Spring 2025’s Major Fashion Trends Are Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom

With six more weeks of cold weather ahead of us (according to Punxsutawney Phil, anyway), it's hard to imagine brighter, sunnier days. However, all of the Spring 2025 trends are pulling me out of my winter blues. I'm already picturing how to incorporate the fresh fashion trends into my capsule wardrobe. Thankfully, I don't have to wait until temperatures rise to get a jumpstart on my spring wardrobe—I just have to turn to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom's Winter Sale is here and, oddly enough, it is full of on-sale Spring 2025 trends. On the most recent Fashion Week circuit, a slew of powder pink was seen on the runway, solidifying the hue as a major Spring 2025 color trend. Then there's the continuation of boho-chic fashion, thanks to designers like Chloé and Zimmermann, and the sheer trend, which is still going strong in the collections of Toteme and Tibi. Plus, comfortable baggy jeans have solidified themselves as a major denim trend. All of these spring styles have found a home at Nordstrom, where you can currently find them at up to 70 percent off.

Ahead, I've edited a selection of six need-to-know Spring 2025 trends you can score on sale at Nordstrom. From fisherman-inspired finds to elevated athleisure, these discounted picks will sell out quickly.

Fresh Powder Pink

Brandon Maxwell showed plenty of pastel pink for Spring. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It wasn't too long ago when we were dressing ourselves in hot Barbie pink, but for Spring 2025, the shade is getting a toned-down, more sophisticated upgrade. Powder pinks graced the runways in the form of softly billowing shapes at Khaite and Alaïa, polished separates at Erdem, and updated eveningwear at Brandon Maxwell and Proenza Schouler.

'70s Bohemian Vibes

Bohemian ruffles reigned supreme at the Zimmermann Spring 2025 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chloè, Isabel Marant, and Zimmermann are some of the names that took their Spring 2025 collections back to the '70s. Models sported plenty of ruffles, florals, earth tones, and flowing silhouettes on the runways. Fortunately, it's easy to replicate the boho fashion trend without a designer budget with the sale pieces below.

Elevated Athleisure

Take after Miu Miu and swap your go-to leggings and sweatshirt with a technical skirt and windbreaker. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For those who prioritize comfort over anything else, you'll be happy to know that upscale athleisure is trending in a major way, according to the Spring runways. Tory Burch dressed models in structured sweatpants and Speedo-like tank tops, whereas Miu Miu offered nearly an entire collection full of leggings, color-blocked T-shirts, technical fabrics, hoodies, and sweatshirts.

Ultra-Wide Denim

Stella McCartney kept things casual and cool with billowing denim. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"The wider, the better" should be your go-to mantra for pants come spring. Whether you opt for the ultra-trendy barrel-leg jeans or tailored trousers, embrace the extra-roomy silhouette as designers have for the upcoming season. The options are plenty, too—choose from baggy jeans and wide-leg denim in every wash, or go with drapey trousers to add to your spring workwear rotation. Just see brands like Stella McCartney and Bottega Veneta.

Strategic Sheer

Toteme's Spring 2025 show proves you don't have to reveal it all to partake in the sheer trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Thanks to celebrities' penchant for naked dressing, all manners of sheer clothing have been going viral, but there's a way to get in on the trend without revealing it all. Take after New York label Tibi, who opted for open-knitted sheer skirts over long tunic tops, and Toteme, whose semi-sheer tops and tailored jackets were a masterclass on layering. There's always the option to go with an easy, one-and-done sheer dress.

Life Aquatic

Nautical stripes and rubber-like boots provide a fisherman aesthetic at Sacai. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This is the season to get your sea legs—the fisherman aesthetic is set to take over in the next few months. While this may not sound too appealing style-wise, it's surprisingly chic. Designers like Prada, Miu Miu, Sacai, and Simone Rocha have all touched on aquatic-inspired fashion in their Spring 2025 collections. Think of nautical stripes, cable knit sweaters, rain jackets, and khaki pants; you've got the look down pat.