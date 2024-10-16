Lila Moss was the spitting image of her supermodel mother, Kate Moss, in her 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party look. Earlier in the evening, the pair earned their angel wings with back-to-back debuts at the star-studded runway show. 22-year-old Lila Moss hit the catwalk first in a mauve bra and string bikini bottom set accessorized with a delicate body chain and a furry bolero. Then, 50-year-old Kate Moss followed close behind in a black lace naked dress layered over black lingerie and goth feather wings.

It was a mother-daughter moment for the ages, but I fear we've all missed the even bigger headline here: Is it just me, or did Lila Moss intentionally reference her mom's most iconic Glastonbury look at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in Manhattan's Meatpacking District?

The evidence is compelling, to say the least. When Lila pulled up to the party in a black tuxedo jacket and a champagne-colored cowl neckline mini dress with a Chanel chain belt slung low around her hips, all I could see was Kate stomping through the mud on Worthy Farm in her 2005 Glastonbury outfit.

Lila Moss arrives in a black tuxedo jacket and a champagne-colored mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss—a street style legend to this day—has turned plenty of memorable looks throughout her storied career. That said, the gold lurex mini dress she wore with a black leather belt, black leather jacket, and black Hunter wellies to Glastonbury in 2005 practically invented festival fashion. Often imitated, but never duplicated, this proto-indie sleaze look lives rent-free on every woman's mood board.

Kate Moss sports her iconic 2005 Glastonbury look: a gold lurex mini dress cinched with a black leather belt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lila's rendition of the look is certainly less mud-caked, but no less fabulous. See how she achieves the same drop-waist dress silhouette her mother did by using the belt to cinch the silk slip at her hip bones, instead of the natural waist? Decorated with pearls and Chanel logo charms, this delicate multi-strand chain lends shape and sparkle to an otherwise simple party ensemble. Beyond that, she's wearing little in the way of accessories apart from a delicate gold necklace, a slim gold ring, and a naked manicure.

Lila Moss parties with a Chanel charm chain belt wrapped around her hips. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like mother, like daughter I suppose! I love when Kaia Gerber recreates Cindy Crawford's best looks, so I hope this won't be the last time Lila Moss pulls inspiration from her mom's It girl style archive. Perhaps she'll borrow Kate Moss's 1993 naked dress next, if we're lucky.