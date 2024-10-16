Lila Moss Recreates One of Her Mother's Best Looks at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party
The model looked just like her mom in a belted slip dress that recalled Kate Moss's iconic 2005 Glastonbury outfit.
Lila Moss was the spitting image of her supermodel mother, Kate Moss, in her 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party look. Earlier in the evening, the pair earned their angel wings with back-to-back debuts at the star-studded runway show. 22-year-old Lila Moss hit the catwalk first in a mauve bra and string bikini bottom set accessorized with a delicate body chain and a furry bolero. Then, 50-year-old Kate Moss followed close behind in a black lace naked dress layered over black lingerie and goth feather wings.
It was a mother-daughter moment for the ages, but I fear we've all missed the even bigger headline here: Is it just me, or did Lila Moss intentionally reference her mom's most iconic Glastonbury look at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in Manhattan's Meatpacking District?
The evidence is compelling, to say the least. When Lila pulled up to the party in a black tuxedo jacket and a champagne-colored cowl neckline mini dress with a Chanel chain belt slung low around her hips, all I could see was Kate stomping through the mud on Worthy Farm in her 2005 Glastonbury outfit.
Kate Moss—a street style legend to this day—has turned plenty of memorable looks throughout her storied career. That said, the gold lurex mini dress she wore with a black leather belt, black leather jacket, and black Hunter wellies to Glastonbury in 2005 practically invented festival fashion. Often imitated, but never duplicated, this proto-indie sleaze look lives rent-free on every woman's mood board.
Lila's rendition of the look is certainly less mud-caked, but no less fabulous. See how she achieves the same drop-waist dress silhouette her mother did by using the belt to cinch the silk slip at her hip bones, instead of the natural waist? Decorated with pearls and Chanel logo charms, this delicate multi-strand chain lends shape and sparkle to an otherwise simple party ensemble. Beyond that, she's wearing little in the way of accessories apart from a delicate gold necklace, a slim gold ring, and a naked manicure.
Like mother, like daughter I suppose! I love when Kaia Gerber recreates Cindy Crawford's best looks, so I hope this won't be the last time Lila Moss pulls inspiration from her mom's It girl style archive. Perhaps she'll borrow Kate Moss's 1993 naked dress next, if we're lucky.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
