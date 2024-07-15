Kaia Gerber Demonstrates How to Wear Black and Navy Together, the Understatedly Chic Way
Following her lead takes just three easy essentials.
You'll learn a lot of style lessons by keeping tabs on Kaia Gerber. First thing on Monday morning, she showed anyone who saw her walking around New York City's SoHo neighborhood exactly how to wear black and navy together, but in an understatedly chic way.
Kaia Gerber was photographed chatting on the phone on July 15 in a relaxed, supermodel-off-duty-esque outfit. The pieces themselves—a black ribbed tank top pulled up over her midriff and low-slung navy trousers—weren't all that revolutionary. The fact that she paired those two tones together was, however, worth noting.
Black and navy are two colors that rarely belong in the same outfit, according to the personal style guides of yore (i.e., glossy magazines of the 1990s and early 2000s). Kaia Gerber managed to bring the shades together by complementing her black tank top with more black accessories: a pair of oversize sunglasses and a hard-to-get It sneaker trend, courtesy of Nike x Bode. Colorblocking her casual navy pants with black on top and black underneath, the model balanced out the two dark neutrals and set a styling example in the process.
Kaia Gerber's street style has been even more noteworthy than usual since her return to New York City earlier this month. In her short time back in the city, she's managed to style up summer's white skirt trend (with a vintage T-shirt) and dress down her timeless ballet flats (with a pair of sweatpants). She also graciously found the epitome of a summer LBD at Dôen—and showcased how simple styling can go the distance by pairing it with dainty Repetto ballerinas.
Those past outfits are a guide to mastering of-the-moment summer 2024 trends. Kaia Gerber's latest early morning tutorial in how to wear black and navy together applies to fall, winter, or spring—just change the top depending on the temperature. For combinations that can defeat old style rules and beat the heat right now, keep scrolling.
Shop Black and Navy Lounge Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Prince William Is Steering Princess Kate Into Princess Diana’s Footsteps, Former Royal Butler Says
Of Kate, “If her mother-in-law could say anything, she would tell her that she’s doing an incredible job.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Tailored Vest Trend Will Carry Into Fall
According to fashion experts, you'll want to make room in your wardrobe for this polished style.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
First Bella Hadid Endorsed the Capri Pants Trend—Now She's Elevating It
The model dressed up the classic pants like only she can.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid Elevates the Capri Pants Trend With a Dreamy White Top and Coach Bag
The model dressed up the classic pants like only she can.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Matches Two Rare Hermès Bags to Her Hamptons Vacation Wardrobe
She packed her most elite purses on vacation.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Kate Wears a Royal-Approved, Purple Safiyaa Dress During Surprise Wimbledon Appearance
Kate Middleton appeared alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kaia Gerber Delivers a Timeless Summer Outfit Formula in a Dreamy LBD and Ballet Flats
She paired it with her all-time favorite flats.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Borrows Ryan Reynolds's Floral Shirt—and Styles It With $1,102 Versace Heels
And pairs it with $1,102 Versace heels.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Margot Robbie Debuts Her Maternity Style at Wimbledon in the Whimsical Polka Dot Dress Trend
She debuted her new look in the stands at Wimbledon.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Pairs the Silver Ballet Flat Micro-Trend With Sheer Zebra Pajamas
The Fenty mogul styled the rising trend with semi-sheer pajamas.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Revives a Long-Lost Sneaker Trend With a Wimbledon White Set
And serving Wimbledon white while she's at it.
By India Roby Published