheer black ensemble ahead.
Shop Kendall Jenner's All-Black Look
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hope to “Trigger a Truce” with Kate Middleton, and Are “Both Relieved and Happy to Hear That She’s On the Mend”
“Time can heal things. Serious illness can certainly change things.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Travis Kelce Pinpoints the Moment He Knew He Was Starting to “Really Fall” for Girlfriend Taylor Swift
“That’s my girl, that’s my lady.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Introducing: The 2024 Marie Claire Skin & Hair Awards
Our beauty team, along with judges tested thousands of products for months. Here’s what came out on top.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Gigi Hadid Gifts Taylor Swift a Custom Ring Featuring the Sweetest Nod to Travis Kelce—and Her Cat
She commissioned the most personal ring for Taylor Swift.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Matches Travis Kelce for a London Date in an Under-$120 Crochet Dress and Gucci Heels
The pair coordinated in crochet for a London date.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid Changes From a Casual Halter Top and Jeans to the Most Surreal Naked Dress
There's a casual halter top one day, a surreal naked dress the next.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Makes an Unexpected Stop at Dior's Paris Couture Show Completely Covered Up
Vacation mode is over.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Bridal Barbie in a Pink Schiaparelli Couture Corset Dress
Down to the blush pink veil.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz's Crew Socks and Slip Dress Outfit Is From Gen Z's Fashion Handbook
Zoomers are bringing mid-calf crew socks back—and she's on board.
By India Roby Published
-
Demi Moore Kicks Off the 2010s Gladiator Sandal Revival
Ancient Rome called, and they'd like a word with Demi about her shoes.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Outfits By Alberta Ferretti Are Fan-Favorites—and Loaded With Meaning
Designer Alberta Ferretti gave us an exclusive look before Swift's London shows.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated