“Cool” and “fashionable” are words not often associated with an in-office outfit. Instead, most of us—myself included—wear office outfits best described as “practical,” “sensible,” or “simple.” However, the street stylers at Milan Fashion Week are currently proving that traditional 9-to-5 outfits can fall into that elusive first category. "Corporate-core" is one of the biggest trends in Italy this week, giving hope to everyone lugging their laptop around in a pencil skirt and pumps.

While dramatic fur coats and sky-high stilettos reigned supreme at New York Fashion Week this month, showgoers in Milan are trading their brightest and most attention-grabbing silhouettes for Severance-coded staples like blazers, pleated trousers, and loafers. It was a welcome reminder that, for many attendees, fashion shows—while glamorous—are part of their workday. And after several weeks spent jetting all over the globe, packing light (and for comfort) is necessary for the agenda. Versatility was in the meeting notes, so to speak.

Keep scrolling to get some real-life-ready outfit inspiration straight from Milan Fashion Week, plus shoppable options to transport Fashion Month style to your next all-hands or touch base with your boss. Managers love an on-time deliverable, after all.

Finding Your Stripes

Oliva Palermo teamed a stripey button-down with a other office-ready neutrals. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As we head into spring, swap darker hues for light tones. Cream-colored blazers and tan trousers pair perfectly with a blue striped button-down shirt, as proven on longtime It-girl Olivia Palermo.

Sleek Skirt Suiting

Skirt suits were made cool again with figure-hugging silhouettes. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Skirt suits have become cool again. To make the retro office staple work for you, start with form-fitting silhouettes. Then, layer them over coordinating basics for a relaxed touch.

All Tied Up

The term "borrowed from the boys" has never felt more timely. Traditional ties have been officially given the It-girl stamp of approval this season, with runway styling support from Milan-based Prada to NYC staple Kallmeyer.

Ties were the latest workwear staple to become It-girl approved. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Slouchy Suiting

Relaxed suiting has entered the Slack chat. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you do want to stick to dark-toned suiting, opt for separates that have a slouchy fit. Together, they don't look too polished or forced; separately, they expand the range of your mix-and-match capabilities.

Mismatched Basics

Mismatched workwear basics like slip skirts and blazers feel elevated in complementary hues. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Give your holiday-hued pieces extra life by pairing them together. Burgundy and olive is one of the so-ugly-it-works color combinations that I can't resist (and neither can Milan Fashion Week).

So Fresh, So Clean

All-white suits are given edge with a contrasting black button-down. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Go bold with an all-white suit this spring. But if you're nervous about pulling off a monochromatic outfit in the shade, break up your suit with a wardrobe basic like a black button-down shirt.

Sweet Details

Crisp white button-downs got femme upgrades with oversized collars. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Not all in-office outfits need to feel stuffy. Choosing traditional pieces exaggerated design details will make your outfit feel feminine. Case in point: a crisp white button-down with an extra-large collar. Heeled loafers will only enhance the office siren energy.

Shade Play

Swapping a black suit for one in a richer hue adds edge. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I love playing with shades in the same color family. Burgundy and brown work seamlessly together, as proven on the streets outside the Milan shows.