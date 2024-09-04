Bella Hadid's Layered Lace Bloomers Are a Quirky Take on the Underwear-As-Pants Trend
It's surprisingly chic.
Some of 2024's buzziest fashion moments have come not from the runways or red carpets, but from product promotion. This year, celebs reached new heights of selling things, with the industry's A-est A-listers hawking liqueur, gummy vitamins, and more.
When serving looks is your full-time job, celebs naturally bring that same energy to their side hustles. The most notable example of this is Bella Hadid, who has churned out a litany of high-fashion moments in honor of her fragrance brand, Ôrebella.
To announce the brand's latest offering, Hadid did what she does best: got dressed. Instead of vintage Versace, Dior, or Roberto Cavalli—seen in other Ôrebella promo appearances—she embraced the under-wear-as-pants trend. The model posed on a pillow-laden daybed wearing a slinky lace set in classic white, to match the new soft-cover journal 'Ôrəbella is offering. She also wore not one, but two pairs of undies, layering a high-waist black number underneath her lacy white statement panties.
Embracing the no-pants trend has been a popular styling choice among celebs this summer. Everyone from Hailey Bieber (in an oversize black blazer) to Kendall Jenner (in a Margiela bodysuit) has left their hard pants at home in favor of barely-there bottoms. Their styling choice has runway backup: Miu Miu, Gucci, and Simone Rocha are just a handful of designers sending models down the catwalk in nothing but lace or cotton briefs.
The look also has a commercial side. In June, Kylie Jenner and her crew all doubled up on metallic bikini bottoms, which color-coordinated with each flavor of Sprinter (Jenner's vodka soda label).
Until today's Instagram, Bella Hadid hadn't yet tested the underwear-as-pants trend on the press circuit. (But she has creatively layered a jersey underneath itty-bitty jean shorts.) Instead, she's worn every possible variant of '00s-inspired fashion. Her campaigns, too, have been incredibly stylish, often showing Hadid with glistening skin (that Ôrebella glow) in an outfit made primarily of sea creatures, florals, or crystals.
The business world has never looked so good.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Lace Sets Inspired By Bella Hadid
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Hailey Bieber Is Still Going Pantsless Post-Pregnancy
Here's to staying true to your personal style.
By India Roby Published
-
Angelina Jolie Looks Rich and Cozy in This Sweater Dress
The actress is ready for fall.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Netflix's 'Kaos' Ends With the Gods Preparing For War—Will It Get a Season 2?
The Greek mythology-inspired series sets up a truly epic second installment.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Hailey Bieber Puts a Pantsless Spin on a Rising Fall 2024 Color Trend in Her First New Mom Outfit
Here's to staying true to your personal style.
By India Roby Published
-
Angelina Jolie Looks Rich and Cozy in Her Best Sweater Dress
The actress is ready for fall.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Serena Williams Recreates Her Iconic 2004 Denim Tennis Outfit at the U.S. Open
The tennis star wore a denim mini skirt set at the U.S. Open, 20 years after the first.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes's New Favorite Denim Trend Is More Polarizing Than Skinny Jeans
She's worn it twice in just under a week.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Dresses Up the Boho Chic Skirt Trend With a Loud Luxury Dior Saddle Bag
She's making this denim look a must-shop for fall.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Wears a Vintage Crochet Cover-Up Over Her Metallic String Bikini
She managed to make carnations look cool.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Nicole Kidman Channels Her 'Stepford Wives' Character at the Venice Film Festival in a 1950s-Inspired LBD
Twenty years later, she nailed the look.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Amal Clooney Leans Into the "Eurocore" Aesthetic In a Yellow Sundress at the Venice Film Festival
The celeb is closing a summer of bold vacation dresses with a bang.
By Julia Gray Published