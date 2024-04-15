Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, Other Celebs Break Out Their Best Cowboy Hats at Coachella Weekend 1

Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, and a bunch of other celebs were spotted rocking cowboy hats during Coachella weekend one.

While Western wear—cowboy hats and boots, plus bandanas—has always been appropriate for the Indio event, helping festival-goers protect themselves from the sun and dust of the desert, it used to be a teensy bit more common at Coachella weekend three, AKA Stagecoach.

But with the resurgence of Western fashion in recent months and—importantly—the emergence of Beyoncé's cowboy era, the style is everywhere now, Coachella included.

Paris Hilton made a surprise cameo on stage during Vampire Weekend's set, wearing a black felt cowboy hat embellished with gemstones from 12th Tribe.

A post shared by Paris Hilton A photo posted by parishilton on

Lucky for you, you can shop Hilton's hat below:

12th Tribe McGraw Black Onyx Cowboy Hat $88 at 12th Tribe

Meanwhile, Megan Fox wore a very similar hat to attend the Nylon House event:

Megan Fox wears a gemstone-embellished black cowboy hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She also stunned in a straw cowboy hat by 8 Other Reasons at the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event:

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Megan Fox wears a straw-effect, embellished cowboy hat by 8 Other Reasons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop this one below:

8 Other Reasons Coastal Cowboy Hat in Natural $59 at 8 Other Reasons

Meanwhile, model Valentina Ferrer looked beautiful in a brown felt flat-brimmed hat:

A post shared by VALENTINA A photo posted by valentinaferrer on

Teyana Taylor paired a white woven hat with a red bandana for the full look:

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch A photo posted by teyanataylor on

Carin León wore a simple black cowboy hat for his performance:

Carin León performs during Coachella Weekend 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion influencer Bryon Javar wore a white cowboy hat over a taupe bandana to the Rémy Martin XO Night x NYLON House event:

Bryon Javar poses at a Coachella event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You should absolutely expect more Western fashion next weekend when "y'all come back now" to the festival.