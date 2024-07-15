Kaia Gerber Demonstrates How to Wear Black and Navy Together, the Understatedly Chic Way

Following her lead takes just three easy essentials.

Kaia Gerber walks in SoHo wearing a black tank top and navy lounge pants
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
inNews

You'll learn a lot of style lessons by keeping tabs on Kaia Gerber. First thing on Monday morning, she showed anyone who saw her walking around New York City's SoHo neighborhood exactly how to wear black and navy together, but in an understatedly chic way.

Kaia Gerber was photographed chatting on the phone on July 15 in a relaxed, supermodel-off-duty-esque outfit. The pieces themselves—a black ribbed tank top pulled up over her midriff and low-slung navy trousers—weren't all that revolutionary. The fact that she paired those two tones together was, however, worth noting.

Kaia Gerber walks through New York City's SoHo neighborhood wearing a black tank top low rise navy pants and black sneakers

Kaia Gerber walked in SoHo on Monday, July 15, pairing a black tank top with navy pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Free People Women's U Neck Tank, Black, S
Free People Women's U Neck Tank

Arielle Pocket Pant
Leset Arielle Pocket Pant

Black and navy are two colors that rarely belong in the same outfit, according to the personal style guides of yore (i.e., glossy magazines of the 1990s and early 2000s). Kaia Gerber managed to bring the shades together by complementing her black tank top with more black accessories: a pair of oversize sunglasses and a hard-to-get It sneaker trend, courtesy of Nike x Bode. Colorblocking her casual navy pants with black on top and black underneath, the model balanced out the two dark neutrals and set a styling example in the process.

Kaia Gerber walks around New York City's soho neighborhood wearing a black tank top and navy pants

Gerber's outfit was accentuated with one of her favorite new finds: the cult Nike x Bode sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike x Bode Astro Grabber

Nike x Bode Astro Grabber "Black/Coconut Milk" Sneakers

Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Celine Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Cloud Claw Clip
Lele Sadoughi Cloud Claw Clip

Kaia Gerber's street style has been even more noteworthy than usual since her return to New York City earlier this month. In her short time back in the city, she's managed to style up summer's white skirt trend (with a vintage T-shirt) and dress down her timeless ballet flats (with a pair of sweatpants). She also graciously found the epitome of a summer LBD at Dôen—and showcased how simple styling can go the distance by pairing it with dainty Repetto ballerinas.

Kaia Gerber walks in New York City wearing a black sundress and black ballet flats

Late last week, Kaia Gerber showed her affinity for an all-black palette, wearing a Dôen dress and Repetto flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a black ruched doen dress in front of a plain backdrop
Dôen Quinn Dress

Cendrillon Ballerinas
Repetto Cendrillon Ballerinas

Those past outfits are a guide to mastering of-the-moment summer 2024 trends. Kaia Gerber's latest early morning tutorial in how to wear black and navy together applies to fall, winter, or spring—just change the top depending on the temperature. For combinations that can defeat old style rules and beat the heat right now, keep scrolling.

Shop Black and Navy Lounge Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber

Supima® Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank
Madewell Supima Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank

Silk Crepe De Chine Wide-Leg Pants
Onia Silk Crepe De Chine Wide-Leg Pants

Cotton Tank
Caslon Cotton Tank

Tencel™ Wide-Leg Pant
Banana Republic Wide-Leg Pant

Topics
Kaia Gerber
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸