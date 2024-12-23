I’m Creating a Cozy Winter Wardrobe With These Finds From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
It doesn't get better than sale cashmere sweaters, Ugg slippers, and luxe joggers.
Hopefully, you have mentally (and literally) clocked out for the year. The next week or two between Christmas and New Year's is a time best spent hanging with friends and family and enjoying some much-needed R and R. So while I'm sure you have plenty of holiday party outfits on your docket, you should have even more time for comfy loungewear. Since I, for one, plan on doing nothing but relaxing these next few weeks, I could use some fresh cozy pieces. Thankfully, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has hundreds of finds to fill my winter wardrobe for the weeks to come.
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is a biannual event when shoppers can earn up to 60 percent off nearly every major category. Nordstrom's best fashion and beauty sale picks include everything from trendy winter items like coats, boots, and denim to last-minute beauty gifts in skincare, makeup, and haircare at a major discount. I, however, am on the hunt for cozy sale finds that can carry me through the New Year and well into the end of the cold winter months.
My search proved plenty fruitful—I rounded up 21 comfortable, yet stylish fashion finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. I found everything from under-$100 cashmere sweaters and sale slippers for replicating your favorite celeb-approved Ugg outfits to classic sweatpants for hibernating. So if your in-between holiday plans involve spending your days away watching Netflix Christmas movies, you've come to the right place for your wardrobe.
A hoodie with the look of a cable-knit sweater is the perfect pick on those days you have to get out of bed, but don't want to. Pair it with the matching pants and you have a set chic enough to leave the house in.
When your go-to fleece sweatpants don't fit the bill, turn to these instead. You'll feel like a million bucks in their soft wool and cashmere blend and their slim shape gives them an elevated look—perfect for getting upgraded to business class.
Ugg takes the cake when it comes to luxury slippers, so you won't find a better pair than this cult-favorite style. Do yourself a favor and add your size to your cart now because they likely won't stay in stock for long.
These joggers aren't like your typical fleece sweatpants—instead, they feature a technical, lightweight fabric that has a smooth and breathable feel. The next time you're on the hunt for an elevated travel outfit, try these joggers on for size.
This V-neck sweater is the ultimate piece for your winter layering outfits. Wear it over button-downs and crewneck T-shirts or make like the street-style set and tie it over your coat for a fun pop of color.
Why wear a solid-color hoodie when you can wear this fun graphic option? A cherry print adds so much more personality to your average loungewear set.
Your loungewear can be elevated, as Nordstrom proves here with this hoodie. Made from a lavish, fine-knit cashmere, this find will be the most luxe pullover in your closet.
A few details make this pullover stand out from the rest—just take a peek at the luxe ribbing and cowl spread collar and you'll see why I'm obsessed with this elevated find.
These top-rated pajamas will have you going to bed as comfortably as possible and for under $100. Have your pick from six different colors and prints including a trendy leopard print option.
Everyone needs at least one of these classic pullovers in their closets. It comes top-rated with reviewers loving it so much, that they bought it in multiple colors. "The sweater stood the test of the winter and many washes so this time around I had to get black and beige," writes one happy Nordstrom shopper.
If your M.O. is to feel like being swaddled in a blanket all day long, you need these pajamas in your life. They're made from the same fabric that made Barefoot Dreams' blankets go viral, so you know they are as cozy as can be.
For an under-$100 Ugg option, might I suggest the Coquettes? They're a top-rated pair with over 5,000 reviews on Nordstrom praising their comfort and durability.
Nothing reads "cozy" like an oversized, cable-knit sweater. You can easily style this down with sweatpants for a movie night-in or style it up with trousers and a button-down shirt for a smart, casual look.
If there's one thing I love about Free People, it's how the brand can make loungewear look cool. The simple addition of middle seams and an oversized fit gives these joggers an elevated feel.
Add some color to your winter looks with this fluffy cashmere scarf. This cherry red shade, one of winter 2025's trendiest colors might I add, is sure to add some joy when the weather is dreary.
Who knew a loungewear set could look and feel so luxurious? Made from 100 percent cashmere and with a thick, ribbed knit, you won't mind having to leave the house in this set if you have to.
A sweater with the feel of a blanket is not a bad one to have on hand during the cold winter months. One reviewer even said they were able to withstand a walking tour during 30-degree weather while wearing it, so this is a warm pick through and through.
A wool and alpaca blend means this sweater could take the cake for being the warmest in your knitwear collection. The textured bouclé knit plays into the coziness, too.
All of The Mayfair Group's graphic loungewear is to die for, but these sweatpants especially caught my eye. I'm obsessing over the bright blue shade and trendy wide-leg silhouette—I might have to add the hoodie to my cart to make it a set.
This is the kind of cardigan I'd keep close by for whenever I need a quick dose of comfort. I could incorporate it into my winter work outfits with polished jeans and trousers or throw it on at home with sweats with the mood strikes.
If these plaid pajamas don't feel like peek coziness, then I don't know what will. The red plaid print is about as festive as it gets, making this set the perfect option for the time in between Christmas and New Year's.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
