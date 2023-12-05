Taylor Swift attended boyfriend Travis Kelce's latest game in a stunning outfit this past Sunday, and it's actually pretty easy to recreate should you wish to do so.
Swift showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs v. Green Bay Packers game in the cutest, boldest bright red teddy coat by Stella McCartney (which is sadly sold out), worn over a simple black mock-neck shirt, a pleated skirt, and black leather over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman.
The popstar wore her hair in a low bun that showed off her signature blonde bangs and bright red lip, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace worn over her shirt.
You can shop some of the pieces you'll need to recreate this outfit below.
Alongside Swift, Lyndsay Bell—the wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell—wore a matching red teddy coat, while Brittany Mahomes—who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—also wore red and black to support the team, but opted for a more classic sportswear jacket.
Sadly for the three new besties, the Packers ended up winning this game, but that didn't stop them from cheering their football-playing partners with all their might.
In particular, a video of Swift seemingly yelling, "Come on Trav" for Kelce's benefit is making the rounds, and it is very sweet to see their supportive relationship blossoming like this. Swelce 4eva!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
