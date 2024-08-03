Kendall Jenner Pairs an Olympic Gold Slip Skirt With $650 Flip Flops

Kendall Jenner showed off her national and Olympics pride while attending the 2024 Paris Summer Games...in style, of course.

On Friday, Aug. 2, the model and reality television star was spotted leaving a restaurant in Paris, France while wearing an appropriately-themed gold slip skirt. The ankle-length $1,290 Bartelle Skit from The Row featured a slight slit at the back and screamed simple elegance—a perfect less-is-more outfit for the 2024 Olympics.

To complete the podium-worthy fit, Jenner turned once again to The Row, wearing a pair of the brand's $650 beach flip flops while carrying their $5,850 Cyprus leather Margaux EW clutch. And because 2024 is the year of the minimalist girl summer, Jenner opted to pair the gold slip skirt with a simple black t-shirt.

Jenner is a well-known fan of the Olympics and is known to sport her U.S. pride via her wardrobe. Earlier in the week, the famous Jenner looked on as Simone Biles competed in the women's gymnastics all-around competition, decked out in head-to-toe USA gear to the point that she looked like a competing athlete herself.

Kendall Jenner is seen leaving Kinu restaurant on August 2, 2024 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Jenner was spotted at Bercy Arena wearing two pieces straight from Team USA's closing ceremonies kit: a red, white, and blue Ralph Lauren racing jacket and a coordinating, equally patriotic baseball cap.

As Marie Claire previously reported, instead of going "full Olympian" by leaning all the way into the athletic shorts trend or sporting a pair of running shoes, the model styled up her Team USA-approved look with a pair of jeans (presumably from Khaite, her favorite label for all things denim) and black loafers by The Row .

(Clearly, The Row is one of her go-to brands this summer!)

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like everyone else in the crowd (and around the world), Jenner was cheering on Biles and her USA women's gymnastics teammate, Suni Lee, as the pair continued the squad's so-called "redemption tour."

In the end, Biles took home the gold (becoming the oldest gymnast to do so) and Lee secured the bronze.

Kendall Jenner cheers for Simone Biles of USA during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner is clearly taking some much-deserved time off from modeling, and after opening up about the demands of the profession in a recent interview with Emma Chamberlain on the Anything Goes podcast.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say that I've had the toughest journey. I think I've been extremely fortunate," she said at the time. "But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it's [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would've really loved to get.

"I've had really dark nights where I've been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven't been home in three months and I've been pretty much alone the entire time," she added.

Thankfully, Jenner appeared to be all smiles in Paris and as she cheered on Team USA to another gold medal victory.