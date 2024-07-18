Jennifer Lopez Continues Her Hamptons Takeover in a White Tank Top and Micro-Mini Shorts

She tapped the ultimate summer outfit formula for her latest outing.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a white tank top and shorts July 2024
(Image credit: Backgrid)
India Roby
By
published
inNews

Jennifer Lopez has been turning her time in the Hamptons into a must-watch fashion spectacle. Many of her best looks so far have arrived during laid-back bike rides, but recently, Jennifer Lopez took a break from pedaling through the vacation spot to hit the sidewalk in a sleek twist on an easy summer outfit.

On Wednesday, July 17, Lopez was photographed running errands with her manager, Benny Medina, in an all-white outfit. For the casual sighting, she took on one of the season's most timeless outfit recipes: a ribbed white tank top and matching frayed micro-mini shorts. She also wore a tan belt cinched at her waist.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a white tank top and shorts July 2024

Jennifer Lopez pulled out the white tank top and matching frayed shorts for a day spent running errands in the Hamptons.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Calie Tank
Reformation Calie Tank

High-Rise Denim Short in White
J.Crew High-Rise Denim Short

She styled her look with her favorite vacation shoes for the trip thus far—a pair of brown leather Ralph Lauren flip flops. Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski have braved the controversial open-toed shoes in the concrete jungle, but Lopez's choice in footwear is indisputable for time spent far off in Long Island.

Oval Buckle Belt in Italian Leather
J.Crew Oval Buckle Belt

Ralph Lauren leather flip flop
Ralph Lauren Leather Flip Flop

Lopez coordinated her white outfit with thick silver hoop earrings, a chunky gold bracelet, and silver aviator sunglasses. Instead of a standout rare Hermès bag to contrast her monochrome ‘fit, the multi-hyphenate opted for a brown leather maxi tote bag.

Goddess Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ippolita Goddess Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver

Frye Melissa Bag
Melissa Shopper Tote Bag

57mm Pilot Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta 57mm Pilot Sunglasses

J.Lo has spent much of her time this July out East celebrating the Fourth, going on a shopping spree with her step-daughter Violet Affleck, strolling around Sag Harbor, and taking many Hamptons bike rides. Of course, she did it all in low-luxe style, ditching her loud luxury glam for knits and overalls, maxi dresses and wedges, and her go-to flip flops.

Jennifer Lopez leaves a house in Los Angeles wearing a white sweatsuit and Allbirds

When it comes to all-white dressing, Jennifer Lopez isn't new to this—she's true to it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The all-white outfit is embedded in Lopez's DNA at this point. Just weeks ago, she was seen in California channeling the rich, country club mom look at Violet's graduation in June and bustling around Los Angeles in crispy white sweats.

But her latest carefree ensemble pushes forward a new style agenda. Not only is she basking in some much-needed alone time amidst separation rumors with Ben Affleck, but she's using minimal basics to make a subtle statement.

Shop White Tanks and Shorts, Inspired by J.Lo

Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank
Good American Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank

Supima® Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank
Madewell Supima Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank

Parker Short
AGOLDE Parker Short

X Revolve Tessa Shorts
Retrofete x Revolve Tessa Shorts

Topics
Jennifer Lopez
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸