Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has All of My Favorite Sneaker Trends
Yes, the discounts are still ongoing. Here are 19 sneakers under $200.
I am nothing if not a sneaker collector. My favorite pairs are slowly taking over the front room in my apartment, and I certainly don’t need another pair. However, you, dear reader, are not me. If your favorite sneakers need a refresh, you should know that a ton (read: almost all) of my favorite sneakers are on sale right now during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.
Yes, the sale is one of Nordstrom's biggest, and it's still happening. Consider this my way of keying you into an insider shopping secret. The discounts are massive. Brands like Tory Burch are up to 60 percent off, and the selection is top-notch. Take it from me—I scrolled through over 15 pages of on-sale kicks to find the 19 pairs worth picking up.
There's something for everyone in this sale. We found the best cozy picks to lounge around and some pieces Zendaya would buy if she shopped this sale. On the beauty front, our editors found enough fresh skincare and makeup picks to revamp your morning routine.
For sneaker fans, we found the best white sneakers for everyday wear, the best black sneakers that look sleek and are even appropriate for formal occasions, wearable chunky sneakers, and a few work-appropriate pairs you can rely on at the office. I even found a pair of sneakers in multiple colors that Kate Middleton has relied on for years. There’s no telling when the sale will officially end, but I’ll keep this post updated if I find out. In the meantime, happy shopping!
The Best On-Sale Sneakers at a Glance
- Best Under-$100 Sneakers: Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers (Were $70), Now $49
- Best White Sneakers: Tory Burch Howell Court Sneakers (Were $190), Now $119
- Best Black Sneakers: Keds Champion Sneakers (Were $60), Now $42
These are the exact sneakers that Princess Kate loves—and they're on sale for less than $50 right now.
Marie Claire's Senior Fashion and Beauty News Editor Halie LeSavage tested these Tory Burch Howell Court Sneakers. "They're just as well-designed but still fly a little under the radar with their minimal, unbranded look," she says in her review. "Whether I want to wear an oversized suit or an office-appropriate midi dress, the clean white leather goes with it all."
These black sneakers have a retro feel and an incredibly comfortable sole—oh, and they're on sale for less than $50.
If you've been dying to try a pair of On running shoes, now is the time.
These somewhat chunky sneakers from Sam Edelman aren't too in-your-face and are surprisingly wearable.
My aunt is a school teacher and swears by this pair of Keds. She says they're so comfortable after eight hours of standing on her feet.
The flap on this pair of Steve Madden sneakers gives them a fresh edge.
I have owned several pairs of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers in my life, so I can personally vouch for how comfortable and versatile they are.
These aren't your usual Converse sneakers. With luxe suede accents, they feel a little more workplace-appropriate.
Every cool New Yorker I know is wearing these Autry kicks right now. Snag them on sale while you can.
Play with metallics in the new year with this pair from 27 EDIT Naturalizer.
Vans had an unlikely rise in popularity last year, so try out this pair in 2025.
If you're an all-black outfit fan, consider this pair of canvas sneakers from Superga.
Leopard print is the trend that just won't quit. Check out this patterned pair to breathe new life into your shoe collection.
The slender fit of this pair of Tory Burch Sneakers feels cool, while the all-white colorway is so wearable year-round.
Hoka is one of the best running shoe brands on the market, and I've heard nothing but great things about this pair of Bondi 8s.
I'm on the petite side, so I rely on platform shoes like these to give me a boost in the height department.
On sale in two colors, these leather Dolce Vita sneakers are such a good price right now.
Yes, these under-the-radar Vans sneakers are on sale for just $36. The yellow details add such a nice pop of color.
