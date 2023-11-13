Only Rihanna would accessorize athleisure with high-octane gemstones. The star was spotted in West Hollywood over the weekend sporting a very on-brand ensemble: Rihanna wore leggings with diamond heels in an outfit that epitomized casual luxury and, simply put, felt very Rihanna-esque. RiRi's answer to the contemporary styling query of how to wear leggings? With diamonds, of course.

The multihyphenate is not unfamiliar with bling; Everyone can remember the iconic sheer Swavorski-encrusted dress she wore to the 2014 CFDA Awards, and she'll always encourage you to "shine bright like a diamond." Now we have Rihanna’s sparkly-sporty outfit as inspiration for high-low dressing that favors comfort going into the busy holiday season.

RiRi paired a black turtleneck with her leggings, which we estimate to be by Saint Laurent, made of velvet, and are, sadly, now sold out. She topped the look off with a leather trench, the celebrity-approved coat of the season (Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian wore similar renditions of the look.) Of course, Rihanna polished off her look with extra bling, including high-shine jewelry and Roger Vivier's crystal-buckle Cube Bag. Rihanna's diamond heels are from Amina Muaddi (the singer is a long-time fan of the shoe designer) and are a stunning statement pair that deviates from the traditional black pump.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The going-out outfit holds a lot of weight. We’ve all experienced rummaging through our closets with no idea what to wear for the night ahead. As of late, celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and now Rihanna are opting for all-black looks, which prove to be no-fuss options for nights out. Next time you aren't sure what to wear, throw on all the black you own and add some sparkle (rhinestones will work as a substitution if real diamonds aren't in your jewelry box).

For a comfy look that still leans on the side of polished, take a cue from the Superbowl performer and swap your loungewear sweat set for textured leggings and add a few glitzy accessories. If you’re feeling on-trend, you can always swap the pair of leggings for tights and rock the no-pants look seen on Taylor Swift.

Reader, we can only assume you probably own a pair of black leggings by now. If you’re looking to add to your collection or simply need a new go-to pair, see below for our favorite versatile options from SKIMS and Good American. Plus, we’ve also included a velvet and faux leather style that is great to wear for dressier occasions. We know that the crystal heels Rihanna wore aren’t the most affordable style, so we’ve added a few other similar pairs (including a nearly identical option from Larroude that's half-off).

Shop Rihanna’s leggings and diamonds look, below.