Some of 2024's buzziest fashion moments have come not from the runways or red carpets, but from product promotion. This year, celebs reached new heights of selling things, with the industry's A-est A-listers hawking liqueur, gummy vitamins, and more.

When serving looks is your full-time job, celebs naturally bring that same energy to their side hustles. The most notable example of this is Bella Hadid, who has churned out a litany of high-fashion moments in honor of her fragrance brand, Ôrebella.

To announce the brand's latest offering, Hadid did what she does best: got dressed. Instead of vintage Versace, Dior, or Roberto Cavalli—seen in other Ôrebella promo appearances—she embraced the under-wear-as-pants trend. The model posed on a pillow-laden daybed wearing a slinky lace set in classic white, to match the new soft-cover journal 'Ôrəbella is offering. She also wore not one, but two pairs of undies, layering a high-waist black number underneath her lacy white statement panties.

Bella Hadid poses in a pair of lace briefs. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Embracing the no-pants trend has been a popular styling choice among celebs this summer. Everyone from Hailey Bieber (in an oversize black blazer) to Kendall Jenner (in a Margiela bodysuit) has left their hard pants at home in favor of barely-there bottoms. Their styling choice has runway backup: Miu Miu, Gucci, and Simone Rocha are just a handful of designers sending models down the catwalk in nothing but lace or cotton briefs.

The look also has a commercial side. In June, Kylie Jenner and her crew all doubled up on metallic bikini bottoms, which color-coordinated with each flavor of Sprinter (Jenner's vodka soda label).

Kylie Jenner stripped down to promote her drinks brand, Sprinter. (Image credit: Instagram/@drinksprinter)

Until today's Instagram, Bella Hadid hadn't yet tested the underwear-as-pants trend on the press circuit. (But she has creatively layered a jersey underneath itty-bitty jean shorts.) Instead, she's worn every possible variant of '00s-inspired fashion. Her campaigns, too, have been incredibly stylish, often showing Hadid with glistening skin (that Ôrebella glow) in an outfit made primarily of sea creatures, florals, or crystals.

Bella Hadid previously repped her fragrance brand in a vintage pink gown. (Image credit: @bellahadid/Instagram)

The business world has never looked so good.

