You'll learn a lot of style lessons by keeping tabs on Kaia Gerber. First thing on Monday morning, she showed anyone who saw her walking around New York City's SoHo neighborhood exactly how to wear black and navy together, but in an understatedly chic way.

Kaia Gerber was photographed chatting on the phone on July 15 in a relaxed, supermodel-off-duty-esque outfit. The pieces themselves—a black ribbed tank top pulled up over her midriff and low-slung navy trousers—weren't all that revolutionary. The fact that she paired those two tones together was, however, worth noting.

Kaia Gerber walked in SoHo on Monday, July 15, pairing a black tank top with navy pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Free People Women's U Neck Tank $19 at Amazon

Black and navy are two colors that rarely belong in the same outfit, according to the personal style guides of yore (i.e., glossy magazines of the 1990s and early 2000s). Kaia Gerber managed to bring the shades together by complementing her black tank top with more black accessories: a pair of oversize sunglasses and a hard-to-get It sneaker trend, courtesy of Nike x Bode. Colorblocking her casual navy pants with black on top and black underneath, the model balanced out the two dark neutrals and set a styling example in the process.

Gerber's outfit was accentuated with one of her favorite new finds: the cult Nike x Bode sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike x Bode Astro Grabber "Black/Coconut Milk" Sneakers $477 at Farfetch

Lele Sadoughi Cloud Claw Clip $38 at Shopbop

Kaia Gerber's street style has been even more noteworthy than usual since her return to New York City earlier this month. In her short time back in the city, she's managed to style up summer's white skirt trend (with a vintage T-shirt) and dress down her timeless ballet flats (with a pair of sweatpants). She also graciously found the epitome of a summer LBD at Dôen—and showcased how simple styling can go the distance by pairing it with dainty Repetto ballerinas.

Late last week, Kaia Gerber showed her affinity for an all-black palette, wearing a Dôen dress and Repetto flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those past outfits are a guide to mastering of-the-moment summer 2024 trends. Kaia Gerber's latest early morning tutorial in how to wear black and navy together applies to fall, winter, or spring—just change the top depending on the temperature. For combinations that can defeat old style rules and beat the heat right now, keep scrolling.

Shop Black and Navy Lounge Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber

Madewell Supima Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank $38 at Nordstrom

Onia Silk Crepe De Chine Wide-Leg Pants $148 at The Outnet