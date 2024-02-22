Nordstrom's New Arrivals Are Full of Spring-Ready Attire—20 Picks on My Wish List

nordstrom spring arrivals
(Image credit: Original Illustration by Yracema Rivas)
Raina Mendonça
By Raina Mendonça
published

If there's one thing that everyone in the office agrees on, it's that we're ready for spring—and more importantly, spring shopping. I'm eager to trade in my monotonous sweater rotation for a lighter color palette and playful patterns (leopard print and polka dots, to be specific). Luckily, Nordstrom's new arrivals are overflowing with spring-ready clothing and accessories that will have me fully prepped for the upcoming season. Some of the items I'm most excited about are Theory's cotton-blend jacket, which makes the perfect transitional piece, a '90s-reminiscent denim shoulder bag by Coach, and mesh ballet flats that will complete my favorite spring looks. Keep scrolling to shop my full wish list.

Leopard Print Organic Cotton Dress
Ganni Leopard Print Organic Cotton Dress

Denim Soho Shoulder Bag
Coach Denim Soho Shoulder Bag

Contrast Stripe V-Neck Sweater
Mango Contrast Stripe V-Neck Sweater

The Taylor Low Rise Wide Leg Trouser Jeans
Favorite Daughter The Taylor Low Rise Wide Leg Trouser Jeans

Fortunate Bit Mule
Steve Madden Fortunate Bit Mule

Molten Huggie Hoop Earrings
Madewell Molten Huggie Hoop Earrings

Sleeveless Peplum Sweater
Halogen Sleeveless Peplum Sweater

Anita Polka Dot Skirt
Wayf Anita Polka Dot Skirt

Cam Pointed Toe Ballet Flat
Badgley Mischka Collection Cam Pointed Toe Ballet Flat

Amira Tiered Cotton Midi Dress
Steve Madden Amira Tiered Cotton Midi Dress

Mock Neck Flare Cuff Sweater
Mango Mock Neck Flare Cuff Sweater

Georgia Pump
Tory Burch Georgia Pump

Boxy Cuff Sleeve Cotton Blend Jacket
Theory Boxy Cuff Sleeve Cotton Blend Jacket

Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Lucky Brand Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Organic Cotton Blend Sleeveless Sweater
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Blend Sleeveless Sweater

High Waist Wide Leg Pants
& Other Stories High Waist Wide Leg Pants

Darren Signature Carryall Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Darren Signature Carryall Bag

Rib Cardigan
Staud Rib Cardigan

Utility Short Sleeve Romper
Frame Utility Short Sleeve Romper

Cortez Sneaker
Nike Cortez Sneaker

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

Latest