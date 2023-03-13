Naked Dresses Reigned Supreme at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The more revealing, the better.

Ciara at the Oscars Vanity Fair party 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Brooke Knappenberger
published

The 2023 Oscars has come and gone, but that doesn't mean we won't be talking about the red carpet looks for days, if not weeks, to come. This year's Academy Awards red carpet (or should we say champagne carpet?) saw a ton of standout looks including Lady Gaga's off-the-runway Versace gown, Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture, and Florence Pugh rocking hot pants and Valentino, to name just a few. Overall, it was a night of stunning fashion and one that continued long after the awards ceremony wrapped, thanks to the Vanity Fair's Oscars party. 

If you went to bed after Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, you may have missed out on your next favorite red carpet moment—but luckily, we fashion lovers at MC are here to sum things up for you. While white looks took over the Oscars red carpet, celebrities opted to bare it all at the Vanity Fair party. Ultra-sheer slip dresses, bra tops, and plunging backs were all the rage, with celebrities like Hunter Schafer, Ciara, and Emily Ratajkowski leading the trend. 

Ciara at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Ciara 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hunter schafer at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Hunter Schafer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Daisy Edgar-Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Emma Chamberlain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Becky G at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Becky G

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde at the 2023 Oscars

Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Hailee Steinfeld

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monae at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Janelle Monae

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Florence Pugh 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Tessa Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Ashley Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halsey at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Halsey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylour Paige at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party 2023

Taylour Paige

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Editorial Fellow

Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

