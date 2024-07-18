Kendall Jenner Elevates Jeans and Flip Flops by Mixing Two Classic Neutrals

Though she always stays true to her wardrobe staples, Kendall Jenner doesn't necessarily believe in abiding by classic style rules. Her latest outfit in Los Angeles puts a certain color theory to the test, mixing her neutrals alongside classic jeans and flip flops.

While going shopping at her friends Joseph Perez and David Levy's store, Cherry, in West Hollywood, Jenner was photographed in the early morning on Thursday, July 18, wearing a black, short-sleeved baby tee with straight-leg jeans. She held up her pants with a black leather belt at the waist.

Kendall Jenner wearing a black tee with denim jeans and flip flops in Los Angeles July 2024

Kendall Jenner paired her black tee and blue jeans with black flip flops from The Row and a large brown tote bag.

a black t shirt in front of a plain backdrop

Eterne Short-Sleeve Boyfriend T-Shirt

Ribcage Full Length
Levi's Ribcage Full Length

City Calfskin Flip Flop Sandals
The Row City Calfskin Flip Flop Sandals

The Tokyo | Tan Smooth | Demellier
Demellier The Tokyo Bag

The supermodel used her accessories to prove that neutrals, no matter the colorway, pair well together, contrary to fashion's popular belief. She went for a subtle high-low moment with a pair of her go-to black flip-flops from The Row—which also confirmed her stance on the open-toed shoe debate alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski.

She styled her shoes with coordinating black mini sunglasses and a large brown leather tote bag slung over her shoulders. If you had any doubt that brown and black could function in the same look, Jenner put it to rest.

Kendall Jenner's personal style often centers around minimal yet ultra-chic basics. During the spring and summer months, she's been keeping maxi dresses, loose trousers, and simple tops in her regular rotation. (She's also pulled head-to-toe looks directly from The Row's runway.) With a never-ending number of street-style 'fits under her belt, Jenner has had plenty of time to experiment with unlikely (and, at times, divisive) color schemes—meaning she's definitely paired brown and black before together. (Who hasn't?!)

Celebrities are dipping into unexpected palettes this summer. Earlier this week, Kaia Gerber demonstrated how to wear black and navy together—another pairing usually kept far apart—by color blocking her black basics around a pair of satin navy trousers.

Kaia Gerber walks around New York City's soho neighborhood wearing a black tank top and navy pants

Jenner's clever color pairings don't just stop at neutrals. In March earlier this year, the 28-year-old tapped the color wheel for outfit inspiration, styling an oversized navy suit with a loud pop of orange from her Bottega Veneta handbag.

Kendall Jenner knows how to push her signature silhouettes in subtle ways without compromising the overall look. Pull from Jenner's styling hack and elevate your closet with items inspired by her tried-and-true pieces.

Shop Mixed Neutrals Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Stevie Cotton Crop T-Shirt
Allsaints Stevie Cotton Crop T-Shirt

Val Baggy Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation Val Baggy Distressed Straight Leg Jeans

Lucca Flip Flop
Dolce Vita Lucca Flip Flop

Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
JW Pei Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

