It's too early to confirm whether Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift will present together at the 2025 Grammy Awards as online rumors suggest. What we can say as the red carpet gets underway? The "good 4 u" singer arrived at the Grammys on Feb. 2 in her most dramatic red carpet gown to date.

Rodrigo sauntered onto the 2025 Grammys red carpet wearing a plunge dress whose neckline defied gravity. The halter silhouette, courtesy of the Versace archives, wrapped around her neck before extending into an exaggerated keyhole shape. As for the back? There wasn't one.

Olivia Rodrigo chose vintage Versace for the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo complemented her sexy-minimalist gown with soft, Old Hollywood curls and light makeup. The cut-outs on her dress did all the major style lifting—her only other accessories were a smattering of icy diamond jewelry.

Rodrigo's Grammys gown was completely backless. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo has brought a pop-punk sensibility to the Grammy Awards red carpet ever since her first appearance in 2022, when she walked away with the Best New Artist award. Working with stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, the "Sour" singer wore a Vivienne Westwood dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a corseted bodice. She paired the dress with two layered chokers and elbow-length opera gloves. (Early-twenties angst, but make it award-winning.)

Olivia Rodrigo won her first Grammy Awards in a Vivienne Westwood dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo has attended two Grammy Awards ceremonies since then, and her moody, early-aughts aesthetic hasn't wavered. In 2023, she slid into a semi-sheer black Miu Miu dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. (One could easily imagine her cutting the maxi-silhouette into a mini and pairing it with combat boots for her Guts world tour.)

Then in 2024, she wore a 28-year-old vintage Versace gown coated in crystal embellishments. It leaned more Old Hollywood than her past outfits, but Rodrigo spiced it up with a bold red lip and smoky eyeshadow. Styled that time by Danielle Goldberg, the dress also came with a bit of fashion history: It was last worn by '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista.

Rodrigo attended her second-ever Grammy awards in a sheer Miu Miu dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2024 Grammy Awards, Rodrigo wore vintage Versace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo is up for a single award at the 2025 Grammys: Best Song Written for Visual Media, acknowledging "Can't Catch Me Now" from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. One nomination is all the excuse she needed to show up and show out on the carpet.