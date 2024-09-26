Kylie Jenner and her hefty statement bangles were the talk of the town at Paris Fashion Week. Her matching set of '80s-inspired gold bracelets looked so heavy that I could've sworn I heard an audible groan when Jenner waved to fans outside Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 show on Sept. 26.

Then again, Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry has never cared much for practicality, particularly when it comes to outfitting powerful women like Jenner. Don't even get me started on the eye-popping faux lion head corset dress she wore to sit front row at Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris nearly two years ago. Memorably, the handcrafted heads were so lifelike that people worried they'd been poached.

This season, Jenner neglected to arrive with a hulking animal head guarding her shoulder. But she did show up looking unbelievably snatched in a strappy black knee-length dress with a white contrast trim and an exaggerated keyhole cut-out at the bust, styled by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist.

Jenner heading into the Schiaparelli Spring-Summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mother of two accessorized her skintight halter dress and wonderfully Wonder Woman-coded cuffs with a pair of black peep-toe pumps. Interestingly, the peep-toe pump also made an appearance at New York Fashion when Tory Burch sent a "pierced" reimagining of the classic sandal down her Spring 2025 runway.

Jenner's hair was curled into old Hollywood waves to complete the look and her naked manicure matched that of her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, who made a rare return to the catwalk for Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 show.

Jenner at Schiaparelli on September 26, 2024 in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm certainly not opposed to seeing designers like Chanel, Schiaparelli, and Versace revive Madonna and Princess Diana's favorite '80s jewelry trends. Bella Hadid wore chunky gold bangles to Cannes Film Festival over the summer, and Hailey Bieber has been single-handedly pushing the gold jewelry agenda for nearly a decade now. Maybe Jenner will give the trend the final push it needs to go mainstream. I'd start digging through your mom's old jewelry collection right away, if I were you.