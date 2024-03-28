Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the classic suit. Still, she's always looking for subtle ways to elevate her closet staples. This time, it seems that the model is trading all-black—fashion’s favorite neutral—for an unexpected yet complementary color scheme.

While out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday afternoon, Jenner experimented with an understated navy hue, in the form of a belted suit. It was the ideal canvas to let her tangerine orange work bag pop—color theory in action.

Kendall Jenner wears a navy suit and a Bottega Veneta handbag while running errands in Beverly Hills. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The 28-year-old supermodel's office-chic look included an oversized wraparound blazer, which she cinched with a belt high on her waist, and loose-fitting slacks. Her outfit was assembled by longtime stylist Dani Michelle, who shared it with her followers on Instagram.

Jenner styled her suit with glossy leather shoes and gold accessories. But the pièce de résistance was her bright orange $4,600 Kalimero Città bag by Bottega Veneta. The silhouette featured Bottega's signature woven texture and a top handle, plus an exaggerated tassel detail.

The model's vibrant orange bag isn't available online yet—but similarly bright hues are currently in stock.

As a seasoned professional at this point, Jenner's recent outfit is a masterclass on effortlessly elevating a regular workwear silhouette with a one-step styling hack. Over the years, the Kardashians star has joined a long list of style stars who have adopted all things workwear—blazers, trousers, and more—in their everyday wardrobes with unexpected twists.

Of course, the model can also stick with the basics alone. In February, Jenner took another high-fashion spin on the office-inspired classics. While at Sushi Park in Los Angeles, she embraced her foolproof outfit formula , including a trench coat, trousers, and pointed-toe heels.

Jenner may be a minimalist at heart, but she's always discovering refreshing takes on timeless styles—the most recent example coming from her recent Instagram post.

Days earlier, Kendall Jenner paired a baby blue workout set with sleek leather ballet flats. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

On Wednesday, the supermodel paired two unexpected silhouettes: an Alo Yoga workout set and black ballet flats from The Row.

Bottom line? Jenner is proof that unexpected outfit combinations can really work. In addition to polarizing silhouettes like ballet flats and workout sets, she's predicting that the color pairing of the year will the last one anyone anticipates.