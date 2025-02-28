Milan It-Girls Are Treating Fashion Week Like a Corporate Trend Presentation

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
“Cool” and “fashionable” are words not often associated with an in-office outfit. Instead, most of us—myself included—wear office outfits best described as “practical,” “sensible,” or “simple.” However, the street stylers at Milan Fashion Week are currently proving that traditional 9-to-5 outfits can fall into that elusive first category. "Corporate-core" is one of the biggest trends in Italy this week, giving hope to everyone lugging their laptop around in a pencil skirt and pumps.

While dramatic fur coats and sky-high stilettos reigned supreme at New York Fashion Week this month, showgoers in Milan are trading their brightest and most attention-grabbing silhouettes for Severance-coded staples like blazers, pleated trousers, and loafers. It was a welcome reminder that, for many attendees, fashion shows—while glamorous—are part of their workday. And after several weeks spent jetting all over the globe, packing light (and for comfort) is necessary for the agenda. Versatility was in the meeting notes, so to speak.

Keep scrolling to get some real-life-ready outfit inspiration straight from Milan Fashion Week, plus shoppable options to transport Fashion Month style to your next all-hands or touch base with your boss. Managers love an on-time deliverable, after all.

Finding Your Stripes

Olivia Palermo wears an oversize stripe shirt under a cream blazer at Milan Fashion Week

Oliva Palermo teamed a stripey button-down with a other office-ready neutrals.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As we head into spring, swap darker hues for light tones. Cream-colored blazers and tan trousers pair perfectly with a blue striped button-down shirt, as proven on longtime It-girl Olivia Palermo.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin

Zara Double Pleat Pants

Zara Double Pleat Pants

Relaxed Double-Breasted Blazer in City Twill
Relaxed Double-Breasted Blazer in City Twill

Sleek Skirt Suiting

A woman at Milan Fashion Week wears a corporate gray skirt suit

Skirt suits were made cool again with figure-hugging silhouettes.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Skirt suits have become cool again. To make the retro office staple work for you, start with form-fitting silhouettes. Then, layer them over coordinating basics for a relaxed touch.

Babaton Standout Blazer

Babaton Standout Blazer

Gap Rib Tank Top 2-Pack
Gap Rib Tank Top 2-Pack

Babaton Finesse Skirt

Babaton Finesse Skirt

All Tied Up

The term "borrowed from the boys" has never felt more timely. Traditional ties have been officially given the It-girl stamp of approval this season, with runway styling support from Milan-based Prada to NYC staple Kallmeyer.

a guest at Milan Fashion Week wearing a button down shirt with a tie under a dress

Ties were the latest workwear staple to become It-girl approved.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Everlane The Must-Have Oxford Shirt
Everlane The Must-Have Oxford Shirt

Free People Prep Striped Tie
Free People Prep Striped Tie

Abercrombie & Fitch Tailored Shift Mini Dress (Was $80)

Abercrombie & Fitch Tailored Shift Mini Dress (Was $80)

Slouchy Suiting

a guest at Milan Fashion Week wearing a corporate slouchy black suit

Relaxed suiting has entered the Slack chat.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you do want to stick to dark-toned suiting, opt for separates that have a slouchy fit. Together, they don't look too polished or forced; separately, they expand the range of your mix-and-match capabilities.

Open Edit The Icon Blazer
Open Edit The Icon Blazer

Classic Poplin Shirt Classic Poplin Shirt (Was $70)

Banana Republic Classic Poplin Shirt (Was $70)

Open Edit The Icon Trousers
Open Edit The Icon Trousers

Mismatched Basics

a woman at milan fashion week wearing a burgundy blazer with an olive green skirt and black pumps

Mismatched workwear basics like slip skirts and blazers feel elevated in complementary hues.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Give your holiday-hued pieces extra life by pairing them together. Burgundy and olive is one of the so-ugly-it-works color combinations that I can't resist (and neither can Milan Fashion Week).

Mango Midi Satin Skirt

Mango Midi Satin Skirt

Hazel
Hazel Pointed Toe Pumps

St. Agni Classic Blazer
St. Agni Classic Blazer

So Fresh, So Clean

a guest at Milan Fashion Week wearing a white suit with a blue tie and black shirt

All-white suits are given edge with a contrasting black button-down.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Go bold with an all-white suit this spring. But if you're nervous about pulling off a monochromatic outfit in the shade, break up your suit with a wardrobe basic like a black button-down shirt.

Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket
Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket

Gap Organic Cotton Poplin Classic Shirt (Was $50)

Gap Organic Cotton Poplin Classic Shirt (Was $50)

Veronica Beard Aubrie Pants
Veronica Beard Aubrie Pants

Sweet Details

a Milan Fashion Week guest wears a shirt with an oversize collar and a black skirt

Crisp white button-downs got femme upgrades with oversized collars.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Not all in-office outfits need to feel stuffy. Choosing traditional pieces exaggerated design details will make your outfit feel feminine. Case in point: a crisp white button-down with an extra-large collar. Heeled loafers will only enhance the office siren energy.

Damson Madder Romeo Embroidered Blouse (Was $110)

Damson Madder Romeo Embroidered Blouse (Was $110)

Koolo Loafer Pump
Nine West Koolo Loafer Pumps

Nordstrom Leather A-Line Skirt
Nordstrom Leather A-Line Skirt

Shade Play

a guest at Milan Fashion Week wears a burgundy suit with slouchy pants

Swapping a black suit for one in a richer hue adds edge.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I love playing with shades in the same color family. Burgundy and brown work seamlessly together, as proven on the streets outside the Milan shows.

Fitted Shoulder Pad Blazer
Zara Fitted Shoulder Pad Blazer

Wilfred Josephine Bomber

Wilfred Josephine Bomber

Zara Flared Pants
Zara Flared Pants

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

