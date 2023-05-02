Usually, when two stars where the same dress on the red carpet, it’s a huge fiasco. When two celebrities wear the same dress to the Met Gala, on the other hand, it’s something else altogether: a true vintage fashion moment. So is the case on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, where Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang—the Editor-in-chief of Vogue China—both attended in matching black and white gowns. Tonight's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," with every person on the carpet paying homage to the iconic designer in one way or another.

The dresses in question are replicas of Chloe’s infamous vintage guitar dress, designed by Karl Lagerfeld while he designed for the brand. The original version of the dress appeared on the runway in black and hits just below the knee as a cocktail dress, and is actually currently on display in the Met’s collection this year. It appeared as a part of Chloe’s spring 1983’s collection, which was inspired entirely by music.

Wilde, styled for tonight’s event by her longtime stylist Karla Welch, donned a modernized white-and-gold floor-length version of the dress. The piece was designed custom for her tonight by Gabriela Hearst, who is currently at the design helm of Chloe. Her version of the nearly two-piece ensemble was accessorized with a set of gilded gold elongated cuffs.

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

While the dress was inspired by a '80s vintage design, Wilde’s Met Gala beauty look felt entirely fresh. The actress and director opted for windswept blonde waves and a dewy skinned-makeup look. Her eyes even featured a dash of glittery eyeshadow, bringing the entire look together.

Zhang arrived around the same time as the Don’t Worry Darling director in a black version of the same dress. Her full look did not include the same cuffs as Wilde’s, but she opted for a much more statement-making accessory–a royal blue long bob haircut and sleek black sunglasses. Zhang’s dress also featured a dramatic black flowing cape and a gold-trimmed hemline, whereas Wilde’s gown had a column shape. On a carpet where black and white was the unofficial theme, both Zhang and Wilde’s looks stood out.