Is there still an opening on the Paris Olympics equestrian roster? Noted horseback rider Kendall Jenner is ready to compete, at least according to her Team USA-approved Ralph Lauren outfit.

Kendall Jenner joined hundreds of fans at the women's all-around gymnastics final on Thursday, August 1, in Paris, France. She arrived at the Bercy Arena wearing two pieces straight from Team USA's closing ceremonies kit: a red, white, and blue Ralph Lauren racing jacket and a coordinating baseball cap. Rather than going full Olympian in the athletic shorts trend or a pair of running shoes, she styled up her gear with a pair of jeans (presumably from Khaite, her favorite label for denim) and black loafers by The Row.

Kendall Jenner arrived to watch Team USA compete in the women's all-around gymnastics final in two pieces from Ralph Lauren's official Olympics kit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner stopped by one of the most highly-anticipated events of the week: Simone Biles and Suni Lee's individual all-around performances. The competition got so intense, Jenner at one point took off her jacket to reveal a white T-shirt underneath. In the end, the Biles took home the gold while Lee earned the bronze.

The model is just one of many fans who've been able to channel their inner sports star with several Olympics fashion collaborations this summer. Her patchwork jacket specifically comes from the Team USA collection Ralph Lauren revealed just before the Games began. The American heritage brand has designed the US opening and closing ceremony kits for the past nine Games; this year, the sets referenced major runway trends (like racing jackets) as well as all-time classics (like denim and suiting).

Mid-way through the competition, Jenner took off her Ralph Lauren racing jacket to reveal a white T-shirt underneath. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner watched as Simone Biles competed to win the gold. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Jenner was in Paris just weeks ago to model in the Vogue World fashion show and match boyfriend Bad Bunny on dates at the Louvre, it's little surprise to see her in the stands for the Olympics. Kendall Jenner is a longtime equestrian—and joked on past episodes of The Kardashians about possessing "over the normal limit of athleticness." The Olympics are in her DNA: Her mother, Caitlin Jenner, won the gold medal in the 1976 Olympic decathalon.

That doesn't mean she's going full Sporty Spice anytime soon. Jenner's sleek black loafers and timeless, straight-leg jeans are the two hardest-working teammates in her wardrobe—and the most versatile. If Kendall Jenner plans to make more appearances during the Olympics, trust that she'll mix her love of classic neutrals with her support for Team USA.

