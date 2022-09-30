Princess Kate Stunned in a Navy Suit While Meeting Members of the Royal Navy

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries on November 10, 2021 in London, England. During her visit The Duchess also viewed the exhibition 'Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors' which includes the two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

If you're kinda stuck for fall workwear, let Princess Kate serve as your ultimate inspiration.

On Sept. 29, the Princess of Wales served absolute looks of the business-casual variety during her first solo engagement since she received her prestigious new title.

Princess Kate received members of the Royal Navy at what looks like Kensington Palace, wearing a pristine navy blue suit (Navy, navy... you get it) by Alexander McQueen (right this way to shop the jacket (opens in new tab)). She paired the pantsuit with a white bodysuit from one of her new go-to brands, Holland Cooper. She finished the look with a pair of her trusty pointy navy suede pumps.

Beauty-wise, she wore her brunette hair down, straightened and lightly waved at the ends. Once again, she showed a disregard for Gen Z's arbitrary fashion rules by rocking a side parting (see also: her undying love for skinny jeans).

Alexander McQueen Classic Single-Breasted Suiting Blazer

Kensington Palace shared photos from the event on social media, which show the Princess chatting and laughing with her guests, plus a photo of them all posing in a semi-circle with the royal in the center.

They captioned the post, "A pleasure to meet some of the @RoyalNavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learning more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water."

Royal reporter Rebecca English explained that "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth approved the appointment of The Princess of Wales as Sponsor of HMS GLASGOW, a 21st century warship, in June 2021."

While this was the now-princess' first solo engagement since the Queen sadly passed, she joined her husband for a trip to Wales earlier this week, where they visited several organizations and met crowds of well-wishers.

