Kylie Jenner's Bombshell Schiaparelli Bangles Are Paris Fashion Week's Heaviest-Hitting Accessories
The beauty mogul was definitely channeling the excesses of the '80s.
Kylie Jenner and her hefty statement bangles were the talk of the town at Paris Fashion Week. Her matching set of '80s-inspired gold bracelets looked so heavy that I could've sworn I heard an audible groan when Jenner waved to fans outside Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 show on Sept. 26.
Then again, Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry has never cared much for practicality, particularly when it comes to outfitting powerful women like Jenner. Don't even get me started on the eye-popping faux lion head corset dress she wore to sit front row at Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris nearly two years ago. Memorably, the handcrafted heads were so lifelike that people worried they'd been poached.
This season, Jenner neglected to arrive with a hulking animal head guarding her shoulder. But she did show up looking unbelievably snatched in a strappy black knee-length dress with a white contrast trim and an exaggerated keyhole cut-out at the bust, styled by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist.
The mother of two accessorized her skintight halter dress and wonderfully Wonder Woman-coded cuffs with a pair of black peep-toe pumps. Interestingly, the peep-toe pump also made an appearance at New York Fashion when Tory Burch sent a "pierced" reimagining of the classic sandal down her Spring 2025 runway.
Jenner's hair was curled into old Hollywood waves to complete the look and her naked manicure matched that of her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, who made a rare return to the catwalk for Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 show.
I'm certainly not opposed to seeing designers like Chanel, Schiaparelli, and Versace revive Madonna and Princess Diana's favorite '80s jewelry trends. Bella Hadid wore chunky gold bangles to Cannes Film Festival over the summer, and Hailey Bieber has been single-handedly pushing the gold jewelry agenda for nearly a decade now. Maybe Jenner will give the trend the final push it needs to go mainstream. I'd start digging through your mom's old jewelry collection right away, if I were you.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
According to Hailey Bieber, Two Leopard Prints Are Better Than One
The Rhode Beauty founder doubled up for a night at church.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Goes Nude From Tip to Toe
The model's barely-there manicure and pedicure seamlessly blended in.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
French Girls Are All Over These Fall Hair Trends
Paris Fashion Week's Spring 2025 collections are full of inspo.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Hailey Bieber Takes Her Leopard-on-Leopard Outfit to Church With Cherry Red Adidas Sneakers
The Rhode Beauty founder doubled up for a night at church.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
With the Goop x CB2 Collaboration, Gwyneth Paltrow Is Your Interior Designer
Her lifestyle brand is ready to take over your living room.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Bare Truth About Naked Dressing
The trend isn't necessarily just for A-listers. But it may not be for all of us, either.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Custom Victoria's Secret Lingerie Shimmers With 150,000 Crystals
Her custom Victoria's Secret lingerie has 150,000 crystals.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Champions Fall's Suede Trend With an $8,000 Bottega Veneta Bag and Platform Combat Boots
The star left her rare Birkin bags at home in favor of an It Girl-beloved tote.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Commits to Head-to-Toe Leather for a Post-Baby Sushi Date With Justin
Is she declaring the end of her maternity style era?
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Designers' Latest Statement Tees Have the Same Powerful Message for the 2024 Election
It's all in support of Planned Parenthood's Action Fund.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Hadid Triumphantly Returns to the Paris Fashion Week Runway at Saint Laurent
She made her grand return at Saint Laurent.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated