Nordstrom's New Arrivals Are Full of Spring-Ready Attire—20 Picks on My Wish List

If there's one thing that everyone in the office agrees on, it's that we're ready for spring—and more importantly, spring shopping. I'm eager to trade in my monotonous sweater rotation for a lighter color palette and playful patterns (leopard print and polka dots, to be specific). Luckily, Nordstrom's new arrivals are overflowing with spring-ready clothing and accessories that will have me fully prepped for the upcoming season. Some of the items I'm most excited about are Theory's cotton-blend jacket, which makes the perfect transitional piece, a '90s-reminiscent denim shoulder bag by Coach, and mesh ballet flats that will complete my favorite spring looks. Keep scrolling to shop my full wish list.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.