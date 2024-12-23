Hopefully, you have mentally (and literally) clocked out for the year. The next week or two between Christmas and New Year's is a time best spent hanging with friends and family and enjoying some much-needed R and R. So while I'm sure you have plenty of holiday party outfits on your docket, you should have even more time for comfy loungewear. Since I, for one, plan on doing nothing but relaxing these next few weeks, I could use some fresh cozy pieces. Thankfully, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has hundreds of finds to fill my winter wardrobe for the weeks to come.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is a biannual event when shoppers can earn up to 60 percent off nearly every major category. Nordstrom's best fashion and beauty sale picks include everything from trendy winter items like coats, boots, and denim to last-minute beauty gifts in skincare, makeup, and haircare at a major discount. I, however, am on the hunt for cozy sale finds that can carry me through the New Year and well into the end of the cold winter months.

My search proved plenty fruitful—I rounded up 21 comfortable, yet stylish fashion finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. I found everything from under-$100 cashmere sweaters and sale slippers for replicating your favorite celeb-approved Ugg outfits to classic sweatpants for hibernating. So if your in-between holiday plans involve spending your days away watching Netflix Christmas movies, you've come to the right place for your wardrobe.

EDIKTED Jelena Cable Knit Hoodie (Was $75) $56 at Nordstrom A hoodie with the look of a cable-knit sweater is the perfect pick on those days you have to get out of bed, but don't want to. Pair it with the matching pants and you have a set chic enough to leave the house in.

Caslon Wool & Cashmere Sweatpants (Were $149) $89 at Nordstrom When your go-to fleece sweatpants don't fit the bill, turn to these instead. You'll feel like a million bucks in their soft wool and cashmere blend and their slim shape gives them an elevated look—perfect for getting upgraded to business class.

Ugg Tazz Maxi Curly Genuine Shearling Platform Slippers (Were $150) $113 at Nordstrom Ugg takes the cake when it comes to luxury slippers, so you won't find a better pair than this cult-favorite style. Do yourself a favor and add your size to your cart now because they likely won't stay in stock for long.

Zella Move in Pocket Joggers (Were $69) $45 at Nordstrom These joggers aren't like your typical fleece sweatpants—instead, they feature a technical, lightweight fabric that has a smooth and breathable feel. The next time you're on the hunt for an elevated travel outfit, try these joggers on for size.

EDIKTED Mon Cheri Cotton Blend Hoodie (Was $56) $42 at Nordstrom Why wear a solid-color hoodie when you can wear this fun graphic option? A cherry print adds so much more personality to your average loungewear set.

Nordstrom Cashmere Hoodie (Was $169) $101 at Nordstorm Your loungewear can be elevated, as Nordstrom proves here with this hoodie. Made from a lavish, fine-knit cashmere, this find will be the most luxe pullover in your closet.

Varley Vine Ottoman Half Zip Pullover (Was $158) $111 at Nordstrom A few details make this pullover stand out from the rest—just take a peek at the luxe ribbing and cowl spread collar and you'll see why I'm obsessed with this elevated find.

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas (Were $79) $53 at Nordstrom These top-rated pajamas will have you going to bed as comfortably as possible and for under $100. Have your pick from six different colors and prints including a trendy leopard print option.

BP. Fleece Detail Oversize Crewneck Sweatshirt (Was $45) $30 at Everyone needs at least one of these classic pullovers in their closets. It comes top-rated with reviewers loving it so much, that they bought it in multiple colors. "The sweater stood the test of the winter and many washes so this time around I had to get black and beige," writes one happy Nordstrom shopper.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ultra Lite® Pajamas (Were $198) $133 at Nordstrom If your M.O. is to feel like being swaddled in a blanket all day long, you need these pajamas in your life. They're made from the same fabric that made Barefoot Dreams' blankets go viral, so you know they are as cozy as can be.

Ugg Coquette Shearling Lined Slippers (Were $120) $90 at Nordstrom For an under-$100 Ugg option, might I suggest the Coquettes? They're a top-rated pair with over 5,000 reviews on Nordstrom praising their comfort and durability.

Lioness Gigi Oversize Cable Stitch Sweater (Was $99) $74 at Nordstrom Nothing reads "cozy" like an oversized, cable-knit sweater. You can easily style this down with sweatpants for a movie night-in or style it up with trousers and a button-down shirt for a smart, casual look.

Free People Sprint to the Finish Seamed Sweatpants (Were $108) $81 at Nordstrom If there's one thing I love about Free People, it's how the brand can make loungewear look cool. The simple addition of middle seams and an oversized fit gives these joggers an elevated feel.

Mango Knit Scarf (Was $100) $75 at Nordstrom Add some color to your winter looks with this fluffy cashmere scarf. This cherry red shade, one of winter 2025's trendiest colors might I add, is sure to add some joy when the weather is dreary.

Nordstrom Ribbed Cashmere Lounge Set (Was $395) $265 at Nordstrom Who knew a loungewear set could look and feel so luxurious? Made from 100 percent cashmere and with a thick, ribbed knit, you won't mind having to leave the house in this set if you have to.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic™ High-Low Pullover (Was $158) $106 at Nordstrom A sweater with the feel of a blanket is not a bad one to have on hand during the cold winter months. One reviewer even said they were able to withstand a walking tour during 30-degree weather while wearing it, so this is a warm pick through and through.

Madewell Wool & Alpaca Blend Bouclé Oversize Sweater (Was $138) $83 at Nordstrom A wool and alpaca blend means this sweater could take the cake for being the warmest in your knitwear collection. The textured bouclé knit plays into the coziness, too.

The Mayfair Group Playing With Fate Wide Leg Sweatpants (Were $98) $69 at Nordstrom All of The Mayfair Group's graphic loungewear is to die for, but these sweatpants especially caught my eye. I'm obsessing over the bright blue shade and trendy wide-leg silhouette—I might have to add the hoodie to my cart to make it a set.

Treasure & Bond Fuzzy Oversize Cardigan (Was $90) $58 at Nordstrom This is the kind of cardigan I'd keep close by for whenever I need a quick dose of comfort. I could incorporate it into my winter work outfits with polished jeans and trousers or throw it on at home with sweats with the mood strikes.

Honeydew Golden Hour Cotton Twill Pajamas (Were $68) $48 at Nordstrom If these plaid pajamas don't feel like peek coziness, then I don't know what will. The red plaid print is about as festive as it gets, making this set the perfect option for the time in between Christmas and New Year's.