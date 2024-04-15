Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, Other Celebs Break Out Their Best Cowboy Hats at Coachella Weekend 1

Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, and a bunch of other celebs were spotted rocking cowboy hats during Coachella weekend one.
While Western wear—cowboy hats and boots, plus bandanas—has always been appropriate for the Indio event, helping festival-goers protect themselves from the sun and dust of the desert, it used to be a teensy bit more common at Coachella weekend three, AKA Stagecoach.
But with the resurgence of Western fashion in recent months and—importantly—the emergence of Beyoncé's cowboy era, the style is everywhere now, Coachella included.
Paris Hilton made a surprise cameo on stage during Vampire Weekend's set, wearing a black felt cowboy hat embellished with gemstones from 12th Tribe.
A photo posted by parishilton on
Lucky for you, you can shop Hilton's hat below:
Meanwhile, Megan Fox wore a very similar hat to attend the Nylon House event:
She also stunned in a straw cowboy hat by 8 Other Reasons at the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event:
Shop this one below:
Meanwhile, model Valentina Ferrer looked beautiful in a brown felt flat-brimmed hat:
A photo posted by valentinaferrer on
Teyana Taylor paired a white woven hat with a red bandana for the full look:
A photo posted by teyanataylor on
Carin León wore a simple black cowboy hat for his performance:
Fashion influencer Bryon Javar wore a white cowboy hat over a taupe bandana to the Rémy Martin XO Night x NYLON House event:
You should absolutely expect more Western fashion next weekend when "y'all come back now" to the festival.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
