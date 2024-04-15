Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, Other Celebs Break Out Their Best Cowboy Hats at Coachella Weekend 1

Howdy!

Megan Fox and Paris Hilton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, and a bunch of other celebs were spotted rocking cowboy hats during Coachella weekend one.

While Western wear—cowboy hats and boots, plus bandanas—has always been appropriate for the Indio event, helping festival-goers protect themselves from the sun and dust of the desert, it used to be a teensy bit more common at Coachella weekend three, AKA Stagecoach.

But with the resurgence of Western fashion in recent months and—importantly—the emergence of Beyoncé's cowboy era, the style is everywhere now, Coachella included.

Paris Hilton made a surprise cameo on stage during Vampire Weekend's set, wearing a black felt cowboy hat embellished with gemstones from 12th Tribe.

A post shared by Paris Hilton

A photo posted by parishilton on

Lucky for you, you can shop Hilton's hat below:

12th Tribe McGraw Black Onyx Cowboy Hat
12th Tribe McGraw Black Onyx Cowboy Hat

Meanwhile, Megan Fox wore a very similar hat to attend the Nylon House event:

Megan Fox at the Nylon House event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2024 in Thermal, California

Megan Fox wears a gemstone-embellished black cowboy hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also stunned in a straw cowboy hat by 8 Other Reasons at the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event:

Megan Fox attends CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California.

Megan Fox wears a straw-effect, embellished cowboy hat by 8 Other Reasons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop this one below:

8 Other Reasons Coastal Cowboy Hat in Natural
8 Other Reasons Coastal Cowboy Hat in Natural

Meanwhile, model Valentina Ferrer looked beautiful in a brown felt flat-brimmed hat:

A post shared by VALENTINA

A photo posted by valentinaferrer on

Teyana Taylor paired a white woven hat with a red bandana for the full look:

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch

A photo posted by teyanataylor on

Carin León wore a simple black cowboy hat for his performance:

Carin León performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California

Carin León performs during Coachella Weekend 1.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion influencer Bryon Javar wore a white cowboy hat over a taupe bandana to the Rémy Martin XO Night x NYLON House event:

Bryon Javar

Bryon Javar poses at a Coachella event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You should absolutely expect more Western fashion next weekend when "y'all come back now" to the festival.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

