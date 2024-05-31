Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Reportedly Dating Again Less Than 6 Months After Their Breakup

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly found their way back to each other just a few months after their December breakup.
"It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," a source told People. "There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other."
A second insider said that the model and musician (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) were "not on the same page in life" when they broke things off, adding, "It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again."
During their time apart, there were reports that Jenner was exploring other romantic options, with the second source saying, "Benny was not happy that Kendall was dating" and wanted to get back together.
"Kendall is happy," the source said of their reunion. "Benny is very charming and is always sweet to her."
Jenner and Ocasio have been fueling reunion rumors for a few weeks, after they were spotted cuddling up to each other at a Met Gala after-party (that's the first Monday in May, for the uninitiated).
After that, an eyewitness told People, "They were sitting together, laughing and having the best time." They added, "They were very much enjoying each other's company. Sitting close and whispering in each other's ears."
A couple weeks later, the 818 founder was filmed in the audience at the singer's concert in Orlando, Florida.
Kendall Jenner spotted at Bad Bunny’s concert in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/fziB21zPf8May 18, 2024
Jenner and Bad Bunny originally dated for around nine months in 2023, and were seen attending several events together at the time, such as the Monaco Grand Prix and a Milan Fashion Week show. They even starred in a Gucci campaign together, which is kind of the pinnacle of romance for a supermodel.
The two's December breakup was more a reflection of their priorities in life than of how well their relationship was going, according to sources. One insider told Entertainment Tonight in December, "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."
Apparently, this wasn't reason enough for them to stay separated. Happy for them!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
