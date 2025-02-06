How to Shop Spring’s Shoe Trends Like a Frugal Fashion Editor

Winter weather is still here, but that won’t stop me from thinking about spring fashion. I know warmer days will soon arrive, so I’m using my free time to scoop up trending shoes on sale before everyone else gets their hands on them. Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is giving me the chance to do just that: Every major Spring 2025 shoe trend, from the coolest sneakers to wear-everywhere loafers , is hiding in the discounted selection.

I have a shoe shopping problem, so I spent hours perusing the hundreds of on-sale options to find the pairs you should invest in. These include fun, party-ready heels like the ones shown at Dries Van Noten, alongside bohemian-feeling clogs inspired by the runways at Rachel Comey and Chloé.

Nordstrom is offering shoppers up to 70 percent off right now in the sale, so there’s never been a better time to shop. Even outside of shoes, plenty of the season’s most in-demand fashion trends are on sale right now, so this is your sign to pick up something new and fun.

Slender Sneakers

Loewe is never short a pair of in-demand slender kicks. (Image credit: Loewe)

Brands like Loewe have solidified themselves as go-tos for the coolest sneakers on the runway and this season, those sneakers had a familiar throughline. They fit close to the foot, came in an array of fun colors like blue and brown, and had retro design details.

Chunky Clogs

Clogs were the boho-staple shoe option at Rachel Comey. (Image credit: Rachel Comey)

Clogs are the unexpectedly cool shoe fashion insiders have been loving for the season ahead. Call it the kickoff of the '70s boho revival if you want, but the look is here to stay. Shop for your favorite pairs in shades of rich mocha brown.

Peep-Toe Heels

Miu Miu kicked off the peep-toe trend on its spring runway. (Image credit: Miu Miu)

Peep toes are back as the latest early-aughts trend is having a major comeback this year. This is thanks to brands like Miu Miu, which showed metallic iterations on its spring runway. However, you can shop for options in a range of colors in Nordstrom's sale.

Loafers

Loafers were given new life at Gucci. (Image credit: Gucci)

I'm a loafers connoisseur, so I'm delighted that they're trending this season. They're a mainstay at brands like Gucci (I personally own a pair of loafers from the label), but you can just as easily shop for options in shades of brown and navy blue from Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, and more.

Party-Ready Heels

Dries Van Noten offered several party-ready silhouettes for spring. (Image credit: Dries Van Noten)

These shoes are begging for somewhere fun to go! While Dries Van Noten showed offerings with a see-through heel and a mule design, brands like Open Edit and Vince offer metallic picks that you can wear on a night out.

Rain-Ready Pairs

Proenza Schouler proved rainboots can be cute. (Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

Brands like Proenza Schouler and Loewe both showed rain-ready pairs on its runways, so you can rest assured knowing that you can stay dry in style this spring. Bring on the cute rain boots!