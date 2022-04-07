As someone who vividly remembers my early-aughts childhood, I think it's well within my rights to wish that some of the most popular trends of the '00s never again see the light of day. And while some already have made quite the comeback in 2022—Paris Hilton-inspired glittery mini dresses and velvet tracksuits come to mind—no trend is more polarizing than the overly ripped jeans that Kim Kardashian brought back with her latest Instagram.

After years spent as a minimalist fashion darling, Kim Kardashian has reverted to some of her early-aughts style ways of late, especially on her Instagram feed. The SKIMS founder has posted pictures wearing everything from a camo-print catsuit to an all-leather outfit clearly inspired by the characters in The Matrix trilogy. But it's her latest look—a pair of super-ripped jeans and a pale pink snake print corset top—that really has me seeing flashbacks.

She accessorized the look with nude pointed-toe pumps. "Talk less and say more," Kardashian captioned the photo set.

While I appreciate the risk-taking look, I have so many questions. Chief among them is this: What underwear, if any, does one opt for when wearing jeans that show so much skin? Even the black lining of the pockets is on display, in true early-aughts alt-girl fashion. The concept of eschewing undergarments altogether seems out of the question. So I have to ask: Is this outfit just one massive campaign for SKIMS (opens in new tab), the shapewear line designed to handle any outfit's needs that just came out with an underwear line? (opens in new tab)

(Also, does this mean that skinny jeans are back? My straight-leg-loving heart would not be able to handle the news if so.)

Until we wait for a definitive answer, I'll be sitting here wondering if it's time for me to pull out my ripped skinnies to match hers. Luckily, the other parts of this outfit are easier to emulate using pieces I already have, no scissors required. Corsets, for one, are trending once again following the release of the second season of Bridgerton. Nude heels are also a staple in my spring wardrobe, so excuse me while I wear both of those with my regular non-shredded jeans and just say I'm copying Kardashian's latest look.