The 2023 Oscars has come and gone, but that doesn't mean we won't be talking about the red carpet looks for days, if not weeks, to come. This year's Academy Awards red carpet (or should we say champagne carpet?) saw a ton of standout looks including Lady Gaga's off-the-runway Versace gown, Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture, and Florence Pugh rocking hot pants and Valentino, to name just a few. Overall, it was a night of stunning fashion and one that continued long after the awards ceremony wrapped, thanks to the Vanity Fair's Oscars party.
If you went to bed after Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, you may have missed out on your next favorite red carpet moment—but luckily, we fashion lovers at MC are here to sum things up for you. While white looks took over the Oscars red carpet, celebrities opted to bare it all at the Vanity Fair party. Ultra-sheer slip dresses, bra tops, and plunging backs were all the rage, with celebrities like Hunter Schafer, Ciara, and Emily Ratajkowski leading the trend.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Our Favorite St. Patrick's Day-Inspired Whiskey Cocktails
If you're feeling lucky on March 17, say sláinte and try one of these spirited sips.
By Michelle Stansbury
-
Out With the Old: These Are the 30 New Products I’ve Purchased to Complement My British-Girl Aesthetic
Less is always more.
By Humaa Hussain
-
Say Goodbye to Frizz With This Hairstylist-Approved Shampoo-Conditioner Duo
Bid brittle goodbye.
By Gabrielle Ulubay