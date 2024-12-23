I Picked Out the Best 54 Fashion and Beauty Deals in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

These are the best deals for a closet and beauty cabinet upgrade, from sweaters and boots to skincare and fragrances.

We've nearly made it through another busy holiday season, and you deserve a pat on the back. You've searched high and low for thoughtful gifts for all of your loved ones, not to mention endured the endless stress that comes with the season—it's safe to say you've earned a little something nice for yourself. Thankfully, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has thousands of can't-miss fashion and beauty deals, so you don't have to feel guilty about treating yourself.

After months of holiday shopping, I wouldn't blame you if you're feeling fatigued, so I'm an expert shopper here to make things easy for you. From now through January 6, you can save up to 60 percent off thousands of items during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. This includes everything you need for a winter capsule wardrobe refresh, from cozy sweaters for under $100 to trendy denim and must-have boots at a major discount—even some Zendaya-approved Nordstrom sale finds. On the beauty front, you can discover editor-favorite brands like Tom Ford makeup, Dyson, Bumble and Bumble, Shark, and more on sale. So before you put away your credit card until 2025, this biannual sale is impossible to pass up.

I did the work for you to save you time scrolling through the thousands of deals. You'll find the best fashion and beauty finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale worth shopping for. Whether you need a last-minute sale beauty gift or a stylish coat for the months ahead, this list has got you and your budget covered.

Marie Claire's Favorite Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Deals

Best Sweater Deals

Sweaters may be year-round staples, but now more than ever, you'll want a few more options for your winter outfit rotation. There's every kind of sweater you can imagine on sale, so whether you're in the market for a layering-friendly V-neck or a cashmere knit for cozying up, you'll find a chic, discounted option during Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale.

Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater (Was $129)

Nordstrom .V-Neck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149)

Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater (Was $169)

Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater (Was $169)

Caslon Cashmere Crewneck Sweater (Was $129)

Caslon Cashmere Crewneck Sweater (Was $129)

Mango Eliote Crop Cardigan (Was $70)

Mango Eliote Crop Cardigan (Was $70)

Open Edit Women's Cotton Blend Rib Funnel Neck Sweater (Was $70)

Open Edit Women's Cotton Blend Rib Funnel Neck Sweater (Was $70)

Reiss Becki Wool Blend Sweater

Reiss Becki Wool Blend Sweater (Was $265)

Best Denim Deals

If you're anything like me, you wear jeans weekly, so stocking up on a fresh pair or two is never a bad idea. Now, while you'll find major discounts, is the best time to try out a winter denim trend. I suggest a pair of Katie Holmes-approved barrel jeans or a number of wide-legged, baggy jeans, slowly earning their staple status among the fashion crowd.

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans (Were $238)

501® '90s Cuffed Relaxed Straight Leg Selvedge Jeans
Levi's 501® '90s Cuffed Relaxed Straight Leg Selvedge Jeans (Were $138)

Wit & Wisdom 'ab'solution Skyrise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $88)

Wit & Wisdom 'ab'solution Skyrise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $88)

Mango High Waist Slouchy Barrel Jeans

Mango High Waist Slouchy Barrel Jeans (Were $70)

Good Curve Front Slit Bootcut Jeans
Good American Good Curve Front Slit Bootcut Jeans (Were $179)

Paige Sasha High Waist Column Straight Leg Jeans (Were $259)

Paige Sasha High Waist Column Straight Leg Jeans (Were $259)

Best Jacket Deals

You won't make it very far this season without a trusted winter coat or jacket. Opt for a thick puffer jacket or classic wool coat to beat the frigid temps in style. Or if you live in a warmer climate, a cool leather jacket will serve you just fine. These options and every other type of coat for that matter are all at a steep discount during Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale.

Heritage Down & Feather Fill Puffer With Faux Fur Trim Removable Hood
Lauren Ralph Lauren Heritage Down & Feather Fill Puffer With Faux Fur Trim Removable Hood (Was $360)

High Pile Fleece Lined Trench Coat
Topshop High Pile Fleece Lined Trench Coat (Was $187)

Longline Leather Coat
Avec Les Filles Longline Leather Coat (Was $490)

Relaxed Double Breasted Coat
Bernardo Relaxed Double Breasted Coat (Was $230)

Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Shearling Jacket (Was $300)

Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Shearling Jacket (Was $300)

Chest Pocket Coat
Bernardo Chest Pocket Coat (Was $180)

Best Boot Deals

Boots are the quintessential winter shoe—they keep you warm and secure through slick city streets, and they are some of the trendiest winter shoes. If you have any gaps in your collection, you can find every type of boot at up to 60 percent off. Think: essential knee-high boots, classic ankle styles, and of-the-moment slouchy and moto boots.

Dagne Knee High Boot
Steve Madden Dagne Knee High Boots (Were $170)

Iggy Kitten Heel Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD Iggy Kitten Heel Booties (Were $179)

Vince Camuto Avriah Knee High Boots (Were $229)

Vince Camuto Avriah Knee High Boots (Were $229)

Skylar Slouch Boot
Vince Camuto Skylar Slouch Boots (Were $169)

Marisa Biker Boot
AllSaints Marisa Biker Boots (Were $379)

Bogs Holly Waterproof Chelsea Boots (Were $160)

Bogs Holly Waterproof Chelsea Boots (Were $160)

Best Sneaker Deals

﻿Cool, trendy sneakers are the one shoe style that will never get old. They're the only shoes you can walk for miles in, and they pair with just about everything in your closet. Refresh your collection with neutral and colorful styles from celebrity-loved sneaker brands like Puma, New Balance, and Tory Burch.

574 Sneaker
New Balance 574 Sneakers (Were $90)

JSlides Tinsley Sneakers (Were $168)

JSlides Tinsley Sneakers (Were $168)

Medalist Low Sneaker
Autry Medalist Low Sneakers (Were $235)

Hank Sneaker
Tory Burch Hank Sneakers (Were $238)

Puma Palermo Leather Sneakers (Were $90)

Puma Palermo Leather Sneakers (Were $90)

New Balance Gender Inclusive T500 Tennis Sneakers (Were $110)

New Balance Gender Inclusive T500 Tennis Sneakers (Were $110)

Best Skincare Deals

Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale is the perfect time to restock your skincare go-to's or find a new favorite. There's plenty of cult-favorite brands included from Kiehl's Since 1851 to Clinique and St. Tropez. If you've had your eye on a buzzy skincare device like an LED face mask or a microcurrent facial device, you can score one at a major discount, too.

Head-To-Toe Hydrators Set $68 Value
Kiehl's Since 1851 Head-To-Toe Hydrators Set $68 Value (Was $46)

Led Face Mask
Silk'n Led Face Mask (Was $259)

Take the Day Off™ Makeup Remover Set (nordstrom Exclusive) $93 Value
Clinique Take the Day Off™ Makeup Remover Set $93 Value (Was $60)

Vitamin C Ester Ccc+ Ferulic Brightening Complex 20% Serum
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Ccc+ Ferulic Brightening Complex 20% Serum (Was $165)

Mini+ Smart On-The-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit (nordstrom Exclusive) $325 Value
NuFace Mini+ Smart On-The-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit $325 Value (Was $250)

Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Home & Away Set (nordstrom Exclusive) $128 Value
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Home & Away Set $128 Value (Was $56)

Best Makeup Deals

With a sale as good as Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale, it doesn't take much convincing for me to try a new makeup product. From our editors' favorite Bobbi Brown products to luxurious Tom Ford finds, this sale is a makeup lover's dream. Even better, there's a ton of beauty gift sets on sale so you can get more bang for your buck.

Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow & Kohl Eyeliner
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow & Kohl Eyeliner (Was $39)

Ultimate Eye Line-Up Makeup Gift Set $69 Value
Clinique Ultimate Eye Line-Up Makeup Gift Set $69 Value (Was $40)

Divinely Flawless Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff Set
Laura Mercier Divinely Flawless Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff Set (Was $47)

Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit (nordstrom Exclusive) $73 Value
Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit $73 Value (Was $44)

MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot
MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Cream Eyeshadow (Was $28)

Ultra-Shine Lip Color
Tom Ford Ultra-Shine Lip Color (Was $62)

Best Fragrance Deals

Any perfume lover knows that a new fragrance does not come cheap, which is why I never pass up the opportunity to buy one on sale. Nordstrom's sale includes some of my favorite perfume brands like Ellis Brooklyn and Henry Rose. Tom Ford perfumes are even included at 15 percent off, which doesn't happen too often.

Travel Eau De Parfum Sprays Set $105 Value
Henry Rose Travel Eau De Parfum Sprays Set $105 Value (Was $90)

Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil (Was $110)

Eau De Toilette
Vacation Eau De Toilette (Was $60)

Cowboy Kush Genderful Fine Fragrance
Boy Smells Cowboy Kush Genderful Fine Fragrance (Was $98)

West Eau De Parfum
Ellis Brooklyn West Eau De Parfum (Was $110)

Happy Duo Fragrance Set (limited Edition) $117 Value
Clinique Happy Duo Fragrance Set (limited Edition) $117 Value (Was $85)

Best Haircare Deals

If your current haircare routine hasn't been doing much for you, now's the time for an upgrade. For starters, the world-class Dyson Nural Hair Dryer is $100 off, and once you try it, you won't want to go back to anything else. Then, my all-time favorite dry shampoo is on sale from Bumble and Bumble, so you can bet it's already in my shopping cart. And if you need new shampoo or conditioner, there are plenty of sale brands to choose from.

Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer (Was $500)

Prêt-à-Powder Dry Shampoo Drynamic Duo Holiday Gift Set $69 Value
Bumble and bumble. Prêt-à-Powder Dry Shampoo Drynamic Duo Holiday Gift Set $69 Value (Was $46)

Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray
Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray

Good Behavior 4-In-1 Prep Spray Home & Away Duo Set $48 Value
IGK Good Behavior 4-In-1 Prep Spray Home & Away Duo Set $48 Value (Was $33)

Daily Damage Repair Essentials Set $83 Value
Virtue Daily Damage Repair Essentials Set $83 Value (Was $65)

Flexstyle® Air Styling & Drying System
Shark Flexstyle® Air Styling & Drying System (Was $300)

Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

