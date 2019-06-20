We'll let you guys decide which one is best.
When you're a multi-hyphenate star, you not only sing/act/dance, you also design. Nowadays, building a brand is all about starting your own clothing line—usually named after yourself or someone in the fam—and adding that coveted "fashion designer" title to your C.V. While some business ventures are as easy as 1-2-slap-a-label-on-it-3, others are more refined and elevated. Ahead are 40 celebrities who started their own clothing line, including some who may come as a surprise. (Whoopi Goldberg?) In the end, we'll let you be the judge on which ones are worthy of your hard-earned cash.
In February 2015, West debuted this clothing line Yeezy Season 1 with Adidas to rave reviews. For follow up collections, he even made it on to the New York Fashion Week schedule, though not without some drama, showing a mix of neutral-colored streetwear and footwear. His biggest fan? His wife Kim Kardashian, of course, who never hesitates to rock the clothes.
On top of acting and running her own production company, Witherspoon launched a fashion line, Draper James, named after her grandparents. The RTW line is full of Southern belle–inspired pieces like floral dresses and flouncy skirts with prices ranging from $50 to $400. Her adorable family is always on hand to help her celebrate new launches.
Drake started his fashion line OVO (it stands for October's Very Own and is a nod to his birth month) in 2008 with his friend Oliver El-Khatib. The hip-hop-inspired luxury streetwear line is marked by a trademark owl logo and has vibes similar to that of Supreme and A Bathing Ape.
The twins run not one, but two fashion brands: The Row and Elizabeth and James. The latter entered a licensing deal with Kohl's in April 2019, while the Olsen sisters still retain full control of The Row, which is on the fashion week circuit. Both brands are known for their elevated, sleek approach to dressing.
The mother of all things Goop, Paltrow not only added skincare products to the brand, but also an apparel collection called Goop Label. All the pieces are easy to wear and to layer with, making them the perfect basics for your closet.
The singer launched her activewear clothing line in 2016 with Topshop, but due to accusations of sexual harassment and racial abuse at the company, Beyoncé effectively took back Ivy Park and is relaunching the line with Adidas. The new pieces will include shoes, performance gear, and lifestyle apparel.
From reality TV star to designer, Conrad launched her clothing line, LC Lauren Conrad, exclusively at Kohl’s in 2009. The line has been going strong ever since, offering consumers feminine pieces at affordable price points. If you want to get LC's style, you can for as little as $37.
Swimsuits are like a second skin for Emrata, so it's no surprise she decided to launch Inamorata back in 2017. The swimwear line eventually came to encompass bodysuits and lingerie-type one-pieces, as well, all sultry pieces Ratajkowski herself promotes on her Instagram.
Williams launched her eponymous fashion label Serena in 2018, and the line includes everything from jackets and dresses to lounge pants and bags. The tennis star talked about her journey to becoming a fashion designer on her Instagram as proof that you should never stop going after what you want, even if people tell you no.
Like her sister, Venus Williams has her own clothing line, specifically, an activewear label called EleVen by Venus Williams. It is marked by the type of sporty pieces you can either wear to work out or wear while lounging on the weekends.
Yes, the Whoopi has a fashion line! She launched DUBGEE in 2019 with the mission that, "DUBGEE has no race, creed, age or size. It's meant to make you feel good about how you look and feel." You can currently purchase pieces from her line from retailers like Neiman Marcus and Amazon.
Getting the singer's style is easy thanks to the line since she launched with Fashion Nova in 2018. The following year, her second release with the retailer broke sales records, making the company $1 million on the first day. It's safe to say Cardi will be part of the Fashion Nova family for a long time.
The singer launched her fitness lifestyle line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods in 2017. The affordable line has everything you could possibly want for working out from swim to sport.
As an iconic host of red carpet events, Ryan Seacrest knows firsthand how to look your best. The star started his own menswear line called Ryan Seacrest Distinction in 2014 at Macy's and has continued to build his business empire. If Seacrest is on the carpet, you can count on him wearing his own tailored, spiffy suits.
The star initially launched her namesake line in collaboration with Nine West co-founder Vince Camuto. Thanks to the success of the collab, Simpson added on, and the brand stretched across 22 different licenses. Her clothing line can be found at department stores like Lord & Taylor, Macy's, and Dillard's.
In 2015, Fallon announced he partnered with G-III Apparel Corp. to produce Hands High, a clothing line that sells sports logo apparel. Now you can rep your favorite teams like Miami Hurricanes or Stanford Cardinal in style.
The actress launched her vegan RTW and footwear line Hiraeth with BFF Sara Schloat in 2018. The Welsh word Hiraeth translates to homesickness, or a "longing for a home you can’t return to, or a home that never was." What to expect: moody pieces made completely free of leather, wool, silk, and cashmere.
The actress really is a jack of all trades: She has a perfume, a wine, and a fashion and accessories line called Dear Drew with Amazon. Pieces range from $28 to $248, so there's something for everyone.
The comedian and talk-show host launched her lifestyle brand ED by Ellen in 2015 and followed up in 2018 with a clothing, shoes, and accessories line with Walmart: EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres. Everything in the line comes in at less than $30.
Like Lauren Conrad, Lopez inked a deal with Kohl's to create her own line. The clothing line encompasses a variety of dresses, tops, and skirts close to the singer's own style so you can get her look without spending millions.
There's no doubt Pharrell Williams is one of the best dressed producers and artists in the business. Hence, all his fashion ventures. He has a clothing line called Billionaire Boys Club, an Ice Cream fashion line, and has partnered with the likes of Adidas on his own colorful sneaker collection.
The singer is vocal about her mental and physical health, so it wasn't a surprise when she partnered with Fabletics to launch her own fitness clothing line. The capsule collection is fun, wearable, and can easily work for all activities from running to yoga.
Selena Gomez added clothing designer to her résumé after working on a ready-to-wear collection for Coach. The collection features slip dresses, knit cardigans, and whimsical bags. Here's hoping she comes out with more pieces for the next few seasons.
Arguably the most successful celebrity to break into the luxury fashion world as a designer is Victoria Beckham. The star often rocks her own designs in public and hosts a fashion show every season. You can find her polished pieces at luxury retailers like Net-a-Porter, Mytheresa, and Farfetch, as well as her own website.
When your parents are Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, the world is your oyster. At just 20 years old, Jaden Smith has his own gender-neutral fashion label called MSFTSrep (pronounced misfits), telling Teen Vogue, "I took the 'I' out of 'misfits' because we're a team and there is no 'I' in team. It's a place for the lost kids and everyone to go, and something for them to have."
The singer and Trace Ayala founded clothing line William Rast in 2006, focusing on premium jeans. The label later evolved to encompass jackets and tops for both men and women. If you're looking for west coast vibes/casual clothing, you may fall in love with Timberlake's brand.
The stylist turned designer launched her fashion line back in 2010 and it includes clothing, shoes, and accessories. Her stylish array of blazers, trousers, and dresses can be found at places like Net-a-Porter and Shopbop. On top of that, Zoe also designs boho-inspired bridal looks.
Following in the footsteps of the Kardashians, it seems Jordyn Woods has expanded her business-savvy skills from beauty to fashion. One of her ventures was starting her own fashion label Secndnture (pronounced second nature), which she launched in 2018. The activewear label is size-inclusive and ranges from $45 to $79.
When you have really, really great style, it makes sense to start your own fashion label. That's exactly what It girl Alexa Chung did. The street style guru has her own eponymous line that offers fans a taste of her effortless-but-put-together British style. I'll take one of everything, please.
Richie is the brains behind her free-spirited clothing line House of Harlow 1960, which is sold on Revolve. "Everything is super easy to wear and extremely comfortable," she said in an interview with InStyle. In addition to clothing, she also designs the coolest jewelry pieces, which will dress up any outfit.