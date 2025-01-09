I am nothing if not a sneaker collector. My favorite pairs are slowly taking over the front room in my apartment, and I certainly don’t need another pair. However, you, dear reader, are not me. If your favorite sneakers need a refresh, you should know that a ton (read: almost all) of my favorite sneakers are on sale right now during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

Yes, the sale is one of Nordstrom's biggest, and it's still happening. Consider this my way of keying you into an insider shopping secret. The discounts are massive. Brands like Tory Burch are up to 60 percent off, and the selection is top-notch. Take it from me—I scrolled through over 15 pages of on-sale kicks to find the 19 pairs worth picking up.

There's something for everyone in this sale. We found the best cozy picks to lounge around and some pieces Zendaya would buy if she shopped this sale. On the beauty front, our editors found enough fresh skincare and makeup picks to revamp your morning routine.

For sneaker fans, we found the best white sneakers for everyday wear, the best black sneakers that look sleek and are even appropriate for formal occasions, wearable chunky sneakers, and a few work-appropriate pairs you can rely on at the office. I even found a pair of sneakers in multiple colors that Kate Middleton has relied on for years. There’s no telling when the sale will officially end, but I’ll keep this post updated if I find out. In the meantime, happy shopping!

The Best On-Sale Sneakers at a Glance

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers (Were $70) $49 at Nordstrom These are the exact sneakers that Princess Kate loves—and they're on sale for less than $50 right now.

Tory Burch Howell Court Sneakers (Were $190) $119 at Nordstrom Marie Claire's Senior Fashion and Beauty News Editor Halie LeSavage tested these Tory Burch Howell Court Sneakers. "They're just as well-designed but still fly a little under the radar with their minimal, unbranded look," she says in her review. "Whether I want to wear an oversized suit or an office-appropriate midi dress, the clean white leather goes with it all."

Keds Champion Sneakers (Were $60) $42 at Nordstrom These black sneakers have a retro feel and an incredibly comfortable sole—oh, and they're on sale for less than $50.

On Cloudswift 3 Running Shoes (Were $160) $120 at Nordstrom If you've been dying to try a pair of On running shoes, now is the time.

Sam Edelman Harper Sneakers (Were $100) $60 at Nordstrom These somewhat chunky sneakers from Sam Edelman aren't too in-your-face and are surprisingly wearable.

Keds The Court Leather Sneakers (Were $80) $56 at Nordstrom My aunt is a school teacher and swears by this pair of Keds. She says they're so comfortable after eight hours of standing on her feet.

Steve Madden Madrid Low Top Sneakers (Were $60) $36 at Nordstrom The flap on this pair of Steve Madden sneakers gives them a fresh edge.

Adidas Primegreen Stan Smith Sneakers (Were $110) $66 at Nordstrom I have owned several pairs of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers in my life, so I can personally vouch for how comfortable and versatile they are.

Converse Run Star Trainer Sneakers (Were $90) $68 at Nordstrom These aren't your usual Converse sneakers. With luxe suede accents, they feel a little more workplace-appropriate.

Autry Medalist Low Sneakers (Were $235) $113 at Nordstrom Every cool New Yorker I know is wearing these Autry kicks right now. Snag them on sale while you can.

27 EDIT Naturalizer Marisol Platform Sneakers (Were $99) $50 at Nordstrom Play with metallics in the new year with this pair from 27 EDIT Naturalizer.

Vans Old Skool Lopro Sneakers (Were $75) $49 at Nordstrom Vans had an unlikely rise in popularity last year, so try out this pair in 2025.

Superga 2950 Cotu Classic Sneakers (Were $70) $49 at Nordstrom If you're an all-black outfit fan, consider this pair of canvas sneakers from Superga.

Jeffrey Campbell Dillan Genuine Calf Hair Sneakers (Were $160) $120 at Nordstrom Leopard print is the trend that just won't quit. Check out this patterned pair to breathe new life into your shoe collection.

Tory Burch Hank Sneakers (Were $238) $143 at Nordstrom The slender fit of this pair of Tory Burch Sneakers feels cool, while the all-white colorway is so wearable year-round.

Hoka Bondi 8 Running Shoes (Were $165) $132 at Nordstrom Hoka is one of the best running shoe brands on the market, and I've heard nothing but great things about this pair of Bondi 8s.

Superga Gender Inclusive 2790 Platform Sneakers (Were $80) $56 at Nordstrom I'm on the petite side, so I rely on platform shoes like these to give me a boost in the height department.

Dolce Vita Notice Stitch Genuine Calf Hair Sneakers (Were $150) $75 at Nordstrom On sale in two colors, these leather Dolce Vita sneakers are such a good price right now.

Vans Lowland Sneakers (Were $90) $36 at Nordstrom Yes, these under-the-radar Vans sneakers are on sale for just $36. The yellow details add such a nice pop of color.

