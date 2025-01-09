Mikey Madison's Accessory Game Is Unmatched, in Feathered Heels and a $22,800 Diamond Ring on 'Jimmy Fallon'

The red carpet break-out star is at it again.

Actress Mikey Madison arrives on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 to the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a plum dress and feathered heels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

This week officially kicked off the 2025 awards season and already, we've got a clear front-runner for best red carpet style. Mikey Madison and stylist Jamie Mizrahi are the fashion duo of the moment, together churning out look after stunning look for the actor's various Anora appearances.

Madison was easily one of the Golden Globes's best dressed, wearing a golden gown of her own to the Jan. 5 ceremony (one covered in fish-like scales custom-made by Bottega Veneta, no less). Prior to that, she upstaged even the most seasoned red carpet stars at the Academy Museum Gala, when she wore a Louis Vuitton column dress coated in lavender sequins. And last, but not least, there was the Schiaparelli fingernail dress that Kendall Jenner debuted on the runway, which stands as my personal favorite look of the bunch.

On Jan. 8, the actor took a break from red carpet domination to guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Naturally, her fashion prowess was present and accounted for. Madison hit the 30 Rock stage in a plum-colored midi dress that featured a low neckline and a draped hem. The number also boasted a knotted detail at the waist, giving it the look of a modernized wrap dress.

Actress Mikey Madison arrives on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 to the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a plum dress and feathered heels

Mikey Madison guest stars on Jimmy Fallon wearing a draped plum dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her dress was fairly simple—a classic style, many would say—Madison's accessories were the cherry on top. She added a playful feel to the professional look, slipping into a pair of feathered peep-toe pumps.

Actress Mikey Madison arrives on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 to the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a plum dress and feathered heels

She accessorized with feathered pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the jewelry department, Madison went for rich-looking pieces from Tiffany & Co. to inject a bit of sparkle into her simple 'fit. She wore a pair of circular drop earrings in gold and stacked on a few sparkling rings, as well—one of which, was the Tiffany Victoria Alternating Ring. The diamond-encrusted sparkler—which comes on a dazzling platinum band—would cost you a cool $22,800 at retail, should you care to buy the same style.

Understated, but never boring, is Madison's red carpet M.O. "I find Mikey's kind of gravitated towards more of a neutral, timeless palette—blacks, whites, creams, reds—really kind of sticking in that Old Hollywood [vein]," Jamie Mizrahi previously told Marie Claire. "Simple silhouettes, nothing too elaborate."

