Cuffing season has hit its stride. And just when you thought coupledom couldn't get any cuter (Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first public kiss! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet officially have Kris Jenner's stamp of approval!), we now having a coordinating RiRi-Rocky moment. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore matching Loewe outfits, consisting of track jackets and jeans. The celebrity couple, who often coordinate outfits to show their style of love (or is it love of style?), were seen twinning while taking their first child, RZA Athelston Myers, for a walk in Los Angeles—no word on if the baby was also rocking the $1,250 designer jacket.

Even though matching designer outfits scream to the world how in love you are, the duo did manage to show off their individual style, too. Rihanna, for example, had her quarter zip-up tucked into distressed Balenciaga jeans. She rolled her sleeves up to just under her elbows—the signature look of a mom on duty—and added a trucker hat and leather belt. A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, chose to wear the Loewe Tracksuit Jacket as-is, fully zipped to the top and hanging loosely over a pair of embroidered denim.

A$AP accessorized with some slime yellow sunglasses and his favorite Kemal Akbas cap. Of course, Rihanna, ever the businesswoman, finished off her outfit by repping her own brand's collaboration with Puma.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Of course, the couples’ love for Loewe isn’t new. It's worth noting that the makeup mogul rocked red for the paired promenade—perhaps a call back to the now-iconic ruby Loewe jumpsuit she wore for her half-time show performance during Superbowl LVII. A$AP has also rocked the brand numerous times over the years, including at Rihanna’s birthday party this February.

You can find the exact outfit for you and your partner below if coupling your fashion efforts is for you. The throw-and-go Loewe Tracksuit jacket is still available at some online retailers, with a cropped version still selling on the luxury brand's site. The zip-up is made of a medium-weight technical jersey with herringbone tape along the sleeves, a ribbed high-neck collar, zipped welt pockets, and the famed Loewe Anagram embroidered on the chest.

Don’t want to pay $1,250 to show the world your love? We have a few options at various price points, too.