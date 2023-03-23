I am delighted to say spring has officially sprung, which means it's time to clean out your closet of heavy winter knits and make room for breezy, warm-weather pieces. Whenever a new season rolls around, I find myself itching for a few new wardrobe updates. For spring 2023, I'm looking for fresh denim, elevated basics, and easy breezy dresses. Luckily, I only need to head to one store to check off everything on my wishlist, thanks to Madewell's Insider Event (opens in new tab).

In case you didn't know: Madewell is offering 25 percent off sitewide from now through March 27. I also want to reiterate that everything on the site is on sale, from Madewell leather totes to their most-coveted denim styles. This only happens twice a year, people, so it's a big deal! Ahead, I've rounded up the pieces to shop before they're gone, including Meghan Markle's go-to denim jacket, celeb-inspired jeans, and warm-weather staples.

(opens in new tab) Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jeans in Heresford Wash (Was $98) $74 at Madewell (opens in new tab) I never thought I would say this, but I am seriously considering hopping on board the low-rise trend. I've seen just about everyone in the fashion crowd plus celebrities like Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, and Hailey Bieber rock the look, so I'm willing to try it out, especially with this pair of jeans in mind. They feature just the right amount of bagginess to look cool, without swallowing you up, plus they would instantly elevate a simple white T-shirt and sneakers.

(opens in new tab) The Jean Jacket in Medford Wash (Was $128) $96 at Madewell (opens in new tab) A great jean jacket is a staple in everyone's closet because they are so dang versatile. Throw one over a breezy dress in the warmer months or layer up with a sweater and trousers when it's chilly. Madewell's Jean Jacket comes royally approved, with Meghan Markle stepping out in the piece in 2017 and 2019 (yes, her looks still serve as style inspo even years later). While Meghan's Pinter Wash is nearly sold out, the Medford Wash is only slightly darker and is over $30 off.

(opens in new tab) The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen (Was $88) $66 at Madewell (opens in new tab) Trust me when I say you're going to want linen pants when you're forced to go into the office on a randomly hot-as-hell day. Madewell's Harlow pants are the classic wide-legged trousers you know and love, only in 100 percent linen. These breezy pants make office dressing, well, a breeze. Pair with an oversized button-up or basic tee and you've got yourself an easy, work-appropriate outfit.

(opens in new tab) Button-Front Tiered Midi Dress (Was $138) $104 at Madewell (opens in new tab) Once the weather gets warm, I only want to reach for summer dresses. They make getting dressed so easy. Just throw one on, add some sandals and sunglasses and you're good to go. This dress is practically screaming to be packed in your suitcase for your next getaway with its flowy silhouette and cotton fabric. It's made all the better with bra-friendly shoulder straps. But the best part of this dress is its pockets!

(opens in new tab) Baggy Jean Shorts in Bessmund Wash (Was $85) $63 at Madewell (opens in new tab) I wear denim shorts practically every weekend come spring and summer, but this year I'm in need of a refresh. I've been looking to update my usual distressed short pairs for something more elevated, and I think I just found that pair. These shorts feature a bit of a longer inseam (7 inches to be exact) and a relaxed fit for a cool, effortless vibe. I'm already imagining myself wearing these with poplin shirts and sneakers.

(opens in new tab) The Puff Crossbody Bag: Woven Leather Edition (Was $128) $96 at Madewell (opens in new tab) Allow me to introduce you to your new favorite spring bag. This crossbody will hold all of your essentials without adding any extra bulk to your outfit, plus the woven leather detail makes for the perfect warm-weather style. I personally love to switch over from my everyday black tote to something lighter and more fun, so this bag is right up my alley. If you're looking for a pop of color, there's a bright blue and sage green option too.

(opens in new tab) The Cargo Double-Breasted Blazer in Linen-Cotton (Was $150) $113 at Madewell (opens in new tab) Don't give up on blazer dressing just because the temps are on the rise. This lightweight blazer is fit for spring and summer thanks to its cotton-linen blend and off-white color. If you need to elevate a summer dress, throw this on with a pair of heeled sandals. You could even pair this blazer with a pair of wide-legged jeans for a cool, casual look or with the matching shorts (opens in new tab)for the office.

(opens in new tab) Side-Cinch Muscle Tee (Was $48) $36 at Madewell (opens in new tab) Sure, you may already have a million T-shirts in your closet but let me make a case for Madewell's cinched muscle tee. This one takes the basic tee up a notch with barely-there sleeves and form-flattering side-cinching. I'm absolutely obsessed with the black-on-black look of the model on Madewell's site, so I immediately hit "add to cart," but I'm tempted to go back for the white option as well.

(opens in new tab) Open-Stitch Cardigan Sweater (Was $98) $74 at Madewell (opens in new tab) You know that stretch of springtime when it's chilly in the morning but blazing hot by mid-day? Those days can be especially annoying to get dressed for so I recommend adding an open-stiched cardigan like this one to your closet. It's warm enough for cold mornings and the blasts of AC in the office, but lightweight to throw in your bag or over your shoulders once it gets warm. The matching tank (opens in new tab) would look so chic underneath, too.