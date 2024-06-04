Princess Beatrice Royally Upgrades Closet Staples Including a White Shirt and Pleated Skirt

When Princess Beatrice is out in the public eye, she's usually in formalwear fitting her title and status. But every so often, she'll share a glimpse at her real-life, everyday wardrobe—and the ways she gives closet staples a royal upgrade.

On Tuesday, June 4, Princess Beatrice elevated a few eternal closet staples while out and about in London. For a quick phone call on-the-go, Beatrice tucked a classic white button-down shirt into a pleated gray maxi—two pieces you could see in any well-dressed woman's wardrobe. She rounded out the corporate-casual look with two-tone ballet flats and a top-handle bag with a detachable crossbody strap.

Princess Beatrice shops in London wearing a white button down and pleated skirt

Princess Beatrice ran errands in London wearing an outfit built around all-time classics: a white button-down shirt, a pleated gray shirt, and a black leather bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Mango Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Didi Pleated Skirt
Aritzia Didi Pleated Skirt

Mosaic Bag - Black
Strathberry Mosaic Bag

While exact credits for her outfit haven't emerged quite yet, the pieces are all reminiscent of the structured officewear appearing everywhere from the Paris and Milan runways to the shelves of Mango and Aritzia this spring. Wardrobe staples and dressing to take care of business are major moments in fashion, manifesting in the form of strong-shouldered blazers, pleated skirts, and heavy-duty bags.

The last time Princess Beatrice made a public appearance, she was resplendent in a fuchsia dress for a royal garden party. Buttoned-up outfits like her pink dress and coordinating headband are typical of her formal engagements, but she also attends plenty of events in more low-key outfits. Take a May visit to New York City for example, where Beatrice dressed down a utility chore coat by Maje (which is sadly sold out) with a black slip dress and Veja sneakers.

Princess Beatrice in New York City wearing a utility jacket and slip dress

Princess Beatrice showed another side of her casual style in early May, wearing a slip dress and utility jacket for an appearance at New York City's Empire State Building.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Resin-Coated Twill Field Jacket
J.Crew Resin-Coated Twill Field Jacket

a black slip dress from jcrew in front of a plain backdrop
J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse

Wata Ii Low Top Sneaker
Veja Wata Ii Low Top Sneaker

These days, royal watchers are more likely to see Princess Beatrice handling business for her day job (she's the vice president of a tech firm) than attending formal events. While rumors swirled in May that the royal would step up her royal duties, competing reports have said a working title for Princess Beatrice is "out of the question." Wherever she's working, we'll always have her outfits to copy.

