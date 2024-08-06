Kate and Lila Moss Take Mother-Daughter Matching on Vacation in Minimalist Swimsuits
Their beach day was unsurprisingly chic.
When your family includes multiple generations of supermodels, a simple mother-daughter beach day ends up looking like the Victoria's Secret fashion show. That was certainly the case on Monday, August 5, when Kate Moss hit the surf in Ibiza with her daughter and fellow model Lila.
The two were photographed while on vacation in Spain, taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea. Looking modelesque even in their downtime, Kate and Lila were the picture of elegant minimalism. Kate wore a strapless black swimsuit with a ruched waist and a twisted, sweetheart neckline. Her daughter, on the other hand, wore a simple string bikini in chocolate brown.
Ever the stylish duo, Kate and Lila shared a Vogue cover last December. Kate spoke about the "balance" within their relationship in the accompanying interview, telling the publication: "She’s more carefree, where I’m more organized. She’s intuitive, I’m disciplined," a sentiment also reflected in their outfit choices.
Though they both went for simple swimwear, their styling couldn't have been more different. Lila accessorized only with hoop earrings (a notably "carefree" choice), while Kate channeled the more polished "rich mom" aesthetic, in a diamond statement necklace and gold bangles. She finished with a pair of black sunglasses that looked like a mix between cat eye frames and wayfarers—a classic style made modern.
Though the pair are rarely seen together in public, it's always a sight to behold when they're side-by-side. They're sometimes spotted at London or Pairs Fashion Week, always sitting front row and always dressed to the nines. They've even been known to share the runway, having both walked in Fendi's Haute Couture show in 2021. All this is to say, the Mosses are a fashion force to be reckoned with—even when they're OOO.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
