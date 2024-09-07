Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week Runways in a '90s Inspired Tube Top Look at Alaïa
She's back!
Kendall Jenner made her triumphant return to New York Fashion Week, walking in a show that paid homage to previous American styles in a new and interesting way.
On Friday, Sept. 6, the model and reality television star arrived at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City to walk in the Alaïa fashion show. When arriving, Jenner wore a simple white crop top, long black shorts, a leather black jacket and black shades.
She then walked in the show (and with Rihanna in the audience, so talk about pressure!) wearing a '90s-inspired, beige tube top paired with black parachute-like pants, black sandals and a black oversized bag.
The show was the first to be hosted by the Guggenheim Museum in its 85-year-history, according to Women's Wear Daily, which made Jenner's return to the NYFW runway all the more special.
Her appearance in the show was also appropriate as it matched what designer Pieter Mulier aimed to do on night one of New York Fashion Week, which was to offer "his take on American sportswear twisted in the Alaïa way," the publication reports.
“We looked a lot at the history of American fashion and what it used to be,” Mulier told the publication prior to the show. “I collect a lot of American designers, so we looked a lot at the American way of dressing. Everything is stretch or hangs on the body.
“It was very interesting for us because we are normally a brand that’s very zipped up, very buttoned up and all about the waists," Mulier continued. "It was not an easy thing but the body was still respected in the way we designed the collection."
Jenner shared both a photo and a video of herself walking the Alaïa runway on her Instagram Stories.
Jenner has been absent from New York Fashion Week for some time, telling Elle back in 2019 that it is simply "more mellow to go" as a member of the audience than a runway model.
"I used to get really nervous during fashion shows," she told the publication at the time. "I feel like when you’re walking on the runway—I say this from experience—you’re just thinking, 'Walk straight! Walk straight!'—and you try to just focus on that. Especially me, because I used to get really nervous when I knew people in the audience. I would try and force myself to zone out."
She went on to say that eventually she got "better at it," and, as a result, was able to actually "peek over to see who's in the audience before I come out."
"But it took a little while to get to that point," she added.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
