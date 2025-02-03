Olivia Rodrigo's Backless 2025 Grammys Versace Gown Will Make You Say "Good 4 Her"
Sink your teeth into this look.
It's too early to confirm whether Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift will present together at the 2025 Grammy Awards as online rumors suggest. What we can say as the red carpet gets underway? The "good 4 u" singer arrived at the Grammys on Feb. 2 in her most dramatic red carpet gown to date.
Rodrigo sauntered onto the 2025 Grammys red carpet wearing a plunge dress whose neckline defied gravity. The halter silhouette, courtesy of the Versace archives, wrapped around her neck before extending into an exaggerated keyhole shape. As for the back? There wasn't one.
Rodrigo complemented her sexy-minimalist gown with soft, Old Hollywood curls and light makeup. The cut-outs on her dress did all the major style lifting—her only other accessories were a smattering of icy diamond jewelry.
Olivia Rodrigo has brought a pop-punk sensibility to the Grammy Awards red carpet ever since her first appearance in 2022, when she walked away with the Best New Artist award. Working with stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, the "Sour" singer wore a Vivienne Westwood dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a corseted bodice. She paired the dress with two layered chokers and elbow-length opera gloves. (Early-twenties angst, but make it award-winning.)
Rodrigo has attended two Grammy Awards ceremonies since then, and her moody, early-aughts aesthetic hasn't wavered. In 2023, she slid into a semi-sheer black Miu Miu dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. (One could easily imagine her cutting the maxi-silhouette into a mini and pairing it with combat boots for her Guts world tour.)
Then in 2024, she wore a 28-year-old vintage Versace gown coated in crystal embellishments. It leaned more Old Hollywood than her past outfits, but Rodrigo spiced it up with a bold red lip and smoky eyeshadow. Styled that time by Danielle Goldberg, the dress also came with a bit of fashion history: It was last worn by '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista.
Olivia Rodrigo is up for a single award at the 2025 Grammys: Best Song Written for Visual Media, acknowledging "Can't Catch Me Now" from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. One nomination is all the excuse she needed to show up and show out on the carpet.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Doechii Earns Straight A's on the Grammys Red Carpet
She put a "swamp princess" spin on awards show style.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Beyoncé Makes History As the First Black Woman to Win a Grammy in the Country Category in 50 Years
All hail Queen Bey!
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Billie Eilish Lets Personal Style Take the Lead at the 2025 Grammys
The pop star demonstrated that being true to yourself always works.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Doechii Hits the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet as a Prepster "Swamp Princess"
She put a "swamp princess" spin on awards show style.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Chappell Roan Pulls Vintage 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier for the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
She's "HOT TO GO!" and ready to win.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Why Blue Heart Pins Are Every 2025 Grammy Attendee's Accessory
This red carpet accessory is significant.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Changes From a White Tee and Jeans to Sequin-Covered Hot Pants at the FireAid Benefit Concert
She changed from a plain tee and jeans into the opposite.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs a Classic Americana Jean Jacket With French Girl Ballet Flats
She repurposed her cozy closet staples for a late-night dinner.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Megan Thee Stallion on Taking Her First Paris Haute Couture Walk in an "Insane" Chainmail Gown
The rapper sat front-row at her debut season in an "insane" chainmail gown.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hunter Schafer Revives Three Freaky Millennial Trends in a White Lace Peplum Top, Capri Pants, and Open-Toed Booties
Just wait until you see these Snooki-coded shoes.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 2025 Grammy Nominees Make Personal Style a Performance
This year's most-nominated stars don't leave their costumes onstage.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated