At the 2024 Met Gala Afterparties, Celebs Went for Corsets, Custom, and Close-to-Naked

A-list attendees danced the night away in their edgiest looks.

Kendall Jenner leaving a met gala afterparty
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By
published

And just like that, the highly-anticipated 2024 Met Gala is over. This year, fashion's Super Bowl highlighted the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme, with a "Garden of Time" dress code on the red carpet. As expected, the stylish affair was soon filled with a slew of unforgettable fashion moments, like Zendaya's two-for-two ensemble, Tyla's debut appearance in a (literal) sand gown, and so much more.

After raising funds for the Costume Institute and enjoying a surprise performance by Ariana Grande, all of the attendees flocked from the museum to the afterparties, swapping out their elaborate gowns for arguably their boldest yet. Whether they headed to Usher's "Secret Garden" party, FKA Twigs's Boom Met Gala Party, or Cardi B's Revolve performance, among many other events, one thing was true all night long: The afterparties were where the stars took risks on the fashion front.

Doja Cat changed out of her towel and wet T-shirt to party in a completely sheer naked dress. Lana Del Rey said "Yes to Heaven" in a gauzy, ethereal veil. And Kendall Jenner doubled up on heavenly white outfits, including Givenchy vintage and custom Vivienne Westwood.

While the first Monday of May came and went, take a look back at the best afterparty looks from the 2024 Met Gala ahead.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wears an archival Givenchy corset and skirt to the met gala after parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Givenchy by Alexander McQueen's 1997 Spring/Summer Haute Couture to the 2024 "AprèsMET" Met Gala afterparty.

Kendall Jenner wears archival Vivienne Westwood to a Met Gala after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing custom Vivienne Westwood to return to her hotel.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning leaving her hotel for a met gala afterparty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a sequin midi dress with a side slit while exiting the Carlyle Hotel.

Rita Ora

Rita ora leaving the carlyle hotel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a sheer dress set with oversize floral embellishments and a white faux fur coat while exiting the Carlyle Hotel.

Zendaya

Zendaya gets into a car on her way to a met gala afterparty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a gray draped column gown while en route to a Met Gala afterparty.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski wearing sheer Alexander McQueen for Givenchy Spring/Summer 1998 dress to the Met Gala afterparty May 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Givenchy by Alexander McQueen's Spring /Summer 1998 to the "AprèsMET" 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

Cardi B

Met Gala Afterparty May 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing custom Revolve Atelier to the 2024 Revolve x FWRD Met Gala afterparty.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer leaves the Carlyle Hotel in a matching sparkly set

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a two-piece matching set and Louboutin heels on her way to the Met Gala afterparties.

Lana Del Rey

Met Gala Afterparty May 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a rosette-studded corset gown to the Richie Akiva x Ray-Ban's "The After" Met Gala afterparty.

SZA & Lizzo

Met Gala Afterparty May 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SZA wore a yellow-and-lilac plunging mini dress and Lizzo wore a strapless magenta ensemble to the Richie Akiva x Ray-Ban's "The After" Met Gala afterparty.

Doja Cat

Met Gala Afterparty May 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Vetement's all-sheer gown to the Richie Akiva x Ray-Ban's "The After" Met Gala afterparty.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union wearing a brown dress with a slit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a relaxed dress with a thigh-high slit to attend Usher's "Secret Garden" afterparty.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell leaves the carlyle hotel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Loewe on her way to a Met Gala afterparty.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney leaving the Carlyle Hotel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Miu Miu for an evening at the Met Gala afterparties.

Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X

Met Gala Afterparty May 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cabello wore a black corset with matching leather pants and Lil Nas X wore Alexander Wang to The Standard's 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

Charli XCX

Met Gala Afterparty May 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Marni to Stella McCartney's 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

FKA Twigs

Met Gala Afterparty May 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a custom "Eusexua" gown to The Standard's 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

Janelle Monáe

Met Gala Afterparty May 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Area Spring/Summer 2024 to the Richie Akiva x Ray-Ban's "The After" Met Gala afterparty.

City Girls' JT

Met Gala Afterparty May 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2023 Haute Couture to the Jean Paul Gaultier x Shayne Oliver by SSENSE launch party.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 met gala

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing Oscar de la Renta to leave her hotel for a Met Gala afterparty.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri leaving her hotel for a Met Gala afterparty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Loewe and carrying a Bottega Veneta bag for the Met Gala afterparties.

Topics
Met Gala
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸