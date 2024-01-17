It's been a while since Kate Moss was captured having a late night out. But the supermodel hasn't left her party phase just yet—she was just waiting on the ideal moment to revive the after-hours spirit that was her '90s signature. On Tuesday, the supermodel rang in her 50th birthday in Paris, and Moss marked the milestone just how you'd expect an iconic "It" girl of her caliber would. Her famous fashion friends were all in town to celebrate at the Ritz hotel, inviting the likes of Stella McCartney, Haider Ackermann, Charlotte Tilbury, and Venus Williams. Her daughter, Lila Moss, was also in attendance, alongside the fashion icon's photographer boyfriend, Nikolai von Bismarck.

Hosting a tight-knit yet elaborate party wasn't the only thing Moss brought back from the previous millennium. For the occasion, she also revived one of her beloved going-out styles that helped launch her to A-list status (and still lives on our mood boards to this day): the very sheer, naked slip dress.

Unlike the OG's sleek iridescent finish, Moss was photographed heading to the Ritz donning a darker, edgier black lace gown sourced from New York Vintage, with a matching black bodysuit layered underneath. She added even more drama to the statement ensemble, throwing a black-and-copper satin Alexandra King cape around her shoulders. She accessorized with diamond-studded bangles and completed the look with a pair of metallic sandals.

Looks like a night was definitely had, as Moss was spotted leaving the party at 2 a.m. in different outerwear, swapping out her flowing cape and bundling up in Tilbury's vintage 1984 Bob Mackie coat on the way out.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Moss' unforgettable see-through moment from 1993 might've been an accidental legacy, but since then, she has continued to embrace what has become her signature look. Over the years, Moss has gravitated towards a vampier approach to her style, giving a similar sartorial spin on the iconic outfit.

Back in 2022, she attended a Diet Coke celebration, referencing '93 in a shimmery, sheer black number adorned with a plunging neckline. Her model daughter, Lila Moss, has also nodded at the ensemble recently, too. In 2020, Lila wore her own naked dress for an event for Kim Jones, donning the designer's sheer black ankle-hitting frock. In December, she paid homage to her mother once again, opting for a silver gown by Nensi Dojaka at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London.

The sheer trend continues to dominate as we venture deeper into 2024, with a slew of our favorite fashion stars (Kendall Jenner! Suki Waterhouse!) endorsing the barely-there look in the last few weeks alone. While stepping out in nothing but an ultra-thin layer can be intimidating, there are ways to give the sheer look a comfortable twirl. See Kate Moss, who added trusty undergarments—a bodysuit—underneath. If going for lighter hues is too much of a leap, take notes from Moss and stick with neutrals like black (a colorway you can never go wrong with).

Ahead, shop the sheer black dresses we're adding to our shopping carts now, inspired by Kate Moss' birthday look.