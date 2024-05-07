And just like that, the highly-anticipated 2024 Met Gala is over. This year, fashion's Super Bowl highlighted the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme, with a "Garden of Time" dress code on the red carpet. As expected, the stylish affair was soon filled with a slew of unforgettable fashion moments, like Zendaya's two-for-two ensemble, Tyla's debut appearance in a (literal) sand gown, and so much more.

After raising funds for the Costume Institute and enjoying a surprise performance by Ariana Grande, all of the attendees flocked from the museum to the afterparties, swapping out their elaborate gowns for arguably their boldest yet. Whether they headed to Usher's "Secret Garden" party, FKA Twigs's Boom Met Gala Party, or Cardi B's Revolve performance, among many other events, one thing was true all night long: The afterparties were where the stars took risks on the fashion front.

Doja Cat changed out of her towel and wet T-shirt to party in a completely sheer naked dress. Lana Del Rey said "Yes to Heaven" in a gauzy, ethereal veil. And Kendall Jenner doubled up on heavenly white outfits, including Givenchy vintage and custom Vivienne Westwood.

While the first Monday of May came and went, take a look back at the best afterparty looks from the 2024 Met Gala ahead.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Givenchy by Alexander McQueen's 1997 Spring/Summer Haute Couture to the 2024 "AprèsMET" Met Gala afterparty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing custom Vivienne Westwood to return to her hotel.

Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a sequin midi dress with a side slit while exiting the Carlyle Hotel.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rita Ora

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a sheer dress set with oversize floral embellishments and a white faux fur coat while exiting the Carlyle Hotel.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a gray draped column gown while en route to a Met Gala afterparty.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Givenchy by Alexander McQueen's Spring /Summer 1998 to the "AprèsMET" 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

Cardi B

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing custom Revolve Atelier to the 2024 Revolve x FWRD Met Gala afterparty.

Keke Palmer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a two-piece matching set and Louboutin heels on her way to the Met Gala afterparties.

Lana Del Rey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a rosette-studded corset gown to the Richie Akiva x Ray-Ban's "The After" Met Gala afterparty.

SZA & Lizzo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SZA wore a yellow-and-lilac plunging mini dress and Lizzo wore a strapless magenta ensemble to the Richie Akiva x Ray-Ban's "The After" Met Gala afterparty.

Doja Cat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Vetement's all-sheer gown to the Richie Akiva x Ray-Ban's "The After" Met Gala afterparty.

Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a relaxed dress with a thigh-high slit to attend Usher's "Secret Garden" afterparty.

Taylor Russell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Loewe on her way to a Met Gala afterparty.

Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Miu Miu for an evening at the Met Gala afterparties.

Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cabello wore a black corset with matching leather pants and Lil Nas X wore Alexander Wang to The Standard's 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

Charli XCX

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Marni to Stella McCartney's 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

FKA Twigs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a custom "Eusexua" gown to The Standard's 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

Janelle Monáe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Area Spring/Summer 2024 to the Richie Akiva x Ray-Ban's "The After" Met Gala afterparty.

City Girls' JT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2023 Haute Couture to the Jean Paul Gaultier x Shayne Oliver by SSENSE launch party.

Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing Oscar de la Renta to leave her hotel for a Met Gala afterparty.

Ayo Edebiri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Loewe and carrying a Bottega Veneta bag for the Met Gala afterparties.