Spring 2025's Major Fashion Trends Are Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom

From powder pink and boho finds to elevated athleisure and baggy denim.

Split image of spring 2025 fashion week attendees wearing pale pink, sheer top, and ruffled pink dress
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger
By
published
in News

With six more weeks of cold weather ahead of us (according to Punxsutawney Phil, anyway), it's hard to imagine brighter, sunnier days. However, all of the Spring 2025 trends are pulling me out of my winter blues. I'm already picturing how to incorporate the fresh fashion trends into my capsule wardrobe. Thankfully, I don't have to wait until temperatures rise to get a jumpstart on my spring wardrobe—I just have to turn to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom's Winter Sale is here and, oddly enough, it is full of on-sale Spring 2025 trends. On the most recent Fashion Week circuit, a slew of powder pink was seen on the runway, solidifying the hue as a major Spring 2025 color trend. Then there's the continuation of boho-chic fashion, thanks to designers like Chloé and Zimmermann, and the sheer trend, which is still going strong in the collections of Toteme and Tibi. Plus, comfortable baggy jeans have solidified themselves as a major denim trend. All of these spring styles have found a home at Nordstrom, where you can currently find them at up to 70 percent off.

Ahead, I've edited a selection of six need-to-know Spring 2025 trends you can score on sale at Nordstrom. From fisherman-inspired finds to elevated athleisure, these discounted picks will sell out quickly.

Fresh Powder Pink

Brandon Maxwell Spring 25 show pale pink halter dress look 39

Brandon Maxwell showed plenty of pastel pink for Spring.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It wasn't too long ago when we were dressing ourselves in hot Barbie pink, but for Spring 2025, the shade is getting a toned-down, more sophisticated upgrade. Powder pinks graced the runways in the form of softly billowing shapes at Khaite and Alaïa, polished separates at Erdem, and updated eveningwear at Brandon Maxwell and Proenza Schouler.

Madewell Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $68)

Madewell Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $68)

Plissé Wide Leg Satin Pants
All in Favor Plissé Wide Leg Satin Pants (Were $49)

Topshop V-Neck Bouclé Sweater (Was $68)

Topshop V-Neck Bouclé Sweater (Was $68)

WAYF Flash Sequin Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Minidress (Was $99)
WAYF Flash Sequin Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Minidress (Was $99)

Treasure & Bond Lace Trim Camisole (Was $50)
Treasure & Bond Lace Trim Camisole (Was $50)

Mistress Rocks Smocked Ruffle Midi Skirt (Was $75)

Mistress Rocks Smocked Ruffle Midi Skirt (Was $75)

'70s Bohemian Vibes

a model at the Zimmermann Spring 25 show in look 006 wearing a ruffled dress with a pink belt

Bohemian ruffles reigned supreme at the Zimmermann Spring 2025 show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chloè, Isabel Marant, and Zimmermann are some of the names that took their Spring 2025 collections back to the '70s. Models sported plenty of ruffles, florals, earth tones, and flowing silhouettes on the runways. Fortunately, it's easy to replicate the boho fashion trend without a designer budget with the sale pieces below.

Free People Portia Velvet Babydoll Minidress (Was $128)
Free People Portia Velvet Babydoll Minidress (Was $128)

Mango Royal Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress (Was $300)

Mango Royal Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress (Was $300)

Topshop Bow Neck Long Sleeve Top (Was $60)

Topshop Bow Neck Long Sleeve Top (Was $60)

Farm Rio Pineapple Dream Long Sleeve Mock Neck Shirt (Was $120)
Farm Rio Pineapple Dream Long Sleeve Mock Neck Shirt (Was $120)

Rolla's Sailor Button Front Denim Midi Skirt (Was $139)

Rolla's Sailor Button Front Denim Midi Skirt (Was $139)

Topshop Tech Long Sleeve Trapeze Minidress (Was $85)

Topshop Tech Long Sleeve Trapeze Minidress (Was $85)

Elevated Athleisure

A model at the Miu Miu Spring 2025 show wearing look 15 a navy and grey white breaker and white skirt

Take after Miu Miu and swap your go-to leggings and sweatshirt with a technical skirt and windbreaker.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For those who prioritize comfort over anything else, you'll be happy to know that upscale athleisure is trending in a major way, according to the Spring runways. Tory Burch dressed models in structured sweatpants and Speedo-like tank tops, whereas Miu Miu offered nearly an entire collection full of leggings, color-blocked T-shirts, technical fabrics, hoodies, and sweatshirts.

Zella Go With It Aviator Jacket (Was $99)

Zella Go With It Aviator Jacket (Was $99)

Zella Contour Seam Knit Top
Zella Contour Seam Knit Top

Zella Boundless Cargo Maxi Skirt

Zella Boundless Cargo Maxi Skirt

J. Lindeberg Orianne Track Pants (Were $125)
J. Lindeberg Orianne Track Pants (Were $125)

Fp Movement Never Better Sweatpants
Free People Fp Movement Never Better Sweatpants (Were $148)

Sweaty Betty Sandwash Quilted Hoodie (Was $164)

Sweaty Betty Sandwash Quilted Hoodie (Was $164)

Ultra-Wide Denim

Model at the Stella Mccartney Spring 25 show in look 020 wearing a shimmery gold halter top and baggy jeans

Stella McCartney kept things casual and cool with billowing denim.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"The wider, the better" should be your go-to mantra for pants come spring. Whether you opt for the ultra-trendy barrel-leg jeans or tailored trousers, embrace the extra-roomy silhouette as designers have for the upcoming season. The options are plenty, too—choose from baggy jeans and wide-leg denim in every wash, or go with drapey trousers to add to your spring workwear rotation. Just see brands like Stella McCartney and Bottega Veneta.

Xl High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's Xl High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $108)

Madewell Superwide Leg Jeans (Were $138)

Madewell Superwide Leg Jeans (Were $138)

The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Jeans (Were $138)

Bp. Pinstripe Pleated Wide Leg Pants (Were $60)
Bp. Pinstripe Pleated Wide Leg Pants (Were $60)

Xl Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's Xl Straight Leg Jeans (Were $108)

Cos Tailored Wide Leg Trousers (Were $135)

Cos Tailored Wide Leg Trousers (Were $135)

Strategic Sheer

Model at Toteme Spring 2025 show wearing sheer top under black coat and black pants

Toteme's Spring 2025 show proves you don't have to reveal it all to partake in the sheer trend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Thanks to celebrities' penchant for naked dressing, all manners of sheer clothing have been going viral, but there's a way to get in on the trend without revealing it all. Take after New York label Tibi, who opted for open-knitted sheer skirts over long tunic tops, and Toteme, whose semi-sheer tops and tailored jackets were a masterclass on layering. There's always the option to go with an easy, one-and-done sheer dress.

Mango Claire Long Sleeve Sheer Maxi Dress (Was $130)

Mango Claire Long Sleeve Sheer Maxi Dress (Was $130)

AFRM Martine Mesh Turtleneck Top (Was $48)

AFRM Martine Mesh Turtleneck Top (Was $48)

Topshop Sheer Lace Maxi Dress (Was $95)

Topshop Sheer Lace Maxi Dress (Was $95)

Open Edit Sheer Chiffon Midi Skirt (Was $55)

Open Edit Sheer Chiffon Midi Skirt (Was $55)

AFRM Odilla Lace Inset Off the Shoulder Top (Was $78)
AFRM Odilla Lace Inset Off the Shoulder Top (Was $78)

Free People All Day Lace Crop Top (Was $58)
Free People All Day Lace Crop Top (Was $58)

Life Aquatic

A model at the Sacai spring 2025 show in look 003 wearing a striped dress and black knee high boots

Nautical stripes and rubber-like boots provide a fisherman aesthetic at Sacai.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This is the season to get your sea legs—the fisherman aesthetic is set to take over in the next few months. While this may not sound too appealing style-wise, it's surprisingly chic. Designers like Prada, Miu Miu, Sacai, and Simone Rocha have all touched on aquatic-inspired fashion in their Spring 2025 collections. Think of nautical stripes, cable knit sweaters, rain jackets, and khaki pants; you've got the look down pat.

Gariana Striped Wool Cardigan
Lilysilk Gariana Striped Wool Cardigan (Was $159)

Gallery Water Resistant Hooded Rain Jacket (Was $185)

Gallery Water Resistant Hooded Rain Jacket (Was $185)

Surplus Straight Leg Pants
Levi's Surplus Straight Leg Pants (Were $98)

Nordstrom Cotton Utility Vest (Was $139)

Nordstrom Cotton Utility Vest (Was $139)

Bp. Oversize Cotton Blend Cable Sweater
Bp. Oversize Cotton Blend Cable Sweater

Madewell Stripe Oversize Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $55)

Madewell Stripe Oversize Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $55)

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

