Kendall Jenner Channels Team USA in an Olympic Ralph Lauren Racing Jacket and a Timeless Denim Trend
She did tell us she's "over the normal limit of athleticness."
Is there still an opening on the Paris Olympics equestrian roster? Noted horseback rider Kendall Jenner is ready to compete, at least according to her Team USA-approved Ralph Lauren outfit.
Kendall Jenner joined hundreds of fans at the women's all-around gymnastics final on Thursday, August 1, in Paris, France. She arrived at the Bercy Arena wearing two pieces straight from Team USA's closing ceremonies kit: a red, white, and blue Ralph Lauren racing jacket and a coordinating baseball cap. Rather than going full Olympian in the athletic shorts trend or a pair of running shoes, she styled up her gear with a pair of jeans (presumably from Khaite, her favorite label for denim) and black loafers by The Row.
Kendall Jenner stopped by one of the most highly-anticipated events of the week: Simone Biles and Suni Lee's individual all-around performances. The competition got so intense, Jenner at one point took off her jacket to reveal a white T-shirt underneath. In the end, the Biles took home the gold while Lee earned the bronze.
The model is just one of many fans who've been able to channel their inner sports star with several Olympics fashion collaborations this summer. Her patchwork jacket specifically comes from the Team USA collection Ralph Lauren revealed just before the Games began. The American heritage brand has designed the US opening and closing ceremony kits for the past nine Games; this year, the sets referenced major runway trends (like racing jackets) as well as all-time classics (like denim and suiting).
While Jenner was in Paris just weeks ago to model in the Vogue World fashion show and match boyfriend Bad Bunny on dates at the Louvre, it's little surprise to see her in the stands for the Olympics. Kendall Jenner is a longtime equestrian—and joked on past episodes of The Kardashians about possessing "over the normal limit of athleticness." The Olympics are in her DNA: Her mother, Caitlin Jenner, won the gold medal in the 1976 Olympic decathalon.
That doesn't mean she's going full Sporty Spice anytime soon. Jenner's sleek black loafers and timeless, straight-leg jeans are the two hardest-working teammates in her wardrobe—and the most versatile. If Kendall Jenner plans to make more appearances during the Olympics, trust that she'll mix her love of classic neutrals with her support for Team USA.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Paris Olympics Outfit
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
