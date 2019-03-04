These picks are stylish and non-cheesy.
The problem with wearing the designated colors for holidays—red and pink for Valentine's Day, green for St. Patrick's Day—is finding non-cheesy pieces to create an outfit with. You want to look like yourself with a sprinkle of said holiday spirit in your ensemble, not like you're channelling a traffic light. With that in mind, since St. Paddy's Day is coming up (it's on March 17) I want to provide you with some cute green pieces to shop. From a laidback hoodie to a velvet emerald-colored scrunchie, the items below fall on the stylish holiday scale without tossing you overboard into funky town. Once you've secured your green item or items, plot out your plan of attack for the bars or avoid the noise altogether by staying home. Personally, you'll find me in something green while sipping wine and watching Sex Education.
The "come find me" phrase on this hoodie is 100 percent appropriate if you're bar-hopping on St. Patrick's Day. (Crowds, anyone?) It's a cheeky way to remind your friends not to leave you behind, especially if everyone's fueling up on beers all day. Wear with jeans and you've got yourself a casual, comfortable drinking outfit.
Not big on the color green? Get by on St. Paddy's Day with this unassuming velvet scrunchie. It'll look equally pretty on your wrist, next to those gold bracelets, or around your ponytail. The hint of green is perfect for the person not looking for something loud.
St. Patrick's Day is a good excuse to get all your friends together to eat and drink, so you'll want to wear comfy pants. If you're going out to celebrate, sweats might be out of the question, so opt for pants with stretch. These drawstring cotton bottoms hit the mark with its light green hue and a tailored fit, but not suffocating waistband.
The easiest way to rock some green in your outfit is with accessories. I love this smooth and elegant pair of marble acrylic earrings from Cult Gaia. The deep jade hue is pretty, not cheesy, and will dress up anything you wear from a hoodie to a t-shirt.
Go head-to-toe green in this sporty jumpsuit, which looks like it could be two separate pieces. The stripes down the pants legs elongate your legs while a short-sleeve top prevents you from becoming overheated in that packed dive bar. Wear with sneakers for maximum comfort.
If your only green sweater has disintegrated from too much wear, buy a new one asap to prevent getting pinched on March 17. H&M has a wide selection of affordable options, but I like this one best for its dark green color and its slightly wider hem at the bottom. Pro tip: You can even re-wear on Christmas Eve!
In case it's cold on St. Patrick's Day, bundle up with green winter accessories like a scarf or this hat. It's only $10, so you don't have to spend much to "dress up" for the holidays. This cute knitted beanie is a piece I wouldn't mind getting hat hair from.
Your interest in going out to drink on March 17 is...zero. Since you've successfully overcome peer pressure, treat yourself to this "home alone" pullover. You can celebrate the St. Paddy's Day spirit from the comfort of your couch with your BFF Netflix.
Use the holiday as an excuse to buy yourself one last coat before winter officially ends. My pick: This $35 khaki green parka for its faux fuzzy lining and simple design. The piece is almost sold out, which gives you a clue about its popularity. Grab yours while it lasts.
If you're going to spend money on something green, you'll want to love and wear it for seasons to come. This is where the Mansur Gavriel bag comes in. The everyday silhouette features clean lines and is crafted to match any outfit you put on. I'd buy this even if it weren't St. Patrick's Day.