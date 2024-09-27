Kylie Jenner loves a self-referential look. Earlier this month, the beauty mogul sent us hurtling back in time after reprising her King Kylie-era teal hair and vampy "Lincoln Park After Dark" manicure in a selfie shared to Instagram. But the mother of two has completely outdone herself with her latest serve at Paris Fashion Week.

On Friday, Sept. 27, the bombshell poured herself into a custom Balmain strapless gown covered in a giant print of her own face running down one side. Crafted from what must be thousands of beads, the hip-hugging bustier dress showcases a closeup of Jenner wearing red lipstick with her brown eyes cast to the side and her cheekbones prominent against a black backdrop.

Kylie Jenner references herself with a custom Balmain dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Strangely, Jenner did not attend the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week. (She did, however, show up to Schiaparelli in oversize bangle bracelets.) But she did tag creative director Olivier Rousteing in a couple snaps of the stunning gown on Instagram.

“Me by @olivier_rousteing @balmain,” Jenner captioned one of the photos on her Instagram Story.

What I find particularly impressive about Rousteing's creation is the clever placement of the image, which wraps around the bodice to emphasize Jenner's curves. Rousteing, of course, has been a friend of the Kar-Jenner family for years. He even collaborated with Jenner on a Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain capsule collection in 2019.

A closer look at Kylie's beaded Balmain gown. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

It's especially odd that Jenner missed the Balmain Spring 2025 show given that her likeness also graced several pieces from the French fashion house's latest collection. One model hit the catwalk in a long-sleeved maxi dress version of Jenner's strapless custom gown. Two more stomped down the runway in a jacket and a sculpted mini dress featuring her lips and red-manicured fingertips.

“My enduring fascination with intricate embellishments is reflected in complex pearl patterns, pictures and portraits, with some of the impressive photo-realistic creations requiring hundreds of thousands of beads and weeks of expert embroidery," Rousteing wrote of the collection in a press release.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kylie's dress on the Spring 2025 Balmain runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's dress came from a collection full of creations emphasizing the female form. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, nothing could have stopped Jenner from seeing her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, stomp the runway at Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 show the previous day. The 27-year-old poured herself into a waist-cinching gown featuring an oversize keyhole cut-out for the occasion, then accessorized the look with a pair of ridiculously hefty '80s-inspired cuff bracelets—no self-references to be seen.