When Princess Beatrice is out in the public eye, she's usually in formalwear fitting her title and status. But every so often, she'll share a glimpse at her real-life, everyday wardrobe—and the ways she gives closet staples a royal upgrade.
On Tuesday, June 4, Princess Beatrice elevated a few eternal closet staples while out and about in London. For a quick phone call on-the-go, Beatrice tucked a classic white button-down shirt into a pleated gray maxi—two pieces you could see in any well-dressed woman's wardrobe. She rounded out the corporate-casual look with two-tone ballet flats and a top-handle bag with a detachable crossbody strap.
While exact credits for her outfit haven't emerged quite yet, the pieces are all reminiscent of the structured officewear appearing everywhere from the Paris and Milan runways to the shelves of Mango and Aritzia this spring. Wardrobe staples and dressing to take care of business are major moments in fashion, manifesting in the form of strong-shouldered blazers, pleated skirts, and heavy-duty bags.
The last time Princess Beatrice made a public appearance, she was resplendent in a fuchsia dress for a royal garden party. Buttoned-up outfits like her pink dress and coordinating headband are typical of her formal engagements, but she also attends plenty of events in more low-key outfits. Take a May visit to New York City for example, where Beatrice dressed down a utility chore coat by Maje (which is sadly sold out) with a black slip dress and Veja sneakers.
These days, royal watchers are more likely to see Princess Beatrice handling business for her day job (she's the vice president of a tech firm) than attending formal events. While rumors swirled in May that the royal would step up her royal duties, competing reports have said a working title for Princess Beatrice is "out of the question." Wherever she's working, we'll always have her outfits to copy.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Princess Lilibet Turns Three Today, and, Of Course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrated Their Little Girl In an Adorable Manner
Lili, according to her parents, loves “singing and dancing,” is “very chilled,” and is determined to “keep up” with her older brother, Prince Archie.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Match in Under-$100 Sneakers
The Hollywood couple coordinated in Converse.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Was Reportedly “Sad” But Also “Relieved” to Cancel Her “This Is Me…Live” Tour
“She needs to take care of herself.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Revives the Leopard Print Trend in Dior's Front Row
She touched down in Scotland to make a statement.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Hailey Bieber Proves a Strapless Maternity Suit Is an Office-Appropriate Work Outfit
Can she settle the great summer office outfit debate?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Is Pure Romance in a Sheer Dress for Her Spanish Getaway
This isn't your average travel outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lawrence Packs the Double Denim Trend and $890 Mesh Flats Into Her Travel Outfit
Both are infinitely worth copying.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Aniston Turns a $278 Reformation Dress Into Red Carpet Material
It's all in the accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Unexpectedly Preppy Maternity Outfit Is Also a Shout-Out to Gigi Hadid
A shout-out to Gigi Hadid is also involved.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Katie Holmes's A.P.C. Collection Looks Just Like Her Best Street Style Outfits
She partnered with A.P.C. on a lineup of wearable tees, denim, and separates.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Dresses Down Her Rare Birkin With an Everyday Blazer and Flare Jeans
After a brief hiatus, the singer is carrying her collection once again.
By Halie LeSavage Published