I Picked Out the Best 54 Fashion and Beauty Deals in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

We've nearly made it through another busy holiday season, and you deserve a pat on the back. You've searched high and low for thoughtful gifts for all of your loved ones, not to mention endured the endless stress that comes with the season—it's safe to say you've earned a little something nice for yourself. Thankfully, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has thousands of can't-miss fashion and beauty deals, so you don't have to feel guilty about treating yourself.

After months of holiday shopping, I wouldn't blame you if you're feeling fatigued, so I'm an expert shopper here to make things easy for you. From now through January 6, you can save up to 60 percent off thousands of items during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. This includes everything you need for a winter capsule wardrobe refresh, from cozy sweaters for under $100 to trendy denim and must-have boots at a major discount—even some Zendaya-approved Nordstrom sale finds. On the beauty front, you can discover editor-favorite brands like Tom Ford makeup, Dyson, Bumble and Bumble, Shark, and more on sale. So before you put away your credit card until 2025, this biannual sale is impossible to pass up.

I did the work for you to save you time scrolling through the thousands of deals. You'll find the best fashion and beauty finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale worth shopping for. Whether you need a last-minute sale beauty gift or a stylish coat for the months ahead, this list has got you and your budget covered.

Marie Claire's Favorite Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Deals

Best Sweater Deals

Sweaters may be year-round staples, but now more than ever, you'll want a few more options for your winter outfit rotation. There's every kind of sweater you can imagine on sale, so whether you're in the market for a layering-friendly V-neck or a cashmere knit for cozying up, you'll find a chic, discounted option during Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale.

Best Denim Deals

If you're anything like me, you wear jeans weekly, so stocking up on a fresh pair or two is never a bad idea. Now, while you'll find major discounts, is the best time to try out a winter denim trend. I suggest a pair of Katie Holmes-approved barrel jeans or a number of wide-legged, baggy jeans, slowly earning their staple status among the fashion crowd.

Best Jacket Deals

You won't make it very far this season without a trusted winter coat or jacket. Opt for a thick puffer jacket or classic wool coat to beat the frigid temps in style. Or if you live in a warmer climate, a cool leather jacket will serve you just fine. These options and every other type of coat for that matter are all at a steep discount during Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale.

Best Boot Deals

Boots are the quintessential winter shoe—they keep you warm and secure through slick city streets, and they are some of the trendiest winter shoes. If you have any gaps in your collection, you can find every type of boot at up to 60 percent off. Think: essential knee-high boots, classic ankle styles, and of-the-moment slouchy and moto boots.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best Sneaker Deals

﻿Cool, trendy sneakers are the one shoe style that will never get old. They're the only shoes you can walk for miles in, and they pair with just about everything in your closet. Refresh your collection with neutral and colorful styles from celebrity-loved sneaker brands like Puma, New Balance, and Tory Burch.

Best Skincare Deals

Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale is the perfect time to restock your skincare go-to's or find a new favorite. There's plenty of cult-favorite brands included from Kiehl's Since 1851 to Clinique and St. Tropez. If you've had your eye on a buzzy skincare device like an LED face mask or a microcurrent facial device, you can score one at a major discount, too.

Best Makeup Deals

With a sale as good as Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale, it doesn't take much convincing for me to try a new makeup product. From our editors' favorite Bobbi Brown products to luxurious Tom Ford finds, this sale is a makeup lover's dream. Even better, there's a ton of beauty gift sets on sale so you can get more bang for your buck.

Best Fragrance Deals

Any perfume lover knows that a new fragrance does not come cheap, which is why I never pass up the opportunity to buy one on sale. Nordstrom's sale includes some of my favorite perfume brands like Ellis Brooklyn and Henry Rose. Tom Ford perfumes are even included at 15 percent off, which doesn't happen too often.

Best Haircare Deals

If your current haircare routine hasn't been doing much for you, now's the time for an upgrade. For starters, the world-class Dyson Nural Hair Dryer is $100 off, and once you try it, you won't want to go back to anything else. Then, my all-time favorite dry shampoo is on sale from Bumble and Bumble, so you can bet it's already in my shopping cart. And if you need new shampoo or conditioner, there are plenty of sale brands to choose from.