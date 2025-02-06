Spring 2025’s Major Fashion Trends Are Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom
From powder pink and boho finds to elevated athleisure and baggy denim.
With six more weeks of cold weather ahead of us (according to Punxsutawney Phil, anyway), it's hard to imagine brighter, sunnier days. However, all of the Spring 2025 trends are pulling me out of my winter blues. I'm already picturing how to incorporate the fresh fashion trends into my capsule wardrobe. Thankfully, I don't have to wait until temperatures rise to get a jumpstart on my spring wardrobe—I just have to turn to Nordstrom.
Nordstrom's Winter Sale is here and, oddly enough, it is full of on-sale Spring 2025 trends. On the most recent Fashion Week circuit, a slew of powder pink was seen on the runway, solidifying the hue as a major Spring 2025 color trend. Then there's the continuation of boho-chic fashion, thanks to designers like Chloé and Zimmermann, and the sheer trend, which is still going strong in the collections of Toteme and Tibi. Plus, comfortable baggy jeans have solidified themselves as a major denim trend. All of these spring styles have found a home at Nordstrom, where you can currently find them at up to 70 percent off.
Ahead, I've edited a selection of six need-to-know Spring 2025 trends you can score on sale at Nordstrom. From fisherman-inspired finds to elevated athleisure, these discounted picks will sell out quickly.
Fresh Powder Pink
It wasn't too long ago when we were dressing ourselves in hot Barbie pink, but for Spring 2025, the shade is getting a toned-down, more sophisticated upgrade. Powder pinks graced the runways in the form of softly billowing shapes at Khaite and Alaïa, polished separates at Erdem, and updated eveningwear at Brandon Maxwell and Proenza Schouler.
'70s Bohemian Vibes
Chloè, Isabel Marant, and Zimmermann are some of the names that took their Spring 2025 collections back to the '70s. Models sported plenty of ruffles, florals, earth tones, and flowing silhouettes on the runways. Fortunately, it's easy to replicate the boho fashion trend without a designer budget with the sale pieces below.
Elevated Athleisure
For those who prioritize comfort over anything else, you'll be happy to know that upscale athleisure is trending in a major way, according to the Spring runways. Tory Burch dressed models in structured sweatpants and Speedo-like tank tops, whereas Miu Miu offered nearly an entire collection full of leggings, color-blocked T-shirts, technical fabrics, hoodies, and sweatshirts.
Ultra-Wide Denim
"The wider, the better" should be your go-to mantra for pants come spring. Whether you opt for the ultra-trendy barrel-leg jeans or tailored trousers, embrace the extra-roomy silhouette as designers have for the upcoming season. The options are plenty, too—choose from baggy jeans and wide-leg denim in every wash, or go with drapey trousers to add to your spring workwear rotation. Just see brands like Stella McCartney and Bottega Veneta.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Strategic Sheer
Thanks to celebrities' penchant for naked dressing, all manners of sheer clothing have been going viral, but there's a way to get in on the trend without revealing it all. Take after New York label Tibi, who opted for open-knitted sheer skirts over long tunic tops, and Toteme, whose semi-sheer tops and tailored jackets were a masterclass on layering. There's always the option to go with an easy, one-and-done sheer dress.
Life Aquatic
This is the season to get your sea legs—the fisherman aesthetic is set to take over in the next few months. While this may not sound too appealing style-wise, it's surprisingly chic. Designers like Prada, Miu Miu, Sacai, and Simone Rocha have all touched on aquatic-inspired fashion in their Spring 2025 collections. Think of nautical stripes, cable knit sweaters, rain jackets, and khaki pants; you've got the look down pat.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Ariana Grande Refuses to Let 2023's Bowmania Trend Die
She makes a compelling case.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Prince William Made a Heartbreaking Admission About His Childhood to Princess Kate
A new royal book reveals a "poignant" interaction between the couple.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Rihanna Pairs Taps a Rich-Looking Trend for Dinner
Her outfit is the real feast.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
These Are the Only 2025 Denim Trends Worth Investing In
I found them on sale for less than $200.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has All of My Favorite Sneaker Trends
Yes, the discounts are still going on.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
I Picked Out the Best 54 Fashion and Beauty Deals in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
These are the best deals for a closet and beauty cabinet upgrade, from sweaters and boots to skincare and fragrances.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
30 Pieces Zendaya Would Probably Buy at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
From polished trench coats to sultry date-night dresses.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated
-
I’m a Pro Traveler—36 On-Sale Bags I’m Shopping to Conquer the Holiday Travel Season
From crossbody bags to weekenders, these under-$350 finds are must-haves.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found the Coziest Can’t-Miss Under-$250 Cashmere Deals to Shop This Winter
Black Friday might be over, but you can still stock up on these under-$250 picks.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated
-
I Discovered the 41 Best On-Sale Jackets You Need to Shop for Black Friday
Not a single item exceeds $400.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated
-
I'm Stocking Up on Cozy Cashmere Essentials from Nordstrom's Latest Sale
Here are 25 under-$300 finds I'm shopping right now.
By Julia Marzovilla Published