Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are (allegedly) back together again. After nine months together, the two split up before soft-launching their rekindled relationship during a New Year's getaway. Then, there was the run-in at the Met Gala in May. So, naturally, what does an A-list couple do when they're back in the spotlight? They jet set around the world, hand-in-hand, at every industry event—and in coordinating outfits, of course.

In celebration of Paris Couture Fashion Week, Jenner is fulfilling her duties not just as a supermodel but also as FWRD's creative director. Last night on Monday, June 24, the 28-year-old put together a cocktail event at La Suite Girafe in Paris.

Jenner was photographed at the event wearing a long black maxi gown, styled by Dani Michelle. The ensemble featured a halter neck and a deep, backless bodice. The top of her gown is satin and opaque before suddenly cutting into a sheer mesh fabric from the waist down, the skirt of the dress see-through for a subtle peek-a-boo moment at the legs.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny captured post-FWRD event in coordinating in all-black outfits at Paris Couture Fashion Week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Kardashian star completed her night-out attire with a pair of matching heeled sandals, a tiny Bottega Veneta leather clutch, and chunky silver earrings. For glam, Jenner tied her dark brown hair into a high ponytail. She kept her makeup simple, relying on lightly dusted rosy cheeks and a pink matte lip for the night.

Bad Bunny was by her side to support Jenner for the evening. The famed Puerto Rican musician coordinated with Jenner in all-black, his monochrome outfit featuring a super baggy jacket and matching trousers. The 30-year-old accessorized with high-top leather shoes, black gloves, and a clutch in hand. He also wore sunglasses and diamond-studded earrings to pull his look together.

This obviously isn't their first lesson in couple-coordinating style, especially at fashion week. The past few days alone prove the two are not only back better than ever, but their outfits are stronger than ever.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny closed out Men's Fashion Week in Paris on Sunday by hitting up the Italian restaurant Ferdi before meeting up with fellow friend and supermodel Gigi Hadid for a late-night celebration at the Perfumery near the Palais-Royal.

At the private bash, Jenner channeled her minimally chic personal style, tapping none other than her sister Kylie's fashion brand, Khy, for the job. Her look for the evening consisted of a slinky asymmetrical gray top paired with matching flared pants.

By her side, the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer matched in an oversized gray suit layered with a black shirt underneath. He completed his 'fit with tiny rectangular frames and—the hottest shoes of the moment—white Adidas Sambas.

The duo also walked the runway together for the Vogue World fashion show on Sunday, June 23. Jenner wore a deconstructed naked dress by Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier, featuring dainty crystal embellishments on the skirt and tiny white gloves.

Before her dates with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner appeared on the Vogue World runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether the two are actually back together again has yet to be 100% confirmed, but the nonstop sightings together, out in public, and the coordinating fashion moments could indicate that love is in the air again (or possibly just a summer fling). Regardless, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny prove that they strut in style together, and, for now, that's all fans could ever really ask for.

More is to come from the duo street style-wise at Paris Couture Fashion Week. In the meantime, you can shop pieces inspired by Kendall Jenner's semi-sheer black ensemble ahead.

