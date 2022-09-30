Princess Kate Stunned in a Navy Suit While Meeting Members of the Royal Navy

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you're kinda stuck for fall workwear, let Princess Kate serve as your ultimate inspiration.
On Sept. 29, the Princess of Wales served absolute looks of the business-casual variety during her first solo engagement since she received her prestigious new title.
Princess Kate received members of the Royal Navy at what looks like Kensington Palace, wearing a pristine navy blue suit (Navy, navy... you get it) by Alexander McQueen (right this way to shop the jacket (opens in new tab)). She paired the pantsuit with a white bodysuit from one of her new go-to brands, Holland Cooper. She finished the look with a pair of her trusty pointy navy suede pumps.
Beauty-wise, she wore her brunette hair down, straightened and lightly waved at the ends. Once again, she showed a disregard for Gen Z's arbitrary fashion rules by rocking a side parting (see also: her undying love for skinny jeans).
Kensington Palace shared photos from the event on social media, which show the Princess chatting and laughing with her guests, plus a photo of them all posing in a semi-circle with the royal in the center.
They captioned the post, "A pleasure to meet some of the @RoyalNavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learning more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water."
A pleasure to meet some of the @RoyalNavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learning more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water. pic.twitter.com/qrLSbipTEeSeptember 29, 2022
Royal reporter Rebecca English explained that "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth approved the appointment of The Princess of Wales as Sponsor of HMS GLASGOW, a 21st century warship, in June 2021."
While this was the now-princess' first solo engagement since the Queen sadly passed, she joined her husband for a trip to Wales earlier this week, where they visited several organizations and met crowds of well-wishers.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want to Edit Their Docuseries to "Downplay" Info About Charles, Camilla, William and Kate
I wonder what they said that was so bad...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Beauty Inside & Out: Elizabeth Chambers
The Food Network host on Dolly Parton dance parties, her melasma-fighting secret, and the importance of putting herself first.
By Samantha Holender
-
Who Is Nanna Blondell, a.k.a. Laena Velaryon in 'House of the Dragon'?
Meet the actress behind the dragon-rider, who became an instant fan favorite in Episode 6.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Kate Middleton Rounds Out the Summer in Yet Another Polka Dot Dress
Here's permission to bring the print into fall.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Wore the Most Flawless Outfit to Promote Her 'Archetypes' Podcast
Her shirt is still in stock!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's Glittering Ballgown From Recent Royal Tour Is Finally Available to Buy
You'll need to drop a cool $5k, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Evolution of Royal Engagement Rings
Let's just say family heirlooms are a big trend.
By Charlotte Chilton
-
Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers Are On Sale for $45
Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are on sale for $30. Shop them here.
By Kelsey Mulvey
-
Meghan Markle Wears an Armani Belted Dress for Her Oprah Tell-All Interview
She also debuted a bolder beauty look for the occasion.
By Neha Prakash
-
The Coat Styles Meghan Markle Wears the Most
Follow her lead and invest in the classics.
By Marina Liao
-
Meghan Markle's Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale Right Now
Meghan Markle has been a fan of Reebok Classic Leather white sneakers for years and used to wear them to yoga in Toronto. A similar pair is on sale now.
By Kayleigh Roberts