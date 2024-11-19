Lila Moss Saddles Up in a Suede Jacket, Cowboy Boots, and Winter's Baggy Denim Trend

The 22-year-old model put some serious Western flair on a casual winter outfit.

Lila Moss in lower manhattan wearing a suede jacket and a pair of wide leg jeans
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Lila Moss is truly living that life in New York City. Every time the somewhat mysterious daughter of supermodel Kate Moss leaves her apartment, she's seemingly on her way to gossip over frozen yogurt with her friends in a stylishly undone outfit. Or perhaps swinging by Alo Yoga to pick up a new pair of leggings, which is precisely what she and bestie Iris Law appeared to be doing while out and about on Nov. 18.

What makes the 22-year-old's personal style so appealing is the way it blends her mother's indie sleaze aesthetic with contemporary, Gen Z-approved trends. For her Monday afternoon errand run, Moss donned a pair of super slouchy low-rise jeans that perfectly encapsulate winter's most prominent denim trend. She secured her baggy jeans with a slim black belt featuring a gold oval buckle that strongly resembled one from Saint Laurent.

A photo of Lila Moss wearing baggy jeans with a brown suede jacket and a black Saint Laurent shoulder bag.

Lila Moss pairs baggy jeans with a brown suede jacket and a black Saint Laurent shoulder bag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

She didn't stop there with the Saint Laurent accessories. Moss also appeared to be wearing the brand's smooth black leather Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag—a favorite of fellow It girl Zoë Kravitz.

The element I like best about this look, however, is her cropped brown suede jacket, which fits in neatly with fall's suede trend. The exact version she's wearing seems to be a sold-out design from French label Claudie Pierlot, but close substitutions abound from the likes of Staud and Veronica Beard.

Of course, no Lila Moss outfit would be complete without a claw clip to pin her long blonde hair and a pair of pointy black suede boots. Something like the Annie boot from Tecovas would make for a very budget-friendly pick that still lets you walk all over the city without pain or pinching. But if you're a real cowgirl like me and Moss, you can't go wrong with anything from Lucchese.

Lo and behold: a cowboy boot outfit that's even model-on-the-rise approved.

