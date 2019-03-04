The problem with wearing the designated colors for holidays—red and pink for Valentine's Day, green for St. Patrick's Day—is finding non-cheesy pieces to create an outfit with. You want to look like yourself with a sprinkle of said holiday spirit in your ensemble, not like you're channelling a traffic light. With that in mind, since St. Paddy's Day is coming up (it's on March 17) I want to provide you with some cute green pieces to shop. From a laidback hoodie to a velvet emerald-colored scrunchie, the items below fall on the stylish holiday scale without tossing you overboard into funky town. Once you've secured your green item or items, plot out your plan of attack for the bars or avoid the noise altogether by staying home. Personally, you'll find me in something green while sipping wine and watching Sex Education.