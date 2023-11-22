The bucket bag’s fashion prowess will always ring true. The silhouette has gone the distance for many reasons, primarily for being heralded as the ideal bag for the busy and stylish woman on the go. Plus, it’s packed with fashion history. Style icon Jane Birkin was known to carry a wicker basket bag, and in 2013, Mansur Gavriel released its iconic leather bucket that became a unanimous fashion editor staple. In short, the bucket bag is cool and possesses a certain je ne sais quoi that ensures it stays in style. Just earlier today, actress Lily James carried Mansur Gavirel's bucket bag in a laidback fall outfit of a cozy turtleneck, checked coat, and black loafers.

The Pam and Tommy actress wore a chunky blue-grey-toned turtleneck sweater paired with a black midi skirt and patent leather loafers. For an extra layer of warmth, she added a checkered coat, which she tucked her beachy-waved hair into. She let her simple, autumnal outfit speak for itself and only added minimal accessories: gold earrings and, of course, her black bucket bag from the beloved accessories brand.

In addition to reminding us of the staying power of Mansur Gavriel's signature style, James’ outfit is a much-needed spark of mid-fall dressing inspiration. The no-fuss look can be easily recreated on days when you need a fool-proof outfit formula.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Even though it’s been a decade since the bag was released, Mansur Gavriel’s leather bucket remains in our seasonal trending reports. At New York Fashion Week this year, Mansur Gavriel showed their first presentation since 2019 and used the space to celebrate their beloved bucket bag. And they were in good company: Nearly every designer had a bucket bag parading down its runways this season, including Bottega Veneta, Fendi, and Ulla Johnson.

Fall 2023's bag trends follow the same theme of fashion’s overall return to the basics. And simply structured and high-quality bags like the classic bucket are an especially covetable piece this season. With the rising cost of handbags (Chanel’s iconic flap bag increased 16 percent this year), it makes sense that we want to invest in a style that we can pass down for generations to come. That said, we believe the bucket bag is that bag.

As we mentioned earlier, there’s no such thing as impulse purchases when it comes to shopping for a handbag. The best part about the Mansur Gavriel bucket is that it rivals its designer counterparts in quality for a fraction of the price. In person, the tote feels soft yet capable of holding all of your belongings throughout the day. The standard bucket bag costs around $695 and comes in a handful of colorways. However, the mini version and other styles are discounted for Black Friday (a convincing sign that it’s finally time to make the purchase!) Shop a selection of Mansur Gavriel bucket bags—including James' style— below.