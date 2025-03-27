Kendall Jenner Pairs the Optical Illusion Skirt-Pant Trend With a Rich-Girl "Amazon" Clutch

Nothing was quite as it seemed in this deceptively minimalist outfit.

Kendall Jenner stands in a room at the Vogue Hollywood announcement wearing a bateau neck top and a skirt over black pants
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

"More than meets the eye" is Kendall Jenner and stylist Dani Michelle's unspoken styling motto. The model might be loyal to a black, gray, and white palette sourced almost exclusively at The Row, but her outfits have so much more to offer than a lesson in restraint.

See the deceptively simple black outfit Kendall Jenner wore to the Vogue World: Hollywood kickoff event at Los Angeles's Chateau Marmont on March 26 as proof. Posing with close pal Hailey Bieber, Jenner appeared to have layered a black bateau neck top over wide leg trousers. Easy, elegant, impossible to overthink. But zoom in, and a clever skirt-pant trend comes into focus. She actually test-drove a hybrid garment that fuses a skirt and coordinating trousers into a single, pre-styled piece.

Kendall Jenner stands with Hailey Bieber at the Vogue Hollywood announcement event

Kendall Jenner posed with Hailey Bieber at the Vogue World: Hollywood announcement event on March 26.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-for-one bottoms weren't the only subtle bait-and-switch in Jenner's monochromatic look. At her side, the FWRD creative director carried a boxy leather clutch by The Row. Designers Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen christened it "The Amazon," but it's nothing like a bag listed at the Everything Store. The iPhone-sized style retails for a cool $2,690.

Kendall Jenner at a vogue hollywood announcement event wearing a layered outfit

Stylist Dani Michelle dressed Jenner in her usual minimalist black—but the look was full of subtle surprises.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amazon Leather Clutch
THE ROW
Amazon Leather Clutch

Kendall Jenner usually stays true to a single-pleat, wide-leg trouser or a straight-leg jean. On a trip to Paris last week, she was inseparable from her belted trench coat and Khaite denim. But if a hybrid bottom was going to convince her to branch out, the skirt-pant trend was the piece for the job.

Designers as aesthetically different as Courrèges, Sandy Liang, Loewe, and Alaïa have pre-layered midi skirts over matching trousers in recent collections. Those brands might have taken inspiration from Copenhagen Fashion Week, where local legends like Ganni and Baum und Pferdgarten—alongside organic Scandi street style—have always favored doubling up on lower layers.

Wherever Jenner picked up her secretly layered pants and whichever references were on her mood board, she saw her chance to subvert expectations of the classic black pant. Anyone can get the same wink-and-nudge styling hack with the pre-layered skirts and pants ahead.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Layered Pant Trend

SNIDEL, Layered Asymmetrical Wide-Leg Trousers
SNIDEL
Layered Asymmetrical Wide-Leg Trousers

Wool Rib-Knit Skirt Trousers
LOEWE
Wool Rib-Knit Skirt Trousers

Layered Wrap Trousers
Low Classic
Layered Wrap Trousers

Overskirt Wool Tailored Trousers
Courrèges
Overskirt Wool Tailored Trousers

Lichi Pant
Sandy Liang
Lichi Pant

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Read more
