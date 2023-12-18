Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Have Reportedly Broken Up After Nine Months of Dating

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have not survived 2023, this historic year of breakups.
Unfortunately, the supermodel and musician have reportedly split, a source confirmed to People over the weekend.
Jenner and Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Martínez Ocasio) had been dating since around February 2023, and were seen out together a handful of times over their almost nine months as a couple—for example at the Monaco Grand Prix in May, at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in September, and on a concert date in NYC in October. The last time they were seen together was at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, after Ocasio hosted the show.
In May, a source told People, "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."
In July, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other. Things are definitely progressing between them. Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing."
As of now, we don't have any insight into what drove these two apart, and I wish them both all the best in their future endeavors (and romances).
2023 has been an absolutely devastating year for relationships (and it's not even over...). The following celeb couples broke up, in no particular order: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Cardi B and Offset, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, and many, many more. Please, make it stop?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
