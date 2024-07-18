Kendall Jenner Elevates Jeans and Flip Flops by Mixing Two Classic Neutrals
The supermodel puts the ultimate color theory to the test.
Though she always stays true to her wardrobe staples, Kendall Jenner doesn't necessarily believe in abiding by classic style rules. Her latest outfit in Los Angeles puts a certain color theory to the test, mixing her neutrals alongside classic jeans and flip flops.
While going shopping at her friends Joseph Perez and David Levy's store, Cherry, in West Hollywood, Jenner was photographed in the early morning on Thursday, July 18, wearing a black, short-sleeved baby tee with straight-leg jeans. She held up her pants with a black leather belt at the waist.
The supermodel used her accessories to prove that neutrals, no matter the colorway, pair well together, contrary to fashion's popular belief. She went for a subtle high-low moment with a pair of her go-to black flip-flops from The Row—which also confirmed her stance on the open-toed shoe debate alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski.
She styled her shoes with coordinating black mini sunglasses and a large brown leather tote bag slung over her shoulders. If you had any doubt that brown and black could function in the same look, Jenner put it to rest.
Kendall Jenner's personal style often centers around minimal yet ultra-chic basics. During the spring and summer months, she's been keeping maxi dresses, loose trousers, and simple tops in her regular rotation. (She's also pulled head-to-toe looks directly from The Row's runway.) With a never-ending number of street-style 'fits under her belt, Jenner has had plenty of time to experiment with unlikely (and, at times, divisive) color schemes—meaning she's definitely paired brown and black before together. (Who hasn't?!)
Celebrities are dipping into unexpected palettes this summer. Earlier this week, Kaia Gerber demonstrated how to wear black and navy together—another pairing usually kept far apart—by color blocking her black basics around a pair of satin navy trousers.
Jenner's clever color pairings don't just stop at neutrals. In March earlier this year, the 28-year-old tapped the color wheel for outfit inspiration, styling an oversized navy suit with a loud pop of orange from her Bottega Veneta handbag.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kendall Jenner knows how to push her signature silhouettes in subtle ways without compromising the overall look. Pull from Jenner's styling hack and elevate your closet with items inspired by her tried-and-true pieces.
Shop Mixed Neutrals Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Attending Sporting Events with Their Kids Is a “Much Needed Distraction” from Kate’s Ongoing Cancer Battle, Royal Biographer Says
“To say sports play a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
'You're The Worst' Is a Perfect Show About the Hellscape Dating Has Become—and It Came Out in 2014
If modern love has you down, it's about time you binge this underrated FX show that just turned 10.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
32 Iconic Photos of Celebrities' Après-Ski Style
High fashion at a high altitude.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Kaia Gerber Taps the Rising Y2K Graphic T-Shirt Trend to Shout-Out Her Book Club
She returned to her bookworm roots with this trendy T-shirt.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Continues Her Hamptons Takeover in a White Tank Top and Micro-Mini Shorts
Her laid-back fashion streak lives on.
By India Roby Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Easy, All-Black Summer Outfit Revolves Around a '90s Slip Skirt
Her all-black outfits would make Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy proud.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Joins the Overalls Trend Cycle on Another Hamptons Bike Ride
Her Hamptons wardrobe gets more relaxed by the day.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Boxer Shorts Trend Offers a Realistic Take on Lingerie Dressing
How the borrowed-from-the-boys bottom became a hero summer piece with endless style potential.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Zendaya Takes On London Wearing a Classic Trench Coat and $2,420 Louis Vuitton Bag
Move over, Birkin.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Pushes the Yeehaw Agenda in a Little White Dress and Cowboy Boots
It's the second time this week that the supermodel went Western.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Dresses Up for a Hamptons Bike Ride in a Chanel T-Shirt and $55 Flip Flops
High-low style belongs in the Hamptons.
By Halie LeSavage Published